Cameron Diaz is a naughty teacher

After the jump, it’s the red-band trailer for Bad Teacher, starring Cam’ron Diaz and Justin Timberlake. I read this script a while back and really liked it, but then Sony hired Cameron Diaz to play the lead and her then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake to play her love interest, the kind of decision that only makes sense if you’re a studio exec. On the plus side, Jake Kasdan is directing (of Orange County and the criminally underrated Walk Hard) and Jason Segel has a supporting role. Maybe I can still pretend to buy Cameron Diaz in this role long enough to enjoy it? It’s going to be hard, but if I can get Burnsy to stop feeding me popcorn with his big man paws like he usually does, I might be able to manage.
They run out of attractive over thirty women in hollywood or something?
is it bad that I watched it with the sound off and still knew every word that was said?
As you can tell from the dialog, The role of the rival teacher was originally written to be played by Chet Haze. Alas, he was busy holdin’ down the frat lyfe.
Thanks, but I’d rather just watch “Summer School” again.
I would be less confused if Timberlake were playing a student. It’s hard enough buying Diaz as a woman.
I will watch this on cable and then deny it to anyone who ever brings up that this movie even existed. Because I mean, c’mon . . . JT is legitimately hilarious!
That being said, Cameron Diaz is an insufferable cunt I wouldn’t bone with Chodin’s dick. Maybe Burnsy’s but probably not.
I don’t feel retardy.
If the Olsen twins ever make a comeback, Cameron Diaz is a shoo-in for their mom.
This movie keeps trying to make me think that Cameron Diaz is still sexy and I find myself going into states where I think “Yeah, I’d hit that,” then I snap out of it and punch my dick for good measure.
Seriously though, the movie might be cool if that black hole wasn’t the main character.
Urgh, I should really read my comments before I post because going into states sounds awkward as hell.
No more pencils, no more books, no more teacher’s dirty…oh, wait. Nevermind.
They made ANOTHER SAW MOVIE?
Certainly beats ‘Hall Pass’ for worst education related sex pun of the week.
meh, I’ll watch it on cable. I wouldn’t pay up front to go see this. It looks like there will be some genuine funny parts. Timberlake is not that bad and Diaz is a human female, so….
Cameron Diaz is the Ron Jeremy of aging actors, only with a smaller penis.
I stopped watching that preview at 1:54 exactly… a zombie robot should anally rape that piece of shit movie with Wink Martindale’s head.
I so loved Walk Hard. I loved it real good.
Glancing at the headline picture one would think, “hunh, they got Cameron Diaz to do some pretty impressive bukkake for her first time out in the ol’ Japanese squid tank.”