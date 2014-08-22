The Trailer For James Franco’s ‘Kink’ Documentary Is NSFW And Features Plenty Of Clamps, Whips & Chains

I usually make a point to steer clear from documentaries about porn for the same reasons that I steer clear from documentaries like Food, Inc.. Like chicken McNuggets, porn is something that I enjoy quite often, for very cheap, and I’d rather not have it ruined by peeking into the factory and seeing all the pink slime involved. However, it seems like James Franco’s documentary about San Francisco’s BDSM porn empire Kink.com [soong to be Las Vegas’s BDSM porn empire, if you believe the rumors] is far from an indictment of the porn industry, and instead a sex-positive celebration of sexual depravity (which could be the subtitle to my upcoming autobiography). Kink, produced by Franco and directed by Christina Voros (who worked with James Franco on the documentary short 127 Hours: An Extraordinary View) are attempting to normalize the world of BDSM and BDSM porn while simultaneously showcasing the more empathetic and empowering way that Kink.com does BDSM. The softer side of hardcore porn.
Director Christina Voros and producer James Franco pull back the curtain on the fetish empire of Kink.com, the Internet’s largest producer of BDSM content. In a particularly obscure corner of an industry that operates largely out of public view, Kink.com’s directors and models strive for authenticity. In an enterprise often known for exploitative practices, Kink.com upholds an ironclad set of values to foster an environment that is safe, sane, and consensual. They aim to demystify the BDSM lifestyle, and to serve as an example and an educational resource for the BDSM community. Kink hits limited theaters on August 22nd.
I’ll admit, Kink.com clips make up at least 3 out of the 10 tabs open during an average Matt Lieb ‘bate sesh (the rest are quicksand visuals, minivan choke-outs, and ISIS videos). So it’s strange seeing a trailer for a documentary on something that I only watch in “incognito mode.” But I’m sure I’m not the only Kink.com superfan who watched the trailer and shouted “Hey, there’s James Deen. And there’s Princess Donna. Cool beans!”
It’s not just the BDSM that “fascinates” me, but the means of production and… er… corporate culture (?) of Kink.com that seems to separate it from the rest of porn world. My general feeling that Kink does porn in a more healthy and humane way (hardly any pink slime) is a big reason I want to see this doc. Also, I want to see this in support of the demystification of BDSM. BDSM is slowly crawling and clawing its way into the mainstream and that’s just the way it should be.
You now have my permission to cum.
A month ago, I’d be all up in this. I’ve been reading a lot of shitty things about Kink lately, so between that and the documentary being made by Dicknose I’ll pass.
It’s a shame. I watched Mya Nichole’s first or her two shoots with Kink and she looks beautiful in the interviews, but it’s also quite clear that she is lying her fucking ass off in the post-mortem interview about enjoying the shoot, which is probably why her second shoot was years after the first (Everything written about her is depressing as fuck). And she spent her entire career having horrible things done to her ass.
I’m going to find someone to yell at now.
By most accounts this documentary is more of a promo than an honest look at the industry. Which makes me sad because I was looking forward to something educational that I could also masturbate to.
*sighs*
*queues up The Magic School Bus on Netflix*
Yep
Yeah this thing is just gonna be a big snuff fluff piece. A Snuffafluffalous documentary if you will.
i’m going to need to see this. preferably alone in a dark room
So no one sees you fall asleep ten minutes in?
^^
Pretty sure this is going to be more “mcnugget factory” and less “come make porn with me baby”.
I don’t wanna sound like a queer or nothing but James Deen is one of my favourite porn stars.
Kink.com’s BDSM scenes really are too brutal, I much prefer ‘bating to the ending of 12 Years A Slave
Yeah, some of that is just too much for me. I’ll think I’m in the mood for some Kink.com stuff once in a while, but by the end, I just feel… bad.
^ yup you guys get it. Guess I’m a prude because I don’t like seeing girls getting choked and electro-shocked while pegging dudes :(
I’ll stick to Elegant Angel because that shit is classy.
The condom thing didn’t pass recently so I doubt Kink’s gonna move. Also, didn’t Alina Li quit porn while doing a scene for them?
Yep
How can you make an honest documentary about a multi-million dollar corporation when that same multi-million dollar corporation needs to sign off on everything?
The only thing I want to know is if James Franco uses his dicknose to peg someone.
A documentary about Kink.com?
I love those peeps!
I’m sad to say that I only recognized a couple of the porn stars in that trailer. I’m out of touch. I think I may need to do some research.
I thought trailers were supposed to be two and a HALF minutes long. Postmature ejaculation is not cool, trailer editor.
I’m gonna get yelled at, but I’m starting to think that we’re almost TOO sex-positive, to the point where we’re not critical of our kinks.
I’m critical of the idea that all sexual acts occurring between consenting adults are 100% good and healthy. I’m critical of the idea that someone’s kink is just that – their kink – and doesn’t cross over into their personal lives and how they interact with people of the opposite gender. I don’t think that kinks occur in a vacuum.
Why do certain things turn us on? Why do we like watching a woman get face fucked to tears, while being choked out and made to lick a toilet seat?
The author himself admits he avoids porn documentaries because he doesn’t want to see a dark reality he knows exists. I just wish this wasn’t a fluff piece because it could be kind of interesting otherwise.
HEY GUYS, LET’S HAVE A DIALOGUE ABOUT POR–*gets hit with butt plug*