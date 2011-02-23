Cameron Diaz is a naughty teacher

After the jump, it’s the red-band trailer for Bad Teacher, starring Cam’ron Diaz and Justin Timberlake. I read this script a while back and really liked it, but then Sony hired Cameron Diaz to play the lead and her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to play her love interest, the kind of decision that only makes sense if you’re a studio exec. On the plus side, Jake Kasdan is directing (of Orange County and the criminally underrated Walk Hard) and Jason Segel has a supporting role. Maybe I can still pretend to buy Cameron Diaz in this role long enough to enjoy it? It’s going to be hard, but if I can get Burnsy to stop feeding me popcorn with his big man paws like he usually does, I might be able to manage.

[Trailer actually premiered on MySpace, but I’m not going to make you log in to Myspace to watch it anymore than I’d make you commute to the theater via steam engine]