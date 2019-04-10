Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The highest-grossing movie of 2019 is probably going to be either Avengers: Endgame, which is on pace for a $250 million opening weekend, or Star Wars: Episode IX. There is one wild card, though, and of course it’s from Disney: The Lion King. Jon Favreau’s “photorealistic computer animated remake” of the 1994 classic has an all-star voice cast — including Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, and James Earl Jones returning as Mufasa — and nostalgia working in its favor; The Lion King was once the second top-grossing movie of all-time, and 1994 kids are now 2019 adults with kids of their own. The combined efforts of adorable lions, timeless songs, and the Beyhive might be too much for Thanos to handle.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Director Jon Favreau’s all-new The Lion King journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy, and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The Lion King opens on July 19.