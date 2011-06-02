Chet Haze dropped a new track, son

It must be ladies day here on FilmDrunk, because it seems like I’d barely finished posting Bradley Cooper speaking French when Northwestern University’s number one Lizzady’s Man (and number two son of Tom Hanks) Chet Haze dropped a new track. I say this without sarcasm or hyperbole, Chet Haze is one of the top ten white rappers named Chet in the world. You can listen to the track below (because I know you want to). Sample lyrics:
Cuz you know I gotta get in my zone
Turn my swag on and holla cuz it helps with these poems
So it’s Gucci, Louis, Prada — whateva you want
Take you shoppin’ when I wanna, it’s whateva you want
Keep you lookin tip top while we pop a few bottles
Time to speed it up like we pushin’ on the throttle
Ahh, reppin’ brand names, the great equalizer between ghetto thugs and rich white kids from Pacific Palisades. Anyway, it’s no “I’ll stab you in the peep hole/with a ski pole,” (SKI THUGZ 4 LYFE, SKEET SKEET!), but otherwise not a terrible rhyme. By which I mean that it does rhyme (sort of). Ugh, I deserve a Pulitzer for taking the time to transcribe that. Do you see me here, suffering for my art? (*pulls a Van Gogh*). Meanwhile, in a FilmDrunk Exclusive, I’ve been able to obtain a transcript of the first track off Chet Haze’s brother Colin Hanks’ first album:
An Excerpt from Colin Hanks’ (aka “Colin Shenanigans”) First Album:
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS. BRAAAAAAAINS.
BRAAAAAAAAAINS/BRAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAINS BRAAAINS (*grunt*) BRAAAINS
BRAAAAAAINS BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAAAINS…. BRAAAAAAAAINS….
(*Ke$ha sample, hook repeats three times*)
BRAAAAAAAAINS… (*moaning*) BRAAAAINS
BRAAAAINS (*sound of heavy mouth breathing*)
BRAAAAAAAAAINS/BRAAAAAAAINS
BRAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAINS.
(*gurgling and snorting until fade out*)
Thanks to my favorite white rapper Burnsy for the tip.
“I know it’s my mistake”
Are we sure this isn’t actually Tom Hanks singing?
He should have written 15 songs about how much he hated his mom and babymomma and loved Haley. Then millions of white people would talk about how he has “sick flows”.
Okay, maybe I’m just horribly unhip and old and white, but when is the point of autotuning a rap? I’m sorry but if your speaking cadence needs to be digitally corrected, the only recording equipment you should be allowed within 500ft of should belong to a court reporter.
That’s it, I challenge him to a whigger off.
I don’t dig it, it needs more than more bass, it really had no hook.
Leah, thanks for playing.
I think I’ll just hang back in the Bradley Cooper post.
I wouldn’t, Patty. The floor’s all sticky.
I think the song was actually written about Bradley Cooper though. I’d like to push on his throttle.
“I wouldn’t, Patty. The floor’s all sticky.”
Chet Haze may have the sick flows, but Bradley Cooper gives women the sick flows.
He’s def my numba 3 Chet after Chetzilla and Chet’s Wet Rhymin’ Hour.
MC Honky
game over man, game over. I should be practicin’ ear defiance, but all I’m thinkin’ is weird science.
Reporter: Tom, you’re insanely talented. In two words or less, can you explain why your son, Chet, has not one ounce of the talent that you possess?
Tom Hanks: Rita. Wilson.
Someone tell Chet his name rhymes with the biblical ‘beget’. I’d love to see what he could do there.
Colin knows what I’m talking about.
Chet Haze is the Forrest Gump of the rap game, only whiter.
Yeah, I bet he dropped a beat. And then he had his maid pick it up and take it to the bridge because it’s kinda scary there after dark and his Dad said he shouldn’t go and he has homework to do otherwise he totes would have done it himself. Son.
Yay, Chet Haze! Gump-on, my boy!
Chet haze has a fresh flow from his ornamental water feature
Chet haze dropped a beat and said “darn it!”