Christopher Nolan Responds To Critics Of Interstellar’s Science

It seemed like you couldn’t go two pages on the internet this past Friday without tripping over some scientist’s guest post on the bunk science in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar (our review). Personally, if I wanted to see something 100% scientifically accurate I’d watch The Human Centipede, but if you’re seriously invested in picking Interstellar‘s nits, Christopher Nolan will be your huckleberry. He spoke to the Daily Beast about it, the TL;DR version of it is “much of it is, of course, speculation.”
NOLAN: My films are always held to a weirdly high standard for those issues that isn’t applied to everybody else’s films—which I’m fine with. People are always accusing my films of having plot holes, and I’m very aware of the plot holes in my films and very aware of when people spot them, but they generally don’t. But what were some science issues people had with the film? That was Kip [Thorne]’s domain.
BEAST: One thing I see being brought up is the time dilation on the planet that they land, where one hour equals seven years (or a factor of 60,000), and to get that time dilation you’d have to be literally skimming the surface of the black hole.
NOLAN: Like “a basketball on the rim,” which is a phrase we use! That’s completely accurate, so there’s no hole there at all. Those issues are all buttoned-up, and Kip has a book on the science of the film about what’s real, and what’s speculation—because much of it is, of course, speculation. There have been a bunch of knee-jerk tweets by people who’ve only seen the film once, but to really take on the science of the film, you’re going to need to sit down with the film for a bit and probably also read Kip’s book. I know where we cheated in the way you have to cheat in movies, and I’ve made Kip aware of those things.
That’s right, Christopher Nolan co-authored a book with Caltech physicist Kip Thorne, his scientific adviser, called The Science of Interstellar (brilliantly released the same week as the film). Which is probably why people hold him to a higher standard than, say, M. Night Shyamalan. I read a few of the criticisms of Interstellar‘s science, and with few exceptions, they seemed to be more critical of the fiction than of the science. Here’s a snip from The Guardian‘s:
Later on, the script suggests the equations don’t work because scientists don’t understand how gravity and quantum mechanics work together, and that’s fair enough. But the film resolves this by sending a robot down into a black hole to send back “quantum data” – that doesn’t really make any sense. It sounds like something they just made up as a plot device with no physics behind it.
I know, right? It’s like they just imagined what it would be like to shoot a robot into a black hole. There are a mountain of legitimate complaints to be made about Interstellar, just in that scene where Anne Hathaway explains the science of love alone, but the robot data from the black hole didn’t bother me. For what it’s worth, I think Neil Tyson already had the last word on this one:
That’s why it’s called sci-fi and sci-sci. What did they think the “fi” stood for?
What I don’t get is why people who claim to be science nerds would hate a movie like this so much. Phil Plait ripped the movie not necessarily because of the science (in which his scientific critique was even wrong and had to update his review accordingly) but because he didn’t like the story.
Jesus, Hollywood gives us a giant nerdgasm with Wormholes and Black Holes visualized in ways never seen before, the main characters are all scientists (for the most part) who use their wits to formulate answers on the fly and people are whining because there were plot holes and cheesy dialogue?
Sorry nerds, but you are going to have to wait a long time for someone to make Casablanca in Space. I’m perfectly happy with a guy like Nolan making a movie that gets people talking about space exploration even if Love Doesn’t Conquer All scientifically.
I likes me sci-fi HARD and this appears to be hard hard but not quite Prozac hard.
Which is probably a good thing at almost three hours. Discomfort and consultation of doctors and whatnot.
I’m not comfortable with a boner until it’s been around a few hours. I f*ck like a snail. A sexy, turgid snail.
i thought prozac was an antidepressant.
What? I’m reading Viagra there. Damn repetitive head injuries.
It feels like Interstellar is going to be the new Prometheus in terms of creating endless Internet nerd arguments.
Whatever, I thought it was awesome, and at least they tried.
Prometheus didn’t seem to have anyone arguing that it was an “ambitious” film, and the characters were pretty weak and confusing (if not infuriatingly stupid). Interstellar at least gave us some strong characters that made sense for the most part, even if some of their actions were unexplainable.
No way, Prometheus sucked because it went from sci-fi epic to wannabe Alien thriller featuring a bunch of scientists who acted for the most part pretty damn irrationally.
