Comments of the Week: 20th anniversary American Psycho giveaway

I normally like to get Comments of the Week posted Sunday night or Monday, but this week was Father’s Day and I was busy tracking down stepdads. But to make up for my tardiness, I’ve brought a special gift. In honor of the 20th anniversary of the release of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho, Vintage has given me five copies to give away. If you made this week’s list of Comments of the Week, email me your address and I’ll get you a copy.
Originally scheduled to be released by Simon & Schuster, the publisher cancelled publication after female employees began protesting the book and explicit material from the novel was leaked to the press. When Vintage ultimately swept up AMERICAN PSYCHO, The Los Angeles chapter of the Nation Organization for Women called or a nationwide boycott of the publisher.
Would the book cause as much controversy if it were released today? Here is an opportunity to view the changes of a city and American culture through the lens of this influential novel and its unforgettable character.
Would the book cause as much controversy if it were released today? Maybe if it was written by Snooki, or one of Bristol Palin’s cats. Oh, publishing. In any case, I thought a seminal work about a charming sociopath made a perfect gift for the denizens of FilmDrunk comment land. Here are the winners (first five to
First, Al Pacino’s awesome headband provided valuable joke fodder:
ChinoMoreno: Scarfface
La Schmoove: First you get the money, then you get the headbands, then you get the women.
Argentino: Is that Tony Bandana?
davidnowacki says: HATTICA!!! HATTICA!!!
Other things that always bring out the best in the Filmdrunkards: Gary Busey stories.
Jacktion!: He’s only freeing that goat so it can be a customer at his children petting zoo.
Burnsy: Gary Busey quits movies every week. He just happened to be in this one.
Michelle07 made fine parody of Sean Bean’s slutty airhead girlfriend:
Michelle 07: Men say my best physical feature is: My earlobes. They’re a handful!
Measurements: 169-14-4
Pet name for my boobs: Squeaky & Shineybear
What I love about my boobs: They speak Mandarin!
A superficial thing I am attracted to: Monkey
My favorite trait in a man: swing set
And I like Patty Boots’ idea for Tracy Morgan’s apology in Nia Vardalos takes a brave stand against Tracy Morgan’s homophobia:
Patty Boots: I’d like to imagine the apology as Tracy chewing a mouthful of jelly beans while Alec Baldwin provides a voice over.
And finally, as so often happens, a tragic death became a contentious subject around here. In this case, Ryan Dunn.
NathanBedlam: This is the point in the day where a lesser commentator would decry this message board for its insensitivity and vow to never come back, or backtrace your connection and send the cops after you or whatever meme is hip to the biz these days.
That said, I love this blog and would hardly forsake it. While Vince managed to deal with the situation with a gravitas and a decorum belying the douchiness of his haircut, the hackeneyed commentary speaks volumes about, well, f*cking something.
The fact that some generally humorous regulars are just as home riffing (ineffectually) on the death of a fellow human as they would be on, say, the Khloe Kardashian nip-slip speaks volumes as to the inhumanity of man-against-something something dick joke.
But for real. Your Google-a-second puns aren’t funny, especially against the backdrop of someone ceasing to exist. More than likely it was the result of a bad decision or two on his part. Guilty, certainly. But that doesn’t mean this individual deserves to be reduced to fodder for ineffectual Mad-Libbery. It’s insulting, mostly because none of you are particularly funny to begin with.
That said, I hope your thirty-to-fifty entries in the “A Mildly Beloved Pseudo-Celebrity Died Wordplay Challenge” yields one of you useless f*cks a commemorative FilmDrunk t-shirt, so you can have a physical reminder of just how awesome you are.
Which quickly garnered a response…
Morton Salt says: F*ck you Bedlam. Guess what? Ryan Dunn died in a car wreck last night. Guess how many people died in a car wreck since he did? People die horrible deaths daily. People live horrible lives full of pain and suffering. The simple fact that you, or any of us, have internet access and the time to f*ck around on FilmDrunk means we show a lack of gravitas and decorum against the backdrop of someone ceasing to exist. Or while some child gets raped. Or while your mom chokes on a hobo’s slimy dick. It’s far more disrespectful to pretend that his death was unique or remarkable. People die horribly every single day. You are the douche-bag for trying to imply that his death somehow matters more because he was “A Mildly Beloved Pseudo-Celebrity”. What’s more, he was Ryan Dunn of Jackass. He wasn’t Jonathan Brandis. He wasn’t Heath Ledger. He wasn’t Edward Norton (trust me on that one). He was a guy who found fame by hurting himself and risking death for laughs. Get off your high horse, and by that, I mean ram it’s giant c*ck into your ass until it fills you with horse cum. Just like the horse cum Ryan Dunn put in Johnny Knoxville’s sunblock. Which Knoxville freely admits he used for weeks while wondering why it got so stringy. That’s the type of guy Dunn was; the type to appreciate a few good puns about his burning to death in a car wreck.
Or bad puns.
As for our not being funny, have you seen your screen name?
I’m not going to take sides here, because I think they both had a point. But while we’re on the subject of insensitive jokes that the dead guy himself might’ve found funny if he was alive…
Pauly Dangerously: “Hi, I’m Ryan Dunn and this is ‘Porsche Hitting a Guard Rail, Then Hitting a Tree, Then Bursting Into Flames With Me Inside.’”
See, the mean spirited, “it should’ve been you, Bam” comments? Not really creative or funny. This, on the other hand, was well-structured. It’s just the kind of comment that deserves to win a book about a gleeful serial killer. It’s just a shame that Pauly can’t read.
Its the perfect gift because most of my work is seminal
… mostly because none of you are particularly funny to begin with.
That’s a pretty mean thing to say about Chodin.
