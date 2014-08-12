Comedy, Addiction, And Depression: Robin Williams’ Suicide From The Perspective Of A Sober Comedian

I need to start this post with some context as to my state of mind right now: last week my therapist (the first and only therapist I have ever had, the person to whom I bared my entire soul and whom I love like a family member) was put into a medically induced coma on the night before our weekly session. Something happened to him (I still don’t know what, as the hospital staff can’t legally tell me) and I’ve been having to deal with my feelings about his sudden illness without the use of a therapist. Surprisingly, I had been able to keep it together emotionally for the last couple of days (hardly any public weeping). And then came the news of the apparent suicide of Robin Williams, and now I’m really f*cked.
At this very moment, thousands of comedians from all over the world are writing pretty much the exact same piece about suicide of Robin Williams (except for the therapist coma thing) and about how much he meant not only to them personally but to comedians and comedy audiences everywhere. My perspective on the genius and tragedy of Robin Williams is not going to be much different from the hundred thousand other articles you could read, so I feel compelled to share my own deeply personal feelings about the factors that could have led to his suicide. I feel compelled to write something like this every time an addict takes his or her life, whether intentionally or accidentally, because as someone who has battled addiction (or, rather, surrendered to it) I feel like I can offer some perspective to those people who can’t understand why someone would destroy themselves willingly. But then I get discouraged by the voices in my head, those disembodied nay-saying ghosts that say “what the hell do you know about this level of torment? What gives you the right? Nay! Naaay! NAAAAAAAYYYY I SAAAAYYYYY!”
I tend to agree with these ghosts. I was in active addiction for less than a decade, and only 3 of those years were objectively brutal. My first few years of drug use were actually pretty fun. Drugs and alcohol kind of helped me; they loosened me up socially, they helped me control my depression and I could seemingly stop and start at will. The drugs stopped working around four years in and only then did I experience that classic junkie anguish that looks so sexy in movies and television but is life-changingly traumatic in reality. It’s because of my comparably limited suffering that I’ve never opened my mouth publicly or put pen to paper regarding my feelings about the death of a famous addict. But when I heard that Robin Williams had been found dead of an apparent suicide at his home in Marin, I decided “f*ck it. And f*ck those nay-saying ghosts in my head telling me to keep my feelings to myself. They can eat infinity ghost dicks.” I’ve got something to say about depression, addiction, and stand-up comedy.
I remember very early on in recovery I went to a 12-step meeting and shared about how I wanted kill myself. I was 24 years old, living back at my parents house in LA after being run out of the Bay Area by my friends who just didn’t want to enable me anymore, and I was still detoxing from a pretty hefty Dilaudid binge. At this point in my life, I was so overwhelmed by hitting bottom that I became disgusted with drugs and alcohol and knew that complete abstinence was my only recourse. Despite this “moment of clarity,” I was irrevocably miserable. My depression was deep and unrelenting, and for the first time in years I was seriously considering blowing my brains out. After I shared this at a meeting I was approached by another addict who asked me “so… instead of wanting to go out and use drugs again, your new solution is to just blow your head off?” I responded candidly in the affirmative. “Well, that sounds like progress to me.” I suppose his point was that I was no longer looking at drugs and alcohol as a solution to my depression. Hell of a silver lining, but I could see how that looked like recovery. Hopelessness is square one.
Depression and addiction are kind of a chicken-egg situation. It’s seems logical to assume that the depression comes first and people self-medicate in order to treat it. But some would argue that addiction is genetic and therefore depression is just a symptom of addict mind. In my experience, it doesn’t really matter what comes first because the end result seems to be the same, if left untreated. In a strange way, I feel like I lucked out by being a junkie. Heroin is one hell of an anti-depressant. And so are 12-step meetings which I would have never set foot in if not for my addiction to heroin (so, lucky me?). But I am also lucky enough to have an other method of treating my depression: stand-up comedy.
