Brian DePalma's 'Passion' Has A Trailer Now

Last we checked in on Brian DePalma and his highly anticipated Crime d’amour remake, Passion, Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace were on the poster and totally about to make out. We were all like, “BROS!” and there was crazy high-fiving going on. Anywho, T-Bag, Black Steve, Asian Kurt, P-Rod and the rest of the bros at the quad can chill, because not only are there stills that prove that McAdams and Rapace are going to make out, but there’s a brand new trailer that suggests there will be so much more.
After the jump, you can check out the trailer for Passion and probably go order your tickets in advance. Hell, we should just rent out an entire theater now and all wear our FilmDrunk shirts. I still need to get mine back from Fred Willard.
Also, I’ve got some good news for the marketing team – YouTube has already provided the only review quotes that this film’s poster will ever need:
And, of course, this one in big letters at the top:
Anyone else expect the credit fade to read “Rachel McAdams… Noomi Rapace… Boner DePalma”?
Okay. You wanna play rough? Okay. Say hello to my little friend! Amirite, DePalma, amirite?
More like pASSion! Am I correct? Am I? What is up my sibling?
Boners
I thought that Black Dahlia was going to be like an open bar in Bonertown, but it was more like a long train ride to Sucksville. Scarface is overrated.
DePalma makes 3-4 terrible movies for every good one, at least.
Filmdrunkards beware! I saw the original French version solely because the trailer and description made it sound like Kristen Scott Thomas and Ludivine Sagnier would be having all types of hot lesbian foreign film sex.* I was sorely disappointed. Until Mr. Skin has screencaps of McAdams/Rapace making out, I will boycott on general principle.
*Yes, I am almost 40 and still as much of a shallow perverted creep as I was at 14.
You give me hope for my future my friend!
Already there Broseph.
Noomi Rapace looks like a rat.
haha, good one!
You are much gayer than most hipster douchebags.
Hot, hot & hot!