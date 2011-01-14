Choice quotes from Armond White’s Green Hornet review

There was a Green Hornet screening here this week, but I had a prior engagement and couldn’t make it. Sorry to disappoint you, but I have the next best thing to my own review: quotes from Armond White‘s. Armond White’s reviews are my favorite to read if I haven’t seen the film, because he never spoils them. In fact, seeing a film after you’ve read an Armond White review just gives you this new, alien perspective on it, like staring at a carpet on mushrooms (“Whoa, it really is the extemporaneous extension of the nouveau proletariat’s delectation for relentless subterfuge!”).
Anyway, enough foreplay. It’s time to let A-Dubz impregnate your mind. With KNOWLEDGE.
“The incognito superhero role seldom used Williams’ dazzling smile except as public figure Britt Reid, who embodied the straight-arrow WASP handsomeness Hollywood idealized until the counterculture revolution of the ’60s validated ethnic facial irregularities.”
“Exchanging WASP handsomeness for ethnic childishness means The Green Hornet‘s best moments are actually about something.”
“This time, affluent crime fighter Britt Reid is also the embodiment of the Jewish schlemiel, a satirical take on superhero convention that responds to the inanity of Hollywood’s contemporary franchises. Now Britt Reid displays father issues, obnoxious infantilism and ineptitude from the Woody Allen archetype of ambitious Jewish self-deprecation.”
“Now The Green Hornet’s entire law-and-order pretense instantly cuts to the secret of superhero fiction: Gondry examines the childlike neediness of masculine insecurity also at the heart of his previous films.”
“There’s an egalitarian frisson in Britt’s rivalry with Kato: Jewish-Asian competitiveness; white party boy privilege vs. yellow man sacrifice; wealthy condescension vs. proletarian efficacy.”
“Rogen and Chou thoroughly demystify that sexual threat. Instead, the Britt-Kato rivalry gets dispelled into their jealous pursuit of Lenore (Cameron Diaz), the newly romanticized ideal of WASP attainment. It’s like a Hope-Crosby road movie of challenging bromance.” [Source]
As if it’s not plainly obvious by now, Armond really liked it. Also, “a Hope-Crosby road movie of challenging bromance!” absolutely needs to go on the poster. “Action! Adventure! Wealthy Condescension vs. Proletarian Efficacy!”
Perfect present for Armond White: Word of the day calendar.
So the next time he attends a klatsch he can dazzle the attended with his chatoyant verbiage rife with picayune anecdotes and hopefully without a katzenjammer the following morn.
So…It’s a good review?
@Esse
I..[looks at calendar] concur.
Wow, this is going to suck huge.
Britt Reid is more upset that he can’t yell, “Yellow light!” any more. Instead he must ask, “Kato, do you have a match for my cigarette?”
I likes it cuz of splosions.
This review made Annette Bening cry.
(“Making Annette Benning cry” is what I call it when I climax.)
Jewish-Asian competitiveness is a game of inches.
“White boy”? I thought Rogen was Jewish.
/Egalitarian Frisson is a better rap name than Chet Haze.
// Challenging Bromance is a better rape name.
/// I call Chet Hanks cHankre
Your moms gets ethnic facial regularities.
the straight-arrow WASP handsomeness Hollywood idealized until the counterculture revolution of the ’60s validated ethnic facial irregularities.
If I were smarter, I might think this was racist. A-Dubz gets us here at FilmDrunk.
Meanwhile, here’s a quote from Roger Ebert’s review:
Casting about for something to praise, I recalled that I heard a strange and unique sound for the first time, a high-pitched whooshing scream, but I don’t think Gondry can claim it, because it came from the hand dryers in the nearby men’s room.
I’m sure when Ebert reads White’s take on the film his jaw will hi…CONNECTION RESET BY PEER
Yellow man sacrifice is such a waste; just 30 minutes later you’re in the mood to sacrifice again.
Armond White should check out the ethnic facial irregularities on your typical episode of The Brown Hornet.
Rogan’s head would explode from reading this combined with the massive toke from his “gas gun” he just took.
I don’t know exactly what sexual threat is being demystified but if it involves Cameron Diaz I’d suggest a taser and quick check of her underpants.
I am Armond White’s superior testicle, and you can too.
But what did he think of the Hardee’s commercial?
I’d complain about you calling it hardee’s, but I still don’t understand what the fuck a “Carl’s Jr.” is. Shouldn’t it be Carl Jr’s? Or does Carl’s Jr. have a restaurant father that’s even bigger? Am I the only one who never got that?
Mr. White has the perfect name to sell smooth alcohol beverages.
Our man White is always right.
But it is Hardee’s in NC! It used to be more of a KFC type fried chicken restaurant, and I assume that Carl Jr’s bought them out and kept the name.
“There’s an egalitarian frisson in Britt’s rivalry with Kato: Jewish-Asian competitiveness; white party boy privilege vs. yellow man sacrifice; wealthy condescension vs. proletarian efficacy.”
Am I not allowed to comment if I secretly admit that I get what he’s saying here?
“quotes from Armond White’s.” I dont’ think the ‘s should be there?
so this means its bad… right? Good is bad and bad is good with Armond White?
Vincenzo, having grown up in one of the two towns Carl’s Jr first opened I know the story all too well re the name, but allow this to suffice: so named because they were a smaller version of his drive-in restaurant, Original Carl’s.
Really, no Carl’s in Frezneck?
We have a Carl’s. They ran out the local hangout, Carl’s Drive In.
Not even, ehhhh?!
Someone put a diaper on his head for all the shit coming out of his mouth