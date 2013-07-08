Boner Alert: Charlie Kaufman adapting Kurt Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five for Guillermo Del Toro

Counting Kurt Vonnegut among your favorite authors is practically a cliché at this point, but that’s only because he’s awesome. Now comes word that one of my favorite screenwriters, Charlie Kaufman (Adaptation, Eternal Sunshine, etc) is writing a screen adaptation of Vonnegut’s Slaughterhouse Five for Guillermo Del Toro. Everything about that makes me incredibly happy, except that it sounds like they’re planning to conveniently ignore the plots of Slaughterhouses 1 through 4. LAME.
Another long-gestating Universal project — part of a four picture deal he signed in 2008 — is a big screen version of Kurt Vonnegut‘s “Slaughterhouse-Five.” Not much has been heard about this one recently, but del Toro has lined up a helluva writer to take it on. “Charlie [Kaufman] and I talked for about an hour-and-a-half and came up with a perfect way of doing the book,” he told the Daily Telegraph (today’s print edition, not yet online). “I love the idea of the Trafalmadorians [the aliens of ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’] — to be ‘unstuck in time,’ where everything is happening at the same time. And that’s what I want to do. It’s just a catch-22. The studio will make it when it”s my next movie, but how can I commit to it being my next movie until there’s a screenplay? Charlie Kaufman is a very expensive writer!”
“I”ll work it out,” he added. [ThePlaylist]
For a second there, I was wondering “Wait, why would Guillermo Del Toro want to direct Slaughterhouse Five?” But then I was all, “Oh right, aliens.”
But he can turn Billy Pilgrim into a Pale Man (Hellboy Hitler?) if it means I get to see Charlie Kaufman adapt Kurt Vonnegut. Don’t screw this up, Universal. Meanwhile, not to be outdone, my sources tell me that Charlie’s brother Donald is working on an adaptation of Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle for Adam Shankman. It will be animated, and about actual cats. Pete Hammond called it the most commercial script he’s ever read.
Slaughterhouse Five, the favorite book of people who don’t realize Mother Night exists.
Sweet Jesus, the latter of which I didn’t even know was adapted into a movie staring Nick Goddamn Nolte in the lead. When I think “triple agent playwright” I think Nolte.
+1
I’m partial to Breakfast of Champions.
Vonnegut’s drawing of an asshole FTW.
Galapagos is a favorite of mine. also Cat’s Cradle rocks. also HIS ENTIRE BIBLIOGRAPHY. so this discussion is meh.
No love for Sirens of Titan?
Registering.
Cat’s Cradle is a movie. How long must I wait?
dirtnouveau gets it with galapagos. also sirens of titan. the end.
mother night is a movie too???
OH. MY. GOD. YES.
I’m prone to hyperbole, but I’m pretty sure that this would be the greatest thing in the history of ever. Which is really all happening at once if you’re an alien that sort of resembles a plunger. But still. Yes.
Don’t forget what Charlie Kaufman can become when he goes too far up his own ass… a synecdouche.
fair ‘nough
Will this have robots fighting eyeball hand monster will ron perlman face frames the whole movie?
Slaughterhouse-Five was awesome until Michael Slaughterhouse went solo.
Yes to this
I’m trying to control my enthusiasm, but not gonna lie, this could be pretty great.
I’ll admit to never having seen the old adaptation, though. Is it worth a look?
It’s good, but not great. They cut some small elements, but overall it’s pretty faithful.
I can remember seeking out the George Roy Hill version but can’t recall watching it all as I have zero recollection of any Dresden firebombing being dramatised. Valerie Perrine’s tits were good though.
nerdy 17 year old me would be pumped. adult me doesn’t remember what the hell the book was about anymore.
something something aliens. Guillermo del Toro is directing so Ron Perlman will be in it, probs. something something Ron Perlman vs. aliens, something. robots, boom. credits.
I really did not like this book back in High School. I like to read but the stuff about the optometrists really threw me off.
Woops, minor spoiler alert.
10th Graders are really hoping this comes out soon.
Man, I don’t even know what to say to someone who didn’t enjoy Vonnegut.
Some people catch a break in not liking Vonnegut. There’s some destructively clear thinking going on that I would definitely keep out of the schools. It can close some doors.
I read all the dystopian classics around that time and liked “5” the least. It didn’t make the least bit of sense to me. Ever since then I’ve had no interest in trying it or any of Vonnegut’s books again.
That is exactly what I mean. Imagine the reverse where Vonnegut makes the very most sense.
Read on!
Vince – LOVE Vonnegut, but player Piano is a big old snooze for me. And have you ever read his absurdist play Happy Birthday, Wanda June? Amazing.
The only thing that tempers my enthusiasm for this is that the Slaughterhouse Five movie from the 70s was already pretty good. I’d kinda rather them tackle a different Vonnegut book. Still, there isn’t a person on the planet more qualified to adapt Vonnegut than Charlie Kaufman. Not sold on Del Toro, though.
I’d really like to see someone do that one story with the soldiers in their tanks with their yummy chocolate bars and the orphans that made me cry. BOOKS!
The 4D will be amazing.
I don’t know why but I feel like Louis CK should be Kilgore Trout, maybe not in this movie but in some movie.
I could support this. I would suggest Breakfast of Champions, but then i remembered they already did that with….Bruce Willis?
Dresden’s gonna get some PUSH IN THE BUSH.
Pale Man link is being thwarted
my god… this is almost too good for it to actually happen. they’ll nix this and have skip woods adapt it with louis leterrier directing
being john malkovich and adaptation were legitimately great. eternal sunshine was not. it has a higher IMDB rating than the others so obviously i’m right.
Well, IMDB does let any Joe Troglodyte vote on any movie, so you can’t really trust their rating system. I’d bet a shiny new penny that at least 2 of those Transformers movies are rated higher than any good movie ever.
I came in here a day late just to say that the playboy chick in the Slaughterhouse Five movie has some of the best tits of all time. OF ALL TIME!
And that wasn’t a Kanye allusion.