Christian Bale and Joel Edgerton to play Moses and Ramses in Ridley Scott’s Exodus

Seems like Joel Edgerton can barely walk three feet without getting a new acting job, and now THR reports that he’s set to play the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses, opposite Christian Bale’s Moses, in Ridley Scott’s biblical epic Exodus, which is set to start shooting next month. I hope Ridley Scott goes the Zack Snyder route and makes Ramses nine feet tall and super gay. I mean, might as well, as long as we’re making the ancient North Africans super duper white.
Exodus will shoot in Spain, Morocco and England.
The project had picked up steam earlier this year when Steve Zaillian came aboard to write. Adam Cooper and Bill Collage penned a previous draft. [THR]
I can’t wait till Moses delivers his triumphant speech before the Pharoah, “F*ck sake, man, you’re amateur. McG, you got something to say to this prick?”
“McG” is what Moses would call God in this case, obviously. It totally works.
Starring Jessica Chastain as the burning bush and Jared Leto as the golden calf. Bob Marley’s “Exodus” set to sea-parting montage or GTFO.
Anyway, you can have a lot of fun with this news, I just hope Ridley Scott does with the Bible what he did for ancient Rome (Gladiator), and not what he did for the Crusades (Kingdom of Heaven). God, Orlando Bloom ruins everything.
[pics via Getty, Shutterstock]
“We need somebody to play the most famous Jew in history. Get me a guy named Christian!” Fucking figures that the company making this is run by notorious gentile Rupert Murdoch. Stop saying that the Jews control Hollywood–it just reminds me how much better things were when we did.
Isn’t Jesus the most famous Jew?
Jesus is technically the most famous and, debatably, sexiest, but we kind of don’t claim him. Sort of like how the Marines don’t bring up Lee Harvey Oswald much.
Why aren’t they filming this in Egypt? Aside from, y’know, every conceivable reason.
After he reads this news (presumably on this site), Spielberg may halt production on War Camel.
Or he can film it now as documentary.
“Hey, amateur. Nice fucking humps. Do you have any IDEA what your toe looks like?”
Two blue-eyed members of the Commonwealth would not be my first choice for North Africans. He may be a crazy bigot, but at least Gibson has an idea what ancient Jews should look like.
I believe his direction in that movie consisted only of screaming “MORE FROTHING AND BLOOD-LUST!” at the actors for months on end.
Christian Bale’s Moses parts the Red Sea. WELL, GOOD FOR JEWS!!!
“Moses, where are you going?”
“I have to return some videotapes.”
Moses’ one commandment is to clean your vagina.
Although if necessary he will head straight into the red v.
Will it have aliens?
Moses is a big fan of Genesis.
He was into that whole Yahweh thing.
He’s the hero the Jews deserve, but not the one they need right now. They need the one that doesn’t just stare at it; he eats it.
When the casting was announced, Wahlberg started pointing at Bale and yelling “Nawt Jew!”
Can we have Michael Caine playing an advisor to Ramses? “He didn’t really part the Red Sea, he used a double.”
Can’t they just re-release The Prince of Egypt in 3D?
The XXX parody will focus mainly on the whole parting the Red Sea thing. Also, it will be German.
So, not based on the 1989 Fabulous Disater tour?
*stops air-shredding to Toxic Waltz*