Interstellar had good characterization and was thematically consistent throughout. I was worried the Matt Damon part put the movie in danger of veering off into that kind of stupid Alien thriller-esque conflict, but at least it had some deeper meaning to it (although it was kinda too on the nose… his name was DR. MANN for God’s sake).
That’s my requirement for sci-fi and war movies. I don’t go into a movie like Fury looking to pick apart any detail that might be out of place, when I see inaccuracies, and balance them against the movie as a whole it still comes out great. (Honestly Fury looked about as accurate a war movie as you can make). Same goes for Gravity. I don’t care that Sandra Bullock wasn’t wearing a liquid cooled undergarment under her space suit, that movie is probably the closest I’ll ever get to space.
Oh, no, I’m not comparing them in terms of quality at all. Interstellar is a waaaaaaay better film. I just meant that it’s stirring up a whole lot of arguments on the internets, and it seems like we’re gonna’ be dealing with that for a while.
And people have HARD OPINIONS on them.
The thing that I don’t understand is that one would think we space nerds would be ecstatic about a film like this that has such strong scientists as central characters (the Apollo stuff was hilarious to me) not to mention HOLY AMAZEBALLS THOSE VISUALIZATIONS WERE FARKING INSANELY COOL.
Instead we get nerds extrapolating on character development and dialogue. I don’t get it.
My only complaint with this film is that I thought Damon’s character should have been MR. Mann.
*stares out equation-covered port hole.*
“My god, it’s so simple.”
*smash cut to McConnaughey surfing that giant wave, clutching a robot dog under one arm, laughing in the face of God*
I’d watch that.
I hope we can get a spinoff movie about TARS and CASE. They were like live action Pixar robots. It’s like the movie execs told Nolan that they’d only make this movie if Matthew McConaughey had a talking dog companion that traveled back in time with him for some reason. *
*i may or may not have botched this attempt at a Simpsons/South Park fusion reference
Science, shmience. I was just happy the robots came through it okay.
When McConnaughey plays Hathaway’s buttocks like bongo drums, he strikes that same cheek twice in succession yet he produces two clearly different sounds. I mean, what are we, to believe that this is some sort of magic butt bongo drums or something? Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.
Homer: I’ll field this one. Let me ask you a question. Why would a man whose shirt says “Genius at Work” spend all of his time watching a children’s cartoon show?
Doug: I withdraw my question.
Database: Excuse me, Mr. Simpson, on the “Itchy & Scratchy” CD-ROM, is there a way to get out of the dungeon without a wizard’s key?
Homer: What the hell are you talking about?
June Bellamy: You’re a lifesaver, Homer, I can’t deal with these hardcore fans!
Jasper: Is this seat taken, little girl?
Bart: I’m not a girl. What are you, blind?
Jasper: Yes.
Krusty: Once in a great while, we are privileged to experience a television event so extraordinary, it becomes part of our shared heritage. (Pictures on a man on the moon appear in the background) 1969: Man walks on the moon. (picture of astronaut playing golf on the moon) 1971: Man walks on the moon… again. Then, for a long time, nothing happened. Until tonight.
(The “Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie” theme song)
They fight! And bite!
Poochie: And bark!
They fight and bite and bite!
Poochie: And bark!
Fight bite bark!
Poochie: Woof woof woof!
The Itchy and Scratchy and Poochie Show.
Itchy: Look, Scratchy! It’s our new friend Poochie!
Scratchy: What’s that name again? I forgot.
Scratchy: Ooh, Poochie is one outrageous dude.
Itchy: He’s totally in my face.
(Poochie’s Rap)
The name’s Poochie D.
And I rock the telly.
I’m half Joe Camel and a third Fonzarelli.
I’m the Kung-Fu hippie, from Gangsta City.
I’m a rappin’ surfer.
You the fool I pity.
Milhouse: When are they going to get to the fireworks factory? [starts sobbing]
Moe: Can somebody tell me what the hell is going on? Midge, help me out here.
Homer: Quiet! You’re missing the jokes!
Poochie: [hands out his hand to Scratchy for a high-five] Catch you on the flip side, dudemeisters. [Scratchy extends his arm — Poochie withdraws his] NOT! Hey, kids, always recycle… [screams] to the extreme! Bust it! [he drives away in the sunset, past the fireworks factory]
[About the new and improved “Itchy & Scratchy” show]
Nelson: Ugh, that stunk!
