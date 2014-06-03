‘Epilogue’ Amusingly Shows What Happens To Heroes After The World Is Saved

#Indiana Jones
Entertainment Editor
06.03.14 10 Comments

This is not a spoiler. “The end” is just the beginning.

The wry anti-hero Skillman has finally killed his one-eyed nemesis, recovered the MacGuffin, and kissed the brilliant and beautiful redheaded doctor, but then what? Dylan Allen’s Epilogue takes us to the scene after the Indiana Jones style protagonist kisses the girl in the ripped red dress as the credits roll. It’s criminal that this short film only has 1800 views so far. It belongs in a museum!

Skillman (played by Chris Henry Coffey) and Veronica (played by Lucy Walters) have to navigate around the bodies of dead henchmen to get back to their sensible sedan and seek shelter in a boring motel, awaiting instructions from an unresponsive employer. What unfolds next is a more realistic story of post-traumatic stress, erectile dysfunction, survivor’s guilt, and dirty laundry. Literal dirty laundry, we mean. This dude’s been wearing the same shirt for weeks.

Epilogue screened at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and it may be one of the most accurate portrayals of what being a gruff adventurer is really like. You may not approve of his methods, but there’s one thing we can all agree on. Florida is a nightmare.

Via Amalgamated Picture Co via Short Of The Week

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones
TAGSAMALGAMATED PICTURE COCHRIS HENRY COFFEYDYLAN ALLENEPILOGUEIndiana JonesLUCY WALTERSPARODYSHORT FILMtribeca film festivalTROPES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP