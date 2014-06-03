Brad Pitt Broke His Silence On The Idiot Who Put His Face In His Crotch

Last week, as he was walking the red carpet with his wife, Angelina Jolie, and their children at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the world premiere of Maleficent, Brad Pitt took some time to sign autographs for his fans. While the ladies flooded the streets over his slicked back hair and black-on-black devilish good looks (10/10, would bang), Pitt became the target of a walking ball of mung named Vitalii Sediuk, a former Ukrainian journalist who chose to become a red carpet nuisance instead. You might remember him from his most classic moment of idiocy – being slapped by Will Smith for trying to kiss him – or that time that he stuck his head under America Ferrera’s dress.
But whatever the point of his idiotic stunts may be, the latest had him spending his Friday at the Los Angeles Superior Court House facing assault charges after he tried to bury his face in Pitt’s crotch and possibly hit the actor in his billion dollar face. Don’t worry about Pitt, though. The Cool World star told People that he had the whole situation under control and that Sediuk will really regret the next time he tries to violate someone.
“I was at the end of the line signing autographs, when out the corner of my eye I saw someone stage-diving over the barrier at me. I took a step back; this guy had latched onto my lapels. I looked down and the nutter was trying to bury his face in my crotch, so I cracked him twice in the back of the head – not too hard – but enough to get his attention, because he did let go. I think he was then just grabbing for a hand hold because the guys were on him, and he reached up and caught my glasses.”
“I don’t mind an exhibitionist,” Pitt continues, “but if this guy keeps it up he’s going to spoil it for the fans who have waited up all night for an autograph or a selfie, because it will make people more wary to approach a crowd. And he should know, if he tries to look up a woman’s dress again, he’s going to get stomped.” (Via People)
I don’t think I’m alone in hoping that Sediuk tries his stupid antics again, just so we can see Pitt’s goons go Fight Club on his ass. (Not that I condone violence. Peace, children of the Earth.)
15 years later and it’s nice to see that the answer to the question of etiquette is still “the crotch”.
^Quality
Nicely played
that response was incredible
Brad Pitt says “nutter” now?
Is he turning into a Johnny Depp type of guy who’s effectively erased his original accent and way of speaking through years in hollywood?
@dissident -I believe that is called going full Madonna, love.
Yeah, I have to admit the use of “nutter” bugged the crap out of me. There are certain Britishisms you can get away with in an American accent, but not that one.
If the guy was trying to shove his head in Pitt’s crotch, does that make him a nutter butter?
I just assumed he was being literal because he went for his crotch.
I think he went with “nutter”, and some people do this kind of thing, because any american-english word you use will get you attacked by some PC assholes. You say nutjob, which is the closest thing I would use, and boom The Council for Mental Health Equality is up your ass for a year. Call someone a retard – even though that is a properly and literally used word in 99% of circumstances where it is used, and the fact that it is medical and legal word used for more than a half century in medical and jurisdictional literature…
[hops of soapbox]
you get my point. However, I agree Brad Pitt’s a total faggot for acting british.
Bryan Singer thinks Brad Pitt is ungrateful
+1
Is it just me, or does it look like Brad Pitt is about to shove that cigarette up his nose in the .gif up top?
Ha, The Cool World Star!!!! <3
Love that.
why can’t we just deny this jack off entry into the country and be done with this stupid bullshit?