Stand-up comedians are often unfairly stereotyped as being depressed alcoholics who laugh to keep from crying, and who need the validation of the crowd in order to fill the gaping hole inside of their porous and wretched souls. This is unfair, as it assumes that stand-up comedians have souls. *rimshot* But seriously folks… many stand-up comedians are pretty f*cked up and can seem like heartless dickfaces. (Go to any open mic on the day that a beloved figure dies and see how many people take cheap shots at their death under the guise of “oh this is just how I process my feelings.” Bullsh*t. You’re just being a soulless troll. And I know this because I’ve done it as well. Sorry Steve Jobs’s ghost.) But that link between stand-up, depression and addiction does seem to be shockingly consistent. And I wish I could say I knew why. Is it that comedians and addicts are both inherently selfish? One could make a convincing argument. Selfishness can motivate people to drink, use drugs, use people, backstab friends, get mad at their therapist for being in a coma (that’s mostly me); it can also motivate people to get clean, get a better job, tell jokes, write blogs, do yoga, and seek therapy. However, to call drug addiction, depression or suicide “selfish” implies choice and, as hard as it is for most people to believe, no one choses this torment. It is not a choice, the same way mental illness is not a choice. Suicide is not an act of selfishness, it’s an act of desperation. To call it selfishness is to imply that the victim did not consider those he/she would be leaving behind. This is horrifyingly inaccurate. Believe me, as someone who has been there, the frightening truth is that you DO consider them, and you come to the conclusion that they’d be better off without you. That is despair. That is hopelessness.
I remember reading an interview with Robin Williams where he admitted that he relapsed in 2003 after 20 years sober. “For that first week you lie to yourself, and tell yourself you can stop, and then your body kicks back and says, no, stop later. And then it took about three years, and finally you do stop.” I remember reading this and thinking that he was in trouble. Starting at square 1 for the second time – starting at 1 day sober – I honestly don’t know if I could go through that again. The hopelessness is almost unbearable. I’ve heard people say “I know I have another relapse in me, but I don’t think I have another recovery.” I never really identified with that sentiment until yesterday.
If Robin Williams hadn’t relapsed in 2003, would he still be alive today? Who the f*ck knows. All I know is that I am not willing relapse and find out.
Great article, thanks. I’ve struggled with bouts of severe depression and addiction myself and it’s a very serious thing that takes a lot of work and support to control (and appropriate medication in my case)
Also, quicksand porn is the 13th step.
Thanks for this piece; it’s really illuminating and important. You’ve definitely got an audience here–and a grateful one, at that. Keep on keeping on.
Nicely said Matt. Hope the best for your therapist
I needed to read this more than I realized. My sister was just released from a psych program after her most recent suicide attempt. She has struggled with mental illness and addiction issues since she was in junior high. It’s taken an incredible toll on our family and as the non-addict, it’s very easy to be angry and see this behavior as selfishness. I get sick to my stomach just thinking about carrying on with this for another 20 years or so. I hope that she is able to reach a moment of “clarity” or identify her rockbottom moment, because I have learned one thing through all this–no matter how much support you give someone in this situation, it all comes down to them. They will not recover because you want them to. They have to do it themselves, for themselves. Good for you Matt in finding your ability to get healthy and for having the guts to share it.
Yup. My dad wouldn’t stop drinking no matter how much we all tried to convince him to get help. In the end it all comes down to their personal choice.
In a fucked up way it probably ended up saving my life, since it made me recognize my own addictive personality and got me to never touch any legal or illegal drugs.
My mom and sister have been reacting to Robin’s death with sadness and shock, while I have been more…understanding. I know that sounds horrible, but as someone who has had suicidal thoughts in the past, I kind of get the thought process. All I am is a parasite that brings disappointment and suffering to those I love, I may as well just end it all and stop being a burden to the only people worth a damn in this world. Probably along those lines with most people who commit or attempt suicide.
Anyway, I really appreciate you opening up and sharing your story Matt. It gave me some insight into how my Dad must have felt in the final years of his life. Also, misery loves company.
Oh, I almost forgot. @highclassbooker which actress is that in your avatar? She looks familiar.
@hairy – that’s Laura Palmer from Twin Peaks.
Great piece. Now we’re only missing a statement from Brendan about how a poop transplant could have saved Robin’s life.
Great piece, Matt.
Thanks, Matt. Thank you so much.
nicely written… keep the dead steve jobs jokes coming, theres no such thing as too many dead steve jobs jokes (where’s your messiah now, eh?)…
I believe you said it best with this: “I know I have another relapse in me, but I don’t think I have another recovery.” I think he relapsed a couple months ago, and that’s why he went to rehab. He didn’t have another recovery. That’s what keeps me sober – I don’t want to start over again. When I was in my pit of despair I didn’t want to kill myself but I can say I didn’t care about living anymore. I fought addiction for years and what keeps me sober the most is not having to start over again.
RIP, Robin. I’m sorry to see you go, sir.
Great piece, indeed.
