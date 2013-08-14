Christian Bale and Joel Edgerton to play Moses and Ramses in Ridley Scott’s Exodus

Seems like Joel Edgerton can barely walk three feet without getting a new acting job, and now THR reports that he’s set to play the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses, opposite Christian Bale’s Moses, in Ridley Scott’s biblical epic Exodus, which is set to start shooting next month. I hope Ridley Scott goes the Zack Snyder route and makes Ramses nine feet tall and super gay. I mean, might as well, as long as we’re making the ancient North Africans super duper white.

Exodus will shoot in Spain, Morocco and England. The project had picked up steam earlier this year when Steve Zaillian came aboard to write. Adam Cooper and Bill Collage penned a previous draft. [THR]

I can’t wait till Moses delivers his triumphant speech before the Pharoah, “F*ck sake, man, you’re amateur. McG, you got something to say to this prick?”

“McG” is what Moses would call God in this case, obviously. It totally works.

Starring Jessica Chastain as the burning bush and Jared Leto as the golden calf. Bob Marley’s “Exodus” set to sea-parting montage or GTFO.

Anyway, you can have a lot of fun with this news, I just hope Ridley Scott does with the Bible what he did for ancient Rome (Gladiator), and not what he did for the Crusades (Kingdom of Heaven). God, Orlando Bloom ruins everything.

[pics via Getty, Shutterstock]