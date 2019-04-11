Frotcast 408: Crispin Glover’s Air BnB, With Hard Times Founder Bill Conway

04.11.19 1 hour ago

Click to download here.

The Frotcast is back for this week’s free episode with Bill Conway, co-founder and head writer of The Hard Times, the Onion of Punk Rock, who regales us with stories of moving to LA and going to work for the hardware store that Crispin Glover calls constantly for his Air BnB supplies. We wonder what it must be like to stay in Crispin Glover’s Air BnB. Matt has some stories about his parents living next to Glenn Danzig. We talk Little, and the trailer for the new Lion King, and the trend of Disney just remaking animated classics with CGI animals. We discover Thad Bingel, our new favorite addition to the pantheon of names that sound like joke names. Jokes were had, friends were made, some of us did a riff. It’s a podcast! You’ll love it! You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast!

