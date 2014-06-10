‘Dumb And Dumber To’ Has A Poster, Trailer Hits Tonight

I’m not sure makes me less interested in Dumb and Dumber To, the fact that it’s a sequel to a comedy, the fact that the Farrelly Brothers haven’t made a good movie in a really long time, the fact that the concept doesn’t seem quite as funny when the actors are in their mid-50s, the fact that it’s called “Dumb and Dumber To,” or just the basic sad neediness of the whole thing, but in any case the poster proves Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels still have that car that looks like a dog so everything should be fine. Haha, classic. Dude, can’t we go back to 1994? I’m so lonely.
I’m just glad Charles Rocket isn’t alive to see this.
Was that the blind kid in the wheelchair?
You know, I get the wheelchair, cause I’m inherently lazy, but I think if I was blind, I’d try to see or somethin.
He died reenacting the scene where Jim Carrey gets a shave.
I’m in a bitchy mood so I’ll be the unpopular one today: the original movie was fucking stupid and profoundly unfunny. Because I wasn’t a 13-year old boy in 1994.
You’d shut yer mouth if ya knew what was good fer ya!
I WAS a 13 year old boy in 1994, and I thought it was lame, too.
I too was a 13 year old boy but I recognized it then, as I do now, as genius.
I was a 15 year old boy in 1994 and i loved this movie
@Watanabex – you also liked There’s Something About Mary. Your argument is invalid.
About everything.
@ Al I concur of course I wasn’t a 13-yr old boy in 1994 either so that might be the main reason.
@Al – There’s Something about Mary was really funny way back when. What’s up with you today?
@OhMyBalls – ummmm…. (*checks calendar*)… it might be PMS time. I hate everything today. Except you, you’re still ok.
Didja like The Man With Two Brains? There’s a stupid comedy I can still get behind.
Quit doing math, Al. Regardless of what year it was, I was forced to watch it with my dad, which is why I’m crying.
The Farraley Brothers are the worst. Just like their home town.
I was 16 and I hated that film with a passion while all my friends kept quoting that fucking movie.
Great photoshop job, guys. Those men definitely would fit back inside that car despite their heads being nearly the size of tires.
HOLD UP! …Didn’t they trade the shaggin wagon straight up for a sweet hog that they got 70 miles to the gallon on?
Or that the van has bias ply tires in the year of our lord 2014.
Yeah noticed that as well and it’s their 1994 heads (20 years ago..) which I guess is a good idea because 50 yr old men heads acting like these characters might not be a good sell.
Jim Carrey’s head looks like it was photoshopped onto a puppet on strings (he has no neck) and that face looks nothing like him at all.
Also, are the windows to that car 3 feet long? I can’t imagine 6-2 Carrey and 6-4 Daniels being able to stick out that much of their bodies from the windows. Maybe a 10 year old kid at most.
Wait………they use Photoshop in movie posters now??
And that is definitely not their ’94 heads. Dumbest comment yet.
Vinny Manc! Where is this hot garbage of a trailer dropping tonight? …like the Internet and stuff?
I’ll stick up for Hall Pass. That movie had some funny moments and something to say… Kind of.
I was with you until the “Something to say” part. Let’s not get crazy here.
Yes, if the something to say is: “who wants to see this hot australian blonde’s ta-tas?”
Obviously that’s what I meant… Seriously though, those jugs changed my life.
@Dr Laz it wasn’t horrible but completely devoid of any likable characters.
It almost worked until they got to the part where Owen Wilson didn’t bang that hot chick so he could stay a virgin except for his wife. Really? Who wrote this, a Mormon? I love how male screenwriters have to bend over backwards overcompensating by writing male characters who never, ever cheat, even under the most ridiculous circumstances.
That’s a fair point. He works the entire movie to get that girl and then at the last moment, changes his mind for no real reason (if I remember correctly it’s because he sees his wedding picture at Richard Jenkins’ house which… yeah, that’s pretty bad. You could show me pictures of my grandpa dying and I’d still want to bang that Australian lady…) But at least the scene where the Jersey chick sneezed and shit all over the bathroom wall confirmed the Farrelly’s can still do humor for 8 year olds w/ the best of them. I mean that as a compliment.
“Hall Pass” was pretty hit or miss, but the scene where Owen Wilson and Jason Sudeikis are having a raunchy conversation while their wives and friends are watching them on hidden camera made my stomach hurt from laughing so much.
*Saying it really quiet*
Yey. I wanna watch this movie so bad…
Seeing as it feels like it’s been since 94 the last time I was here, this is as an appropriate post as any to get back to work. ‘Sup, bitches? I’ll change the avatar tonight at home.
W00t!
NOMMY!!!
I mean, who the fuck are you?
What?
I think Nom and Dubs died together in a passionate embrace gone awry about four years ago. They’re in heaven with LaLa now.
Or, erm…. well look who’s here. I meant Vegas Hustla and Dubs.
Hey Al, I’m all divorced an shit, are you still canadian?
I’m pretty sure Dubs and Chodin died from during a tragic deadlifting/jumping jack accident.
@nominus – I’m afraid my condition hasn’t changed.
NOMMY!!!
FIST!
I can’t wait to see this trailer, or movie! I’d like to see the explanation given for the return of the van they traded.
Is this going to be a really dark comedy, with the characters lamenting the fact they have done nothing their entire lives and now they are in their 50’s and that much closer to death’s embrace?
Wait, how did they get the dog van back? They sold it for that little motorcycle thing that they rode into Aspen. Did they make a new one? Now I have to see this to find out!
Comedy sequels work a lot better when they don’t lean entirely on the first one. So this poster has me a bit nervous. Because Dumb & Dumber is my favorite comedy.
I would to, as long as the 11 doesn’t have any particular meaning.
FOR GOD’S SAKE JUST DON’T MAKE A DAMN SEQUEL!!!
::runs to toilet, extinguishes fire on my leg/foot with toilet water::
BIG GULPS, HUH? ALL RIGHT!
WELP, SEE YOU LATER.
Everyone who knows the correct continuity for the dog van is in my prayers.