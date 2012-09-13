Donate your DVDs to Texas Children's Hospital

Obviously, I don’t want this site to become some sort of philanthropy. My cold, black heart needs crude to pump through my shriveled veins, and the black gold doesn’t come cheap. What I’m saying is, I’m not planning to make a habit of it, but this one charitable-ish endeavor seemed relevant to our interests. I defer to TheSuperficial for the rundown:
Imagine you’re a little kid battling cancer and one of the few things making your chemo treatments just a little less scary and painful is watching one of your favorite movies the nice nurse at the hospital puts on for you. Now imagine you arrive one morning and all the movies are gone.
That happened this week when some Kardashian of a person (worst insult I could think of) completely cleaned out all the DVDs at the Texas Children’s Hospital Cancer Center.[apparently, this part of the story is not true. See below. -Ed] Fortunately, the Layla Grace Childrens’ Cancer Research Foundation has stepped up and is collecting new and used DVDs to restock the cancer center. So let’s see if we can take a break from being douchebags on the Internet and hook them up with an awesome collection. And, hell, maybe a couple of Playstations or 3DSs to all you rich people reading the site. Here’s the mailing address if you want to chip in:
Layla Grace Foundation
12320 Barker Cypress Rd
Suite 600 #264
Cypress, Tx 77429
They’ll be collecting through the end of September. Keep the DVDs rated G/PG. Amazon gift cards are welcome and if you’re worried about sending duplicates, they’ll send the extras to other parts of the children’s hospital.
Welp, that sounds little a pretty good cause to me. Plus, who wants those old DVDs anyway? I gotta make room for all my new porn. See? Everyone wins.
UPDATE: Texas Children’s Hospital says in a statement, “While we do have DVDs go missing from time to time, we did not experience a mass theft. We are deeply appreciative and amazed by the outpouring of support from the community. Donations – monetary and otherwise – are always needed and appreciated.” Okay, so it looks like they didn’t get robbed. But it still seems like a good cause.
Already did and not that anyone cares what some guy from Georgia who, Hooked On Phonics didn’t work for him, thinks, but this really is an awesome cause that even the most jaded, least sensitive, most unlikely to watch animals acting like people clips type jerk on here (I’m looking at you Patty Boots!) can and should support!
Seriously if you don’t support this (something, something, wild conjecture involving llamas) then the terrorists win!
PS: Burnsey…your heart is in the right place, but you seriously can’t donate any of the movies you own. No seriously bro, not OK.
So wait, I can send them a box full of the DVDs my kids have scratched the living hell out of *and* write the current depreciated value off of my taxes as a charitable donation? Deal!
Charity is cool but they need to step up to netflix
CHILDRENS HOSPITAL MOVIE UPSKIRT NIPSLIP
That’s how SEO works, right?
You think they want a copy of Traffic? That movie fucking sucked and I got it for free.
Just don’t donate The Oogieloves in the BIG Balloon Adventure. Those hospital kids got enough problems as it is.
The Oogieloves killed Michael Clark Duncan! And he was a mountain of a man! If you donate that movie no less than 23 of these cancer kids will die. SCIENCE!
Great! He can finally get rid of all His wife’s shitty DVDs!!! (The fucking children’s hospital will probably send back ‘Riverdance’ with a sticky note on it [written sideways] WTF BAKTAG, though.) }}:>/
Filmdrunk is gonna pitch in with all their spare copies of Ghost Rider 2, Spirit of Vengeance on Blu-Ray.
I had planned on donating all my old DVDs to the Frotcast kickstarter… hopefully you boys can still catch a Bulls game without the assistance of my “Super Mario Bros. Super Show” box set
Porn on DVD? LOL!
So, guess who has a bunch of cartoon DVDs AND a Flat Rate mailing box hanging around His house? Qaplah!
Oh, I forgot to tell the funny part, there was quite a bit of “loose room” in the box, so I used a Donkey (Shrek) plushie and a C3P0 plushie to help pack them in a little tighter. }}:>D
Betty Boop, Spirit, AND first-Harry Potter-age Emma Watson? That’s grade A material right there.
Also, ‘loose room in the box’, Donkey, your mom, etc.
Don’t forget Teela emasculating Prince Adam in combat training!
Does it work the other way around? If I mail in cancer children, can I get Finding Nemo?
COTW
Is it in bad taste to send 50/50 and Terms of Endearment?