Homer: Well, what did everybody think?
Flanders: Homer, I can honestly say that was the best episode of Impy & Chimpy I’ve ever seen.
Carl: Yeah. You should be very proud, Homer. You, uh… you got a beautiful home here.
Homer: So, it was pretty okay, huh?
Bart: Mom, can we go to bed without dinner?
Marge: Yes, we can. [they rush upstairs, quickly followed by three bangs of slammed doors]
Lisa: You can’t be cool just by spouting off a bunch of worn-out buzzwords.
Bart: Don’t have a cow, Lis!
Marge: Bart’s right. Let’s none of us have a cow.
Comic Book Guy: Last night’s Itchy & Scratchy was, without a doubt, the worst episode ever. Rest assured, I was on the Internet within minutes, registering my disgust throughout the world.
Bart: Hey, I know it wasn’t great, but what right do you have to complain?
Comic Book Guy: As a loyal viewer, I feel they owe me.
Oops. Didn’t realize I copied the entire bit.
I enjoyed it. I thought it was some kind of Kaufman-esque bit. It was so bizarre, it made me uncomfortable, but I kinda sort of thought I was in on the joke. And then there was no joke!
I thought Interstellar was great. Not because the science was perfect (I don’t know if it is or isn’t) or because the film itself was perfect (it’s not), but I’d happily pay the $40 I did for my wife and I to see a film try to do something a little different than the same old shit. Yes, the movie borrows from other films in sort of related genres, but it still felt original to me and, if nothing else, it was pretty cool to see attempts at visualizing things you’ve only read about. I got very nervous and felt very tense when going along with Coop toward the end of the film. That’s worth the price for me.
I think the problem with this is that, unlike other sci-fi stuff this tries to take these equations super cerally and has a book named after the science of it. You don’t see people nitpicking the science of Doctor Who because ITS A FUCKING PHONE BOOTH THAT CAN TRAVEL THROUGH TIME AND SPACE! But if you go for a more realistic tone, or try doing something completely ridiculous (Doctor Who was actually criticized a couple weeks back for trying to say that the moon was a giant egg that held a dragon in it…) than people are going to call you out on it.
The moon is a giant egg with a dragon inside?? Of course they got criticized. Everyone knows the hollow moon is the secret fortress of the Jewish Lizard People.
Exactly. If you spend half the film explaining your science then don’t be surprised when people hold you to a higher standard.
Also, I have no problem with the science of the film. I hated the movie but for entirely other reasons.
And the scene where the black guy explains wormholes was laughably stupid.
The truth is, Interstellar was ambitious, ridiculous, and excellent. I loved the crap out of it.
EXCEPT FOR ONE G-D THING.
Where the hell were the shirtless Matthew McConaughey space scenes? I mean come on.
Yup, totally agree. Seems to me that most people have a hard time forming original opinions in the internet age….when everyone has seen the Interstellar reviews before going into the film, it becomes a self fulfilling prophecy when they magically come back w/ th same criticisms that the consensus did, regardless of whether or not they are right or wrong. Film isn’t a social experience for me, it’s an insular one. It’s hard to have a discourse w/ someone when they feel righteous in their opinions because the mighty film critics handed them down from on high. I just feel like art is more readily available than ever, but it’s being compartmentalized into these little boxes & unfairly dismissed and forgotten based off of the opinions of a handful of peers. I think Prometheus fell victim to the same thing really, it’s a much better film than the general consensus would have you believe, and those solid “plot holes” aren’t really there at all.
I still can’t understand why people complain about all this. Have we really become so cynical about films and TV shows (Spoiler: yes) that we just can’t enjoy some crazy shit someone put up on a screen without over-analyzing the science? Still weirds me out that people complained about….
*SPOILERS, I GUESS…*
a gigantic man crushing another man’s skull with his bare hands in a world where dragons fly, old bones rise up to beat up kids, and Jon Snow knows nothing.
I am gonna use that middle finger extending gif for rest of my life! Thanks for the gem
My issue with it was that they got the science of time dilation right, yet didn’t realize that (SPOILERS) the woman on the first planet would have only been there a couple hours (if even) despite the amount of data she had sent. The fact that she didn’t have time to do any real experiments made her a poor candidate for checking on first. Once they realized the time dilation situation, scientists should have realized that htey should check somewhere else first.