I, for one, really hope that people don’t get all f*cking sobby when I kick it, I don’t have anything better to do anyways. I just hope I can go out in a badass way and people joke about it for years. What was Nate-Beds doing after David Carradine choked his final chicken? Probably making a joke about it. So stop being a jackass.
“. . . a gleeful serial killer.”
Whoa, I got really excited for a second there, I thought someone was killing all the people from “Glee.”
Looks like I picked a shitty week to back off the blog reading/commenting. I was busy listening to The Shitty Beatles. They suck.
No no, it’s cool you guys. You totally deserve it.
*goes back to singing Pseudio and sharpening knives
Crap, Michelle, honest injun, I actually meant to include you an Patty in the original post, but they got cut out due to a pasting error. It has been fixed. Of course, I’m out of books now. I am sorry.
It’s so rare for me to actually feel bad about laughing at something. Pauly, you are a god among insects. Or an insect among gods. which one is the non-insulting one?
So who got the books?
Vince, just take her to Dorsia, she’ll love it.
Shop 101
Rosario Dawson’s body position suggests a different movie and poster entirely. Something her agent should have done maybe.
same post,
ChinoMoreno
This is the only time you’ll see Paul Blart and lean in the same sentence.
Sometimes a cigar is just Keira Knightley facing sideways.
ChaseMit
Same thread.
Meth Homework
Patty Boots
Second for Meth Homework above.
Second for Patty Boots.
“Dilapidated catamaran” is killing me.
Chareth Cutestory
Reached for comment, Kenny Loggins laid motionless on the deck of a dilapidated catamaran.
Oh I second the shit out of Chareth.
Back in the Demolition Man post Ace Rimmer dropped a comment that I’m not even going to put into context, but it made me laugh so hard I had to blow my nose. Just wanted to give the guy(?) some FD cred;
There were Jews in Cool Runnings?
Chareth Cutestory:
He just can’t seem to keep his mouth shut.
Chareth Cutestory
Just say the word, Vince, and by this time next year Marvel will be digitally scrubbing the Hulk’s hands from copies of The Avengers.
And from:
Larry
Let’s move past this. What’s Dunn is done
Jacktion on [filmdrunk.uproxx.com] because the only thing I like more than a bad pun is a good callback:
Jeff Buckley tried to get into celebrity poker, but he lost it all on the river.
You want inappropriate, bitches? This,is,inappropriate;
Stinky Peet:
April Margera tried to tell him that those UNITD93 vanity license plates were a bad idea…
Charlie Br0nze
Perhaps the Charlie Sheen voiced SatNav wasn’t the most suitable Christmas present. “Increase your speed. Leave the road. You are the wind. The trees cannot stop you, you have tiger blood. You do not need the road. Gravity cannot hold you down. You are a missile of win; St Elmo’s Fire. Was I in that?”
second stinky´s united plates
I’d give Jack! a slow clap, but that fuck’s smart enough to figure it out and get a shot at the needle exchange/clinic before his dick turns inside out. From the KILL IT WITH FIRE!! post;
Jacktion!
I’m pretty sure this headline is what God said about Ryan Dunn.
Third Stinky’s vanity plate.
Also, can I just nominate the entire Planet of the Apes Poster page?
Also in Ryan Dunn,
Apparently Zachary Hartwell was a much better stunt driver than stunt passenger.
Chairman Kaga
AlftheSacredBurro
I can’t wait for the scene in which Chimp 9 says, “Remember Draco, when I promised to kill you last.”
“That’s right Chimp 9, you did!”
“I had already evolved the capacity to lie.”
Ha! Second Alf. Holy shit.
Michelle07
Have you ever even been to a Cruisy gay bar? They make sure you aren’t gay then stick an e-meter up your butt.
EnglishPrick hits the nerd joke hard. Awesomeness.
“Alas, Bilbo’s crippling dyslexia coupled with his nu-folk dress sense conspired to keep him from the hallowed portals of the Grindcore Literary Club.”
I was expecting perhaps even more racism from the Drunkards seeing the poster, but simple is often better. So I applaud Chino.
“It’s not a planet as much as it is a big porch.”
…and Watanabex from the same comments:
“this is almost as bad as the close up on Darwin in Xmen First Class when Magneto says Slavery”
Beacause it is so true.
I promise I’ll stop at some point, but Chino again.
“I hope he enjoyed his 15 minutes of flame.”
I probably shouldn’t find this so funny
Shop 101
Besides, when I hear “dog”, “feather” and “hair” together…
A lure for shark fishing!
Also, I got Q to promise that Candyland would have a sign over the front gate that says “N***ger Storage”
Fek’s Boston Terrier Michael Palin hybrid is so stupid, it’s almost a work of art.
Fek’lhr
Hmm. Maybe you had to be there.
Moose
DJ Jazzy Jeff can be Daddy Welfare.
klwillis45 *sigh*
What a coincindence. Fahwty six n two is the Sawx record versus dose Bronx queahs tha last 4 seasons.
Donkey Hodey
To bring an extra dimension to the experience, theaters will be instructed to attach dildos to every seat that shows this film. This will help parents feel the realm of the moviegoing experience previously only metaphorically “felt” in their wallets.
followed by ChinoMoreno
I’d go see more kid movies if they had dildo seats…
Yay! He’s not dead to the world!
It pays to read spam, on New Trailer for Captain America from wanwow:
I am a 28 years old doctor, mature and beautiful.and now I am seeking a good man who can give me real love , so i got a username Andromeda2002 on–s’e’ek’c’ou’ga’r.c óm–.it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and old’er men, or older women and y’ounger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck ‘it out or tell your friends!
the Howling Commandos are in this one? Back when Nick Fury was– how shall we say– NOT a colored guy?