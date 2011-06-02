Chet Haze dropped a new track, son

Senior Editor
06.02.11 19 Comments

It must be ladies day here on FilmDrunk, because it seems like I’d barely finished posting Bradley Cooper speaking French when Northwestern University’s number one Lizzady’s Man (and number two son of Tom Hanks) Chet Haze dropped a new track.  I say this without sarcasm or hyperbole, Chet Haze is one of the top ten white rappers named Chet in the world.  You can listen to the track below (because I know you want to). Sample lyrics:

Cuz you know I gotta get in my zone
Turn my swag on and holla cuz it helps with these poems
So it’s Gucci, Louis, Prada — whateva you want
Take you shoppin’ when I wanna, it’s whateva you want
Keep you lookin tip top while we pop a few bottles
Time to speed it up like we pushin’ on the throttle

Ahh, reppin’ brand names, the great equalizer between ghetto thugs and rich white kids from Pacific Palisades.  Anyway, it’s no “I’ll stab you in the peep hole/with a ski pole,” (SKI THUGZ 4 LYFE, SKEET SKEET!), but otherwise not a terrible rhyme.  By which I mean that it does rhyme (sort of).  Ugh, I deserve a Pulitzer for taking the time to transcribe that.  Do you see me here, suffering for my art? (*pulls a Van Gogh*).  Meanwhile, in a FilmDrunk Exclusive, I’ve been able to obtain a transcript of the first track off Chet Haze’s brother Colin Hanks’ first album:

 

An Excerpt from Colin Hanks’ (aka “Colin Shenanigans”) First Album:

BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS. BRAAAAAAAINS.
BRAAAAAAAAAINS/BRAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAINS BRAAAINS (*grunt*) BRAAAINS

BRAAAAAAINS BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAAAINS…. BRAAAAAAAAINS….
(*Ke$ha sample, hook repeats three times*)
BRAAAAAAAAINS… (*moaning*) BRAAAAINS
BRAAAAINS (*sound of heavy mouth breathing*)
BRAAAAAAAAAINS/BRAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS.
(*gurgling and snorting until fade out*)

Thanks to my favorite white rapper Burnsy for the tip.

Around The Web

TAGSchet hazeCHILDREN OF CELEBRITIESCOLIN SHENANIGANSWHITE PEOPLE RAPPING

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP