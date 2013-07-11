Farrah Abraham got kicked out of rehab for fighting with Tan Mom because Florida.

Okay, I know you guys probably think this story’s too tabloidy for FilmDrunk, but I can’t help but be invested in this Farrah Abraham saga. She is every movie Hollywood has ever tried and failed to make about the dark side of celebrity culture. She tried to ride to fame on a fictional butt baby, for God’s sake. Recently, the star of Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom went to rehab (again trying to do the fame thing backwards), and even though it was only a 10-day rehab, she managed to get kicked out. For disrupting the other patients. Which… apparently included Tan Mom, that chick who got arrested for trying to tan her child. Oh, Florida.

The 22-year-old was being treated for alcohol abuse at The Lukens Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, as we first revealed. But the ex-MTV starlet is understood to have been such a destabilizing force, counsellors forced her to leave on Monday night — two days before she was expected to finish the course. “She will still graduate from the program, but in less time than it typically takes because her behavior became challenging,” a source told Radar. Among the issues: The single mother-of-one got involved in an argument with a nurse, tried to take photos of another patient, Tan Mom, during group therapy and upset fellow patients and counsellors, who complained to management that she acted like a bully. Then, on Monday, Farrah caused yet another uproar when she supposedly invited a paparazzi photographer to the venue to take photos of herself, according to the insider. The man was ejected from the facility’s grounds. [Radar]

It’s all part of Florida’s state motto, “Give us your poor, your tired, your addled lasses, burning with VD something something.”

This must be a really great rehab center if screwing up more and being a total pain in the ass means you get to graduate early (yes, “pain in the ass” har har). Only high school works like that. Anyway, it sounds like Farrah’s back to following the reality TV producer playbook, which is sort of disappointing. It used to be, girls would do porn hoping to break into movies. Now it seems like porn is becoming seen as a pit stop between reality TV and a perfume line, a la Paris and Kim Kardashian. “‘Butt Stuff’, a new fragrance from Calvin Klein. Try a squirt.”