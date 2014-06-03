Brad Pitt Broke His Silence On The Idiot Who Put His Face In His Crotch

Getty Image

Last week, as he was walking the red carpet with his wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the world premiere of Maleficent, Brad Pitt took some time to sign autographs for his fans. While the ladies flooded the streets over his slicked back hair and black-on-black devilish good looks (10/10, would bang), Pitt became the target of a walking ball of mung named Vitalii Sediuk, a former Ukrainian journalist who chose to become a red carpet nuisance instead. You might remember him from his most classic moment of idiocy – being slapped by Will Smith for trying to kiss him – or that time that he stuck his head under America Ferrera’s dress.

But whatever the point of his idiotic stunts may be, the latest had him spending his Friday at the Los Angeles Superior Court House facing assault charges after he tried to bury his face in Pitt’s crotch and possibly hit the actor in his billion dollar face. Don’t worry about Pitt, though. The Cool World star told People that he had the whole situation under control and that Sediuk will really regret the next time he tries to violate someone.

Getty Image

“I was at the end of the line signing autographs, when out the corner of my eye I saw someone stage-diving over the barrier at me. I took a step back; this guy had latched onto my lapels. I looked down and the nutter was trying to bury his face in my crotch, so I cracked him twice in the back of the head – not too hard – but enough to get his attention, because he did let go. I think he was then just grabbing for a hand hold because the guys were on him, and he reached up and caught my glasses.” “I don’t mind an exhibitionist,” Pitt continues, “but if this guy keeps it up he’s going to spoil it for the fans who have waited up all night for an autograph or a selfie, because it will make people more wary to approach a crowd. And he should know, if he tries to look up a woman’s dress again, he’s going to get stomped.” (Via People)

I don’t think I’m alone in hoping that Sediuk tries his stupid antics again, just so we can see Pitt’s goons go Fight Club on his ass. (Not that I condone violence. Peace, children of the Earth.)