Battle: Los Angeles wins weekend, Mars Needs Moms the biggest flop ever

Battle: Los Angeles was number one at the box office this weekend, earning $36 million from about 3500 theaters. Which, if it had been a scene in Battle: Los Angeles, would’ve been communicated through a TV reporter in the background reading that exact sentence while Aaron Eckhardt shouted some amazingly cheesy line like, “I’M TOO OLD FOR THIS SH*T!” OR “YOU’RE NOT ALLOWED TO DIE, MARINE, AND THAT’S AN ORDER!” (*lens flare, camera spins around its subject*)
While Aaron Eckhardt’s chin dimple was making the world safe for laughable clichés (by the way, has anyone else ever noticed that the way his cleft chin sticks out of that space in that chinstrap looks like a girl with big tits in a halter top?), Disney’s latest animated release, Mars Needs Moms was flopping hard, much like my wang. It earned $6.8 million in its debut, barely a quarter of Gnomeo and Juliet and worse than Planet 51, Space Chimps, or Astro Boy, to become the lowest-grossing opening for ever “a broadly-released modern 3D-animated movie.”
Hoo boy, that is a lot of modifiers. But suffice to say, giving people a reason to remember Space Chimps is never a good thing. Oh, and Red Riding Hood (GRRR, SYMBOLIC SWOLLEN CLIT), the sexy werewolf picture from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, didn’t do that great either. The search for a successful Twilight knockoff continues. Twilight is a sexy Mormon abstinence parable with vampires, so maybe… a super hot Pentacostal resurrection allegory with zombies? Just throwing out ideas here.
|Film
|Weekend
|Per
|Total
|1
|Battle: Los Angeles
|$36,000,000
|$10,536
|$36,000,000
|2
|Rango
|$23,050,000 (-39.5%)
|$5,876
|$68,653,000
|3
|Red Riding Hood
|$14,135,000
|$4,665
|$14,135,000
|4
|The Adjustment Bureau
|$11,459,000 (-45.8%)
|$4,025
|$38,451,000
|5
|Mars Needs Moms
|$6,800,000
|$2,182
|$6,800,000
|6
|Hall Pass
|$5,105,000 (-42.4%)
|$1,998
|$34,936,000
|7
|Beastly
|$5,090,000 (-48.3%)
|$2,598
|$16,980,000
|8
|Just Go With It
|$4,000,000 (-37.8%)
|$1,668
|$93,982,000
|9
|The King’s Speech
|$3,625,000 (-41.8%)
|$2,050
|$129,062,000
|10
|Gnomeo and Juliet
|$3,546,000 (-51.0%)
|$1,372
|$89,031,000
Chart via CHUD, Numbers via BoxOfficeMojo
This movie was the perfect video game!
– Classic escort mission. Find civilians and escort them to safe zone.
– Lure the “boss vehicle” down to the ground so you can blow up a tank of gasoline to take it out.
– Driving and gunning mission
– Hold off enemies for three minutes while the target is being lazed.
The only thing they missed was the bottom of the command center flashing red at the end of the film so they knew where to shoot.
Oh Disney you know you have to steal from fairy tales or have pixar do your work for you. silly silly Disney stick with your borderline pedophilia on 15 year old girls where you make your big money.
On the plus side, Mars Needs Moms doesn’t need to change the title when they do the Porn version. That’s saved money right there.
Like with Red Dawn, where I was cheering on the Russkies, I found myself rooting for the aliens in Skirmish:LA. It’s nothing personal, USA, I tend to root for the Nazis/Japs/French in WW2 movies too.
That banner pic is priceless. Did the aliens attack with a giant picture of a goatse?
No Donkey, Aaron Eckhart was just the only person that didn’t see the trailer for the film and believed that the aliens didn’t have any air support. Surprise! They do.
…the sexy werewolf picture from Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke, didn’t do that great either
$14 million isn’t “that great”? Or were they seriously expecting “Twilight-like” numbers*?
(*no, not 1 thru 12 like the McDonalds Value Menu…)
the reason red riding hood didn’t do well is they hired a pretty girl as the lead. Twilight’s success is the fact that bella is so plain and uninteresting fat girls imagine they are her.
Apparently, Mars needs moms about as much as the children they should have taken into better consideration when making this movie need guilt trips.
Aaron Eckhardt is the handsomest guy to ever be born with a M. Bison butt chin.
Any chance the aliens win? Viva La Raza!
Flip the scrip’ Vince:
Female wolf tries to get LDS missionaries to give her ‘a bone’ (out of wedlock). It’s, uh, a conception parable.
Like with Red Dawn, where I was cheering on the Russkies, I found myself rooting for the aliens in Skirmish:LA. It’s nothing personal, USA, I tend to root for the Nazis/Japs/French in WW2 movies too.
Watch “TranBOOMers” with the Mike Nelson Rifftrack some time. You will be the biggest Decepticon fan in the world.
She’s Lubavitcher Jewish. He’s the re-animated corpse of a mental patient. This summer, Blake Lively and Taylor Lautner are… Frankenshlammer.
What mars needs is guitars, amirite Spaz? Amirite?
Oh yeah, he’s probably asleep and it’s summer and it’s not 1985 and, and something something.
They should have cast Seth Green’s real mother. That would’ve made a couple more bucks.