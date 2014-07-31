Check Out The Trailer For ‘Atari: Game Over,’ The Story Of The ‘Worst Video Game Ever’

Back in March, video game fans and all-around nostalgic hipsters flocked to Alamogordo, New Mexico for the unearthing of what was believed to be a bonanza of Atari waste, buried long ago to cover up the shame of a corporation. The goal of the dig was twofold, in that it would finally put an end to the urban legend of the “billions of games” that were dropped into a landfill by Atari for whatever reasons, and it would also help tell the story of the E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial game that was widely considered as Atari’s biggest failure and the game that toppled a billion dollar industry.
While environmental agencies claimed that digging up the landfill could expose people to hazardous chemicals and materials, fans wanted to know the truth of what was buried in the desert, and eventually their questions were answered. Director Zak Penn’s Atari: Game Over tells the entire story, from the meeting with Steven Spielberg and overall public rejection of 1982’s most anticipated Christmas gift to digging up buried treasure in New Mexico and presumably the people who will pay a ton for these cartridges, all with the help of the Atari employees who made this colossal failure possible.
As a kid in the early ’80s I had Atari and I played this game. While it was obvious to me even then that this was quickly put together just to capitalize on the movie, I didn’t think it was that bad. I certainly played games that were worse, IMO. I do wish I still had it though, looks like I could make a few bucks.
I played it (and still have the cartridge) and thought the same thing. There is a person that fixed the game for the most part: [www.neocomputer.org]
Agreed and agreed. It was more confusing that nothing really happens while playing it. You just kind of whoosh from screen to screen. Still not as bad as the Indiana Jones game. That frustrated the hell out of me.
How did you guys play it?
I have it, and as far as I can remember all that happened was a title screen, a forest, you move and then lightning kills you.
That was pretty much how I played it before going back to Chooper Command.
Had it. Still have it. It’s not a terrible game. Not nearly as bad as the legend. I also find it kind of funny that these guys are playing up this as the death of the video game industry.
Um. LOL Wut?
Yeah, there was a sales dip from mid 1984 until February 1985 when the test markets of NES started. Mostly because WArner sold Atari to a douchebag who killed off the console line to focus on Home Computers, when Apple and IBM wre already the dominant forces in that market.
Video Games are now the largest money making entertainment industry on the planet. Bigger than the Music and Movie industries. These guys need to ease up on the hyperbole a bit.
You’re looking at it from the present day. AT THE TIME, it was a different story,
“The video game crash of 1983, also known as Atari shock in Japan, was a massive recession of the video game industry that occurred from 1983 to 1985. Revenues had peaked at around $3.2 billion in 1983, then fell to around $100 million by 1985 (a drop of almost 97 percent). The crash was a serious event that brought an abrupt end to what is considered the second generation of console video gaming in North America.”
97%! That’s one hell of a “dip”.
This game was downright awful. But I wouldn’t say it’s the worst ever. I’d say the second worst ever.
The worst game I’ve ever played is Drakken for the SNES. I loved almost every game I played on Super Nintendo, and this was a complete piece of shit.
Dude, it’s DrakkHen. Get your 90s shitty game names straight.
I can’t get the past the perfect miming-a-blowjob face on the mother in the banner picture.
You mean the entire family. Especially dad.
As a big nerd and enthusiast for classic console games I could not be less indifferent about this movie. The history of the game is interesting, but it’s a story for an article, not a book, and most definitely not a full length documentary. Judging from the trailer this will play out as a bunch of interviews paired with footage from the dig. And who the fuck wants to watch nerds unearth old cartridges? I much rather watch the Angry Video Game Nerd Movie: [www.youtube.com]
Depends. I’m really curious about this era of game development, and the first fall of Atari (which is connected to the ET game) is a subject worthy of full-length documentary status. Trailer sold me on this.
Yeah, fariplay. It’s not uninteresting. It’s just so overexplored, at least for gamer nerds. It’s like a movie for history buffs that deals with something like Rome’s downfall or the Third Reich, with the difference that the Video Game crash and the making of ET is much less complex and a relatively short story. And I’ve read about it so many times, heard so many opinions and memories. I’m just assuming that people who’d be interested in the topic would know this story if they know any old school VG stories.
The upcoming SEGA VS Nintendo movie is so much more interesting.
What they should make is a documentary about Nintendo and the legality of monopolizing the whole 3rd party developer market. Shady business practices built an empire. They’re like a giant Ponzi scheme built on Mario and Zelda and fucking over everyone who got in their way. But ultimately, they failed and lost their stranglehold on the industry because all those kids who grew up with their kidsy games grew up, and didn’t want to play kidsy games anymore, which is why the Wii was a collosal failure and Sony and MS rule the day and have for more than a decade.
Urgh, every anti Nintendo comment ever. Also Wii sold more consoles than the 360 and the PS3, so I wouldn’t talk about a colossal failure. Now, the Wii U is a different story but if you watched their E3 press reel (and cared about video games) you’d at least be half excited.