Brian DePalma's 'Passion' Has A Trailer Now

Last we checked in on Brian DePalma and his highly anticipated Crime d’amour remake, Passion, Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace were on the poster and totally about to make out. We were all like, “BROS!” and there was crazy high-fiving going on. Anywho, T-Bag, Black Steve, Asian Kurt, P-Rod and the rest of the bros at the quad can chill, because not only are there stills that prove that McAdams and Rapace are going to make out, but there’s a brand new trailer that suggests there will be so much more.

After the jump, you can check out the trailer for Passion and probably go order your tickets in advance. Hell, we should just rent out an entire theater now and all wear our FilmDrunk shirts. I still need to get mine back from Fred Willard.

Also, I’ve got some good news for the marketing team – YouTube has already provided the only review quotes that this film’s poster will ever need:

And, of course, this one in big letters at the top: