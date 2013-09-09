Bruce Willis Is Still Up To The Same Old, Same Old In ‘The Prince’

Bruce Willis recently told a Spanish magazine that he was “bored” of doing action movies, because he just doesn’t get the same thrill that we do from seeing all of the fireballs. The guy who had no problem signing a 10-picture deal with 50 Cent’s movie company did also admit, though, that he doesn’t have a problem with collecting action money paychecks, because everyone loves money and money keeps the 25-year old girls wriggling around in your silk sheets.

Willis also made the news when he walked away from The Expendables 3 after Sylvester Stallone and Co. refused to cave into his demands for $4 million for four days of work, as they were only offering $3 million. So what will the money-loving artiste do for his next film? Will he finally pick something respectable and emotional so he can prove to the world he’s not one-dimensional and maybe even make a push for an Oscar?

No. He’s going to star in The Prince, which is an action film about a mob hitman/enforcer who has to come out of retirement when someone kidnaps his daughter. Willis, always the exuberant risk-taker, will play a mob boss. The Prince will be produced by Emmett/Furla Films, which has also been the money for the aforementioned 50 Cent Cheetah Vision films like Fire with Fire and Setup, and it will be directed by Sarik Andreasyan, who is also working with Hayden Christensen and Akon on a remake of The Great St. Louis Bank Robbery, which originally starred Steve McQueen.

In conclusion, nothing in this story makes me happy.