Cameron Diaz Wears A See-Through Shirt And Does Sex In 'Sex Tape'

I’ve never made a sex tape myself, but that’s probably because my idea of talking dirty is not apologizing after I cum.
I enjoy that they needed a plausible reason that all their friends would be able to download the same sex tape from the cloud. And their first thought was “What if they gave out iPads to all their friends as gifts, so they were all logged into the same cloud account?”
I know I’m not exactly Summering with the Kennedies, but I know a few rich people and I’ve never met a single family rich enough that they were passing out iPads like hors d’ouvres at a party. Especially not ones that were sleeping in a twin bed. They got their mailman an iPad? I bet Warren Buffet didn’t even buy his mailman an iPad.
In any case, Cameron Diaz looks pretty good in her see-through shirt, which you can see on the next page (NSFW, obviously). It’s pretty cool because you can see her nipples, and nipples are the best part of the boob.
Screen and television writers that have no idea how technology works… f*cking magnets, amiright?
That said, I would smash CD in the red undies, white tee and skates ensemble.
Yeah. I do not find her attractive, and that little outfit did the trick.
That’s no way to treat a compact disc. Don’t you know how technology works?
I think she’s attractive until she spazzes out, pardon me, “emotes”.
They really don’t. It’s bizarre and I can only assume due to either living on coke & angst as a struggling writer or living on coke & zero-fucks-to-give as a successful writer.
She was sorta kinda hot, and funny, in Bad Teacher. I don’t claim to understand these things.
There’s a lot to dislike about yet another Cameron Diaz movie.
But goddamit, it’s true….nobody understands the fucking cloud!
I prefer my films with chubby Jason Segel and zero Cameron Diaz.
I was going to ask how Cameron Diaz keeps getting these parts when there are way better comedic actresses out there, but in this case, the answer is obviously boobs.
And Walk Hard is totally underrated.
Yep – Walk Hard is Criminally Underrated!
All of her roles should be going to Michelle Monaghan.
The Zero Effect is also underrated. Jake Kasdan is the rich man’s Jason Reitman, odd because Ivan Reitman is almost certainly richer than Lawrence Kasdan.
Jake Kasdan directs a lot of New Girl episodes and is married to Inara George of The Bird and The Bee, so he’s all right in my book.
Who gives their mailman an Ipad for Christmas?
Steve Jobs thinks that is extravagant.
Steve Jobs was kind of a dick who didn’t give anything to anybody. But you’re right, even if he hadn’t been an asshole, he would have given out Shuffles.
So it seems Cameron Diaz is one of those women who do have nipples. They don’t all have them, you know.
Jason Segel deserves better.
Cameron Diaz is getting older, but her tits stay the same age.
Yes they do. Yes they do.
I don’t care if 2 or 3 completely unnecessary nose-jobs has left her with a face like a cartoon character after taking a mallet to it. I would still smash Diaz 6 ways from Sunday.
Hear hear. Let’s not pretend we’d slam the door in her face.
Too late.
No disagreement. However as an anonymous blog commenter I have an impossible standard that I enjoy applying.
-The Internet
I used to think that Cameron Diaz was really hot until everybody was like, “Ewww! Cameron Diaz is gross!” And then I was ashamed.
I’m going to say this over and over: she’s an attractive woman until she starts spazzing out, which is apparently her version of emoting.
While her body has held up well for being 41, her face looks like the surface of the moon and her “way” makes me happy about the latter.
@AB I’m almost 43. I’m ok with everything to do with her that can be blamed on age.
Is it just me, or does Jason Segel look… different?
He clearly lost some weight. Now I can no longer identify with him.
Yeah I came in here just to mention that this dude went Full McConaughey in DBC for this? Bulk up dude.
As for Cameron Diaz, I just don’t give a shit anymore, especially after seeing her pucker up for The Counselor. But she’s kept it tight over the years and I’ve been getting WAY used to seeing girls with no faces on r/GoneWild, so her Ninja Turtles mug doesn’t bug me to much here, so long as she’s wearing that ish in the banner pic. At least we’ll always have The Mask.
