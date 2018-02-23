Frotcast 361: The Oscar For Best Crisis Actor, With Laremy

–
Almost every living member of the original Frotcast family is back for this double episode extravaganza, starring Laremy Legel, Matt Lieb, Joey Avery, Brendan, and Vince Mancini. This week, we’re talking everything from Armond White believing in crisis actors and his Black Panther review, to Game Night, a comedy that actually features crisis actors. We talk a little black Panther, discuss Steven Seagal becoming the new ambassador of an off-brand bitcoin, get the full story on Brendan Fraser’s disappearance, talk Marco Rubio’s own goal and getting roasted by teens, plus Ted Cruz’s crappy Simpson’s analogy and horrible face. We finish things off with a full four-song medley of everyone’s favorite segment, The Royalty Freestyle, in which a flustered Matt Lieb tries to improvise lyrics to royalty free songs off top. We hope you missed us, enjoy the #Content. Donate at Patreon.com/Frotcast.
#Content
Intro – Fergie’s national anthem and Chris D’Elia’s Thirsty Twitter Meltdown™
12:00 – Arm0nd W. goes full “crisis actor.” Also, is it okay to laugh at A-Dubz’ Black Panther review still, or has he crossed some line?
25:00 – Some Black Panther talk (mildly spoilery)
30:00 – The Michael Jordan/Michael B. Jordan/Crying Jordan “What’re those!” continuum. Plus Marco Rubio roasted by teens.
43:00 – Game Night and “I recognize that!” movie culture
57:00 – Steven Seagal’s new gig as the brand ambassador for off-brand Bitcoin.
1:08:00 – Catching up with Brendan Fraser, and Brendan Fraser’s Kimbo Slice moment
1:20:00 – The Royalty Freestyle! We’ve got songs for $10 and $20 Patreon donors Kellie S, Paul, Eamon W, Wes C, Michael B, and Sam M.
I couldn’t stop laughing at you idiots constantly stepping on each others’ dicks. The royalty freestyles were great. Steven Seagal can eat all the shit in Russia.
“We can’t all be Ed Zitron!!”
Agreed, this episode was a glorious, glorious mess.
It was a roller coaster that kept jumping off the track but never derailed.
I tried to keep my face out of sight from my coworkers because I maintained a dumb grin the entire time and several times had to stifle laughter.
Haven’t listened to a frot in probably a year. Randomly hopped on this week to hear Matt Lieb cracking the whip on everyone talking over each other. Almost shit my pants. Also laremy is way better in person (his voice is still annoying as fuck).
Are you deaf?!
Mad props tk Brendan for referncing the super clasic Dipset rap citt freestyle!!!
Around 2:17
What I realized in putting together last year’s best of Frot is that I find Matt’s royalty freestyles as funny, if not funnier, when he fails. Those of you who hate the royalty freestyle should thank Vince, since the original Best of 2017 I submitted to Vince had about 20% more disastrous freestyles.
The crew sat around Vince’s apartment in various states of repose before heading out for the night. Matt lay snoozing on the couch, trying to get the final effects of his nicotine overdose to wear off. Joey and Laremy were ostensibly arm wrestling, although it was clearly just an opportunity for Joey to show off his muscles and for Laremy to admire them. The human giant was tidying up the various stray bottles and cans, taking care not to make noise so as not to wake Matt.
Vince sat at the table. It had been a great Frot. He hadn’t felt this way for years, which made him grow pensive. Was trying to make the podcast a more serious affair the wrong direction? As a smart guy with meathead tendencies, Vince was ever torn.
At times he was almost embarrassed about the degree to which he enjoyed the profoundly stupid. He rarely mentioned his podcast to people he met anymore, since explaining the reason for the name felt like being too forward with part of his personality. As a younger man he’d felt like the name was a litmus test. “I don’t want to hang out with the kind of person who’d think less of me because I named my podcast after a gay sex act.” Now, he felt like maybe not every new encounter needed to be tested right away.
He gazed absently at his friends, then down at the crotch of his jeans. Sighing audibly, he spoke:
“Do you guys ever feel like your balls are too long?”
Yes.
Hey good news Matt will be live this week as well.
Hooray! More royalty freestyle.
Black Panther is oddly moving. Annihilation is awesome. A Fantastic Woman is really good if you get the chance to see it. I could’ve picked worse movies to see this weekend.
This frot was so utterly fantastic, I can’t describe in words how happy I am that royalty freestyles are back.