Thanks for posting this Matt. I’m 5 years sober myself and not looking to ever go back. Meetings, doing the work and fellowship. Keeping connected, feet on the ground. Can’t even imagine how tough that is at Robin’s level of exposure.
Great article Matt.
Yeah the it’s as ” selfish act ” is BS to me. In fact I think they believe it’s the most selfless act they could do. It just really shows the depth of someone’s despair when they actually do it.
Well said and thanks for sharing. Keep on.
Thanks for sharing this, Matt. It’s a good perspective that needs to be heard.
I appreciate the perspective. Thank you for your thoughts and sharing this.
My father struggled with, and eventually succumbed to, addiction and depression. It is definitely easier to blame the sick instead of their sickness.
Thank you for sharing, Matt. You’re a great addition.
Nice post, Lieb.
Nice of you to share, Lieb. Nobody is safe from depression.
Thanks for sharing, Matt. I am not a comedian, but I am an addict. I have struggled for years with an opiate problem that still looms over everything I do. I’m in constant fear that my wife will get hurt by my weakness, out that my daughter has inherited her father’s “addictive personality.” I don’t know why Robin made the decision he did and we’ll probably never know, but I can say that I’ve had very similar thoughts. During a relapse all you can think about is how much of a failure you are and how much of a burden you’re placing on your lived ones
I just hope that whatever afterlife is waiting for us has afforded Robin the peace in dear that he could not find in life and that Zelda remembers her father not as who he was at his weakest but as who he was at his best.
And a quick Google search reveals he also had two sons, Cody and Zachary, and I feel like an ass for excluding them.
I’m ashamed to admit that I understand that reference
Thanks for this.
Very insightful and personal piece Matt. From one Lieb to another, thanks for sharing.
Great job Matt. Wish you the best. I am fortunate to have never suffered through a seemingly endless depression/suicide/recovery cycle as you have but I have known a few people who have.
Being close to a person with this situation also left me with a feeling of hopelessness. It’s frustrating, depressing, and basically terrifying when you are trying to help someone on the road to recovery knowing that suicide was always a ‘solution’ hanging over every conversation.
I remember doing my best to hide every sharp edge, and every pill box I could find. I remember the nurses and residents pumping thick black charcoal into their stomach and vomit and piss and shit covering the hospital table. Thankfully, that person survived but it took the brink of death for them to realize it wasn’t the answer they were looking for. As hopeless as this sounds, suicide finds a way of conquering a persons spirit if they truly want it to.
Using stand up comedy as self medication instead of self medicating to do stand up comedy certainly separates the men from the boys. All I can say is best of luck.
This disembodied internet string of letters supports you, Mr. Lieb. I wish we could be friends everytime I listen to the frotcast. You are a good dude.
Thanks Matt! Good on you and your therapist.
Thanks for sharing this with us Matt. Hope your therapist is ok. Robin will be missed.
Great write up.
One thing that’s been confusing to me, though, and i truly don’t mean this on a shitty put down way, but weren’t you posing with Vince with jäger shots for those sponsored (?) Jagermeister posts? Or was that Laremy? I get you fucks confused
That was me, I just wasn’t drinking. It was for an ad campaign so it was kind of like an acting job.
Gotcha
You know I Lieb you, Matt. Very sorry to hear about your therapist. Hope he recovers.
Powerful piece. Thanks, and best.
That was much needed and deeply insightful. As someone who has battled with depression for a long time I can concur on how much it hits home when you hear about something like this. It’s always extremely helpful to hear other peoples’ perpective on the matter, knowing that there are others who can understand your state of mind. Thank you.
Events like Williams’ suicide create articles, reports and discussions like Mr. Lieb has begun. As Matt pointed out, those in the world of recovery can see their burden as an annoyance or drag on those around them who are not addicts. Some people do consider it a drag – they’re called soulless fucks.
And all of the depression and addiction gets swept aside or hidden or put off. The despair grows and someone gives up. Then we begin talking about mental illness and addiction all over again.
If we looked at these issues with less of a judgemental perspective, as something akin to diabetes or another lifelong medical affliction, talking about addiction and mental illness would become more commonplace. Depression would have fewer dark corners in which to hide, addiction would have more people looking over its shoulder and fewer of our loved ones would be gone to soon.
A think piece we can all get behind. Nice one, Matt.
I hate registering for shit, but I’ve done so just so I can write this: well done, thank you, all the best dude.
Thank You