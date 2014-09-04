Disney Plans To Produce A ‘Frozen’ Animated Short, Make Millions Of Dollars With 5 Minutes Of Material

In case you were concerned, Disney is doing really, really well.

Frozen, the animated film that premiered last winter and so far has made about $1.27 billion worldwide, is now considered the most successful animated film of all time. Critical reactions were generally positive, with an 89% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating and two (arthritic, but still good) thumbs up from my grandma. Seeking to capitalize on their success, Disney has planned to release an animated short film based on the movie to be released sometime during the Spring 2015.

Called Frozen Fever, the short will bring back directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, and the Oscar-winning songwriting team Robert Lopez and Kristin Anderson-Lopez. This time, Disney promises that’ll it involve even more lighthearted comedy (oh goody!):

“It’s Anna’s birthday and Elsa’s determined to give her the best party ever . . . but Elsa’s icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.”

It’s amazing to me the amount of money has already made on this movie, not even including merchandising. It’s further amazing the amount of money they’re about to make on a ten-minutes-max short about two ice princesses with dilated pupils eating cake.

Frozen is about to release a sing-a-long version, as well as multiple new versions of the soundtrack. And Frozen Fever is expected to precede Cinderella, a live-action movie starring Cate Blanchett as the wicked stepmother and Lily James as the beloved princess. No idea about whether it’ll be good or not, but when you’re making a million dollars a minute, who really cares.