‘Dumb And Dumber To’ Has A Poster, Trailer Hits Tonight

I’m not sure makes me less interested in Dumb and Dumber To, the fact that it’s a sequel to a comedy, the fact that the Farrelly Brothers haven’t made a good movie in a really long time, the fact that the concept doesn’t seem quite as funny when the actors are in their mid-50s, the fact that it’s called “Dumb and Dumber To,” or just the basic sad neediness of the whole thing, but in any case the poster proves Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels still have that car that looks like a dog so everything should be fine. Haha, classic. Dude, can’t we go back to 1994? I’m so lonely.