Farrah Abraham got kicked out of rehab for fighting with Tan Mom because Florida.

Okay, I know you guys probably think this story’s too tabloidy for FilmDrunk, but I can’t help but be invested in this Farrah Abraham saga. She is every movie Hollywood has ever tried and failed to make about the dark side of celebrity culture. She tried to ride to fame on a fictional butt baby, for God’s sake. Recently, the star of Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom went to rehab (again trying to do the fame thing backwards), and even though it was only a 10-day rehab, she managed to get kicked out. For disrupting the other patients. Which… apparently included Tan Mom, that chick who got arrested for trying to tan her child. Oh, Florida.
The 22-year-old was being treated for alcohol abuse at The Lukens Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, as we first revealed.
But the ex-MTV starlet is understood to have been such a destabilizing force, counsellors forced her to leave on Monday night — two days before she was expected to finish the course.
“She will still graduate from the program, but in less time than it typically takes because her behavior became challenging,” a source told Radar.
Among the issues: The single mother-of-one got involved in an argument with a nurse, tried to take photos of another patient, Tan Mom, during group therapy and upset fellow patients and counsellors, who complained to management that she acted like a bully.
Then, on Monday, Farrah caused yet another uproar when she supposedly invited a paparazzi photographer to the venue to take photos of herself, according to the insider. The man was ejected from the facility’s grounds. [Radar]
It’s all part of Florida’s state motto, “Give us your poor, your tired, your addled lasses, burning with VD something something.”
This must be a really great rehab center if screwing up more and being a total pain in the ass means you get to graduate early (yes, “pain in the ass” har har). Only high school works like that. Anyway, it sounds like Farrah’s back to following the reality TV producer playbook, which is sort of disappointing. It used to be, girls would do porn hoping to break into movies. Now it seems like porn is becoming seen as a pit stop between reality TV and a perfume line, a la Paris and Kim Kardashian. “‘Butt Stuff’, a new fragrance from Calvin Klein. Try a squirt.”
make this show happen. “$unny & $quirt”
I would probably find this whole saga less depressing if it didn’t start off with her procreating.
coming to TLC Sunny & Squirt: Whore Moms
I would have gone with “Spray Tan,” but I endorse this concept whole-heartedly.
“Spray Tan” for the win!
spray tan is awesome.
At this point, her kid would be better off getting raised by gators in the Everglades.
Give it time. I think this might be next on the agenda.
I’ll take your gators and raise you invasive snakes.
I like to think the argument went like this :
Tan Mom: “YOUR BOOBS ARE YOUNGER THAN MY DAUGHTER”
Farrah A: “YEAH ? THE ONLY THING YOU CAN SQUIRT IS TANNING LOTION!”
Tanning Up With The Squirtdashians.
Somewhere outside Los Angeles, Seltzer and Freeberg are reading this story in Variety while balancing double moccachinos on their erections.
Already added to “Untitled 2015 Project”.
We are being to hard on her she is a single mom trying really hard to take on two roles: Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
Tan Mom and Farrah Abraham, two women who got famous exploiting their little brown stars.
Bravo, sir.
This comment is a cornhole-in-one.
amazing
So her mom is nuts, she’s now in rehab, and social services is where?