This movie is worthless unless CD shows the goods. We already got the full monty from Jason Segel.
Dear Internet,
Did I miss a fucking memo? When did we all decide Cameron Diaz was something we wanted?
She’s not particularly hot in any given way. She kind of looks like a trumped up goblin from Lord of the Rings.
She’s DEFINITELY not funny. I’ve fallen for that trap too many times.
I’ve heard interviews with her. She’s as dumb as a box of left-handed hammer handles.
Am I missing something? Am I being super-trolled?
I’ve always found her attractive, though not in some super duper way, just like, you know, attractive.
Except that her acting ability is limited to fast cuts like in the trailer where they spazz out as the only way she has of emoting that she’s enjoying something. The movie she did that has Kate Upton of course, she spazzed out to mean other things.
And yeah, she comes across like her skull is full of bleached hair instead of grey matter.
This is what got me….
stream1.gifsoup.com/view4/1826252/cameron-diaz-the-mask-o.gif
I like the (intentional?) meta-humour of having Rob Lowe appear in a film titled Sex Tape. I hope there are ironic cameos by Kim Kardashian and Pamela Anderson, and R. Kelly is on the soundtrack.
But not Paris Hilton.
I can’t tell if this is an ad for iPad or a covert slam by a another company. Probably the former because they sure use iPad and Cloud an awful lot in a short trailer.
In the third act the day is saved by an XPERIA tablet.
They even plugged Siri.
Odd because Cameron Diaz is the Zune of people.
I love Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz looks hot as shit in this, but god damn the movie the still looks terrible
Yeah doesn’t look like there are many laughs to be found here.
I hate this movie so much.
I’m only 25, I can’t be the only one here to have seen her in The Mask. After that CD will always, ALWAYS!, make blood rush to my boner.
I’ve never thought she’s been anything less than supremely fuckable.
@dissident agreed. Except when she talks. Or “acts”.
The Mask was the only time she was anything special. All downhill after that
Someone should have made the artistic decision to pull a reverse Nymphomaniac and CGI a models face over Cameron Diaz’s body.
Side Boob > Nipples from a strictly aesthetic perspective. Now, once they’re right in front of me …. I prefer to see them as a whole, in their totalitarianism so to speak
To further weigh in on this incredibly important discussion on Cameron’s attractiveness, I have to say she was incredibly attractive when she started out. That intro scene in “The Mask” makes her look like an absolute goddess and her early modelling work, with lots of topless stuff, shows her as a gorgeous young model with incredible eyes and overall face.
I feel though that age just hasn’t been kind to her. She’s still skinny as fuck and overall quite attractive but the beautiful face somehow has devolved into this…idk…Joker mask? I’m not sure if it’s anything she did to herself or if it’s just paying tribute to father time for having such a wide grin, but she just looks more scary/annoying than pretty/cute now. The 20s were her time, looks wise. It’s just going downhill now.
People love to rip on Diaz, but she’s been in some epic movies and has aged really really well. More power to her, but damn this is a ridiculous premise. I feel like when movie studios get top billed talent into comedies they don’t focus on story – which is fine when you have the right combination. This combination just doesn’t feel right.
Um no she hasnt aged well. She is the definition of “dried out”
You’re one of those guys who fucks wet rolls of toilet paper aren’t you?
Jason Segel and Cameron Diaz in Da Derp Dee Derp Da Teetley Deerpe Derpee Dumb
So is this a sequel to Bad Teacher?
That is exactly what I was going to ask. Seems that way, no?
Segel’s face looks kind of weird now that he’s lost weight
Fuck, Marry, Kill: Cameron Diaz, Gwenyth Paltrow, Jenny McCarthy. Good luck.
I once accidentally synced my cellphone Chrome history with my work computer. Kinda similar, but way more sad.
well done
She’s a butterface