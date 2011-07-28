Brett Ratner finally made a movie about a black guy yelling inside a car

Going against his normal strategy of staying attached to a project just long enough to impress people at a Jonas Brothers concert, Brett Ratner has actually directed a movie. Tower Heist stars Ben Stiller as the manager of a luxury apartment complex, where in the penthouse lives a rich investor played by Alan Alda. When Stiller and the rest of the apartment staff discover that Alda is a scam artist who’s lost all their money in a Ponzi scheme (TOPICAL!), he leads the plucky crew of knockaround schlubs that includes Precious and Casey Affleck in a heist to steal back their money (because Jamaican house cleaners always have plenty of disposable income to invest with Wall Street guys, didn’t you know?). The story of a dorky Jewish guy proving how down with the brother man he is really spoke to Ratner, but to give it the full nachos-stained crotch fondle, he brought on Eddie Murphy as the criminal consultant to give it that quintessential Brett Ratner scene, an interracial buddy duo arguing in a car. Will they argue about the radio? Soul food? Boxing? I can’t wait to find out!
And there’s really loud music playing over the whole thing, because Brett Ratner movies are essentially the conversation you have at a club, where the content doesn’t matter as long as there’s enough background noise to convince stupid people they’re having fun. NTZ NTZ NTZ NTZ NTZ NTZ…
[via Yahoo, opens November 4th]
So Matthew Broderick plays an effeminate nancy, its amazing what actors can do these days.
DO YOU UNDERSTAND THE DICKS THAT ARE COMING OUT OF MY MOUTH??
Needs more stereotypes.
Yeah, I’d expect such a luxury tower to provide at least one sassy Asian manicurist. Ken Jeong must’ve been too busy.
HEY, SUGARNIG!!!!!!!!!!! GET OUTTA THAT CAR, GET INTO MY EX!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Eddie Murphy sitting in a jail cell and you DON’T have him sing “Roxanne”?! Hang your nacho stained head in shame, Ratner.
Also, if I just got fleeced for my pension, I don’t think i’d spend what little money I did have bailing out a convict that barely remembered me.
More like Tower Sheist.
Nathan Lane calls Matthew Broderick his “weenie cozy.”
If the line “I’ll show you Madoff… Madoff with my money, more like” is not in this film than they definitely aren’t going with my script notes / death threats.
If making sculptures out of the spent wax casings of Mini Babybells™ was considered a high art, Ratner would be fucking Da Vinci, but a great filmmaker he is not.
AHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!! One of them should go stick a banana up Judge Reinhold’s ass! Wait a minute. Eddie Murphy is alive? Shit, I just lost $50.
Stiller, David Duchovny’s castoff, and Alan Alda were all in Flirting With Disaster together in 1996. Foreshadowing?