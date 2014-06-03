‘Epilogue’ Amusingly Shows What Happens To Heroes After The World Is Saved

This is not a spoiler. “The end” is just the beginning.

The wry anti-hero Skillman has finally killed his one-eyed nemesis, recovered the MacGuffin, and kissed the brilliant and beautiful redheaded doctor, but then what? Dylan Allen’s Epilogue takes us to the scene after the Indiana Jones style protagonist kisses the girl in the ripped red dress as the credits roll. It’s criminal that this short film only has 1800 views so far. It belongs in a museum!

Skillman (played by Chris Henry Coffey) and Veronica (played by Lucy Walters) have to navigate around the bodies of dead henchmen to get back to their sensible sedan and seek shelter in a boring motel, awaiting instructions from an unresponsive employer. What unfolds next is a more realistic story of post-traumatic stress, erectile dysfunction, survivor’s guilt, and dirty laundry. Literal dirty laundry, we mean. This dude’s been wearing the same shirt for weeks.

Epilogue screened at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival, and it may be one of the most accurate portrayals of what being a gruff adventurer is really like. You may not approve of his methods, but there’s one thing we can all agree on. Florida is a nightmare.

Via Amalgamated Picture Co via Short Of The Week