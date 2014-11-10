I love biopics. There is something about knowing how a story ends that allows me to sit back and enjoy the performances of the people onscreen – rather than worrying about whether or not Ray Charles will ever kick that drug habit, or whether or not Johnny Cash will ever kick that drug habit, or whether or not Stephen Hawking will ever kick that drug habit. Selma doesn’t seem to be heavily drug-addict focused, but I am still intent on seeing it. Having already heard how this story ends (both triumphantly and tragically) I am mostly going to be watching Selma for the performances. Sure, most of the key roles in the film are being played by british actors like David Oyewolo playing MLK and Tom Wilkinson playing LBJ, but that just makes me even more confident that the acting is going to be Oscar-worthy. And if I’m wrong and the acting is crap, well, at least some kids will learn some American history. Either way, I get to see a movie where I don’t have to spend a single second trying to anticipate who is going to betray who, or whose character is actually ghost, or what planet Selma, Alabama is actually on. I already know all of this. That’s why I love biopics. Spoilers are welcome.
Selma opens wide January 9th, and Christmas Day (read: eligible for this year’s Oscars) in select theaters.
Damn! Martin Luther King Just Got Punched In The Face In The Trailer For ‘Selma’
I love biopics. There is something about knowing how a story ends that allows me to sit back and enjoy the performances of the people onscreen – rather than worrying about whether or not Ray Charles will ever kick that drug habit, or whether or not Johnny Cash will ever kick that drug habit, or whether or not Stephen Hawking will ever kick that drug habit. Selma doesn’t seem to be heavily drug-addict focused, but I am still intent on seeing it. Having already heard how this story ends (both triumphantly and tragically) I am mostly going to be watching Selma for the performances. Sure, most of the key roles in the film are being played by british actors like David Oyewolo playing MLK and Tom Wilkinson playing LBJ, but that just makes me even more confident that the acting is going to be Oscar-worthy. And if I’m wrong and the acting is crap, well, at least some kids will learn some American history. Either way, I get to see a movie where I don’t have to spend a single second trying to anticipate who is going to betray who, or whose character is actually ghost, or what planet Selma, Alabama is actually on. I already know all of this. That’s why I love biopics. Spoilers are welcome.
I saw that in front of Interstellar and it got me fired up. Very effective trailer.
I’d be a lot more excited if this movie actually shot its own riot scenes, instead of going the cheapskate route and just using file footage from Ferguson.
I am actually curious to see what Vince thinks of this trailer. I’ll admit I’m anti-biopic but with the added tragedy of ferguson subliminally adding context, it made me feel this was more of a downer than the film wants to be
Any chance someone will tell the story of someone whose story and history hasn’t been told plenty of times?
Has there been a non-TV movie about MLK before?
Honestly didn’t Spike Lee just make this movie in 1991?
Didn’t King’s Speech just win an Oscar?
The office was unusually empty that morning. Alison had phoned in sick, and Burnsy was off being Burnsy. Laremy and Vince, meanwhile, had gone to a local corgi film festival. Matt had desperately wanted to go with them, but they had only two spots, and Laremy had won the burping contest.
With little pressure to work, Matt didn’t. His mind drifted as he aimlessly surfed the internet. Randomly, he decided to check something that had periodically occurred to him for several months.
Heather walked by Matt’s desk with her seventh cup of coffee in hand and briefly glanced at his screen. Matt was looking at a site for custom designed clothes. He was currently working on what appeared to be a tea-towel with “I” and a heart symbol on it. It was obviously a work in progress, one that Matt was intently focused on.
She decided to see how this would play out. Crossing her arms, she stood a few feet behind Matt, loudly sipping her coffee.
“What’s that, Matt? Custom dish towels?”
Matt took a second to answer, distracted as he was. “Bib.”
She was confused. “What?”
“Bib. It’s a bib. Like for ribs.” Matt was uncharacteristically terse. Heather might have left well enough alone, but boredom drove her to stay.
“What do you need a custom bib for?” She joked. “Caution: may choke to death on spaghetti?” It was the kind of provocation that normally would have inspired shame or -more rarely- anger in Matt, but he sat still, as if he hadn’t heard her. She decided to wait and see what would go on the bib.
Matt sat staring at the blinking cursor for a full thirty seconds before typing again. Heather couldn’t tell, but her presence was making him deeply uncomfortable, given his current task.
Finally, he completed the custom design. “Licking da butt”. He quickly moved to the order page in order to get past the full template of the bib, but Heather had seen what he’d written.
“I heart licking da butt?”
Matt didn’t say anything. He didn’t know what to say.
Heather paused, then laughed. “Oh, I get it, it’s a joke, like for Vince or something!”
Matt remained silent. Heather continued. “Ha, that’s pretty good. Licking butt, though, that’s clever Matt. I don’t know how you come up with these things.”
He smiled meekly.
Heather wandered in the general direction of her desk. “The very idea! As if real people ever eat the butt!” She sat at her desk and stared pensively at her “Hang in there, baby!” mug, an ironic gift from a former girlfriend. She continued to herself. “As if real people ever get laid at all.”
You are a king among men.
I’ll see this if Reverend Bunk has a scene where he rallies civil rights marchers using only the word “fuck.”
So, this ISN’T the sequel to “Patty”?
Wait, you know how this ends? Kanye and Kim? WorldStarHipHop? Oh fuck, *SPOILERS*
Does it include a trip to My-T-Sharp from Coming to America?
It ends with Matt Damon blowing him up, right?
“for whom to root” … classy!