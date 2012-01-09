Even Melissa McCarthy Thinks ‘Bridesmaids 2’ Is A Terrible Idea

Last week, Vincent brought us the news that Universal really loves money and hates leaving well enough alone, so studio executives decided that it’s time for a Bridesmaids sequel. There’s just one little problem with Universal’s plan – Kristen Wiig is all like, “No way, Jose” because she’s working on something else. Just kidding, though, because that’s not a problem. Not to Universal anyway, because Bridesmaids 2
Bride Harder Post Coital Boogaloo will probably be made whether Wiig wants to be on board or not.
Thankfully, the original film’s surprise star, Melissa McCarthy, would like Universal to know that this is a very stupid idea, according to an article posted over at E!.
“God, I wouldn’t want to,” McCarthy told me on Saturday at the Palms Springs International Film Festival gala. “I would never want to. I think it’s a terrible idea.”
McCarthy said she doesn’t know what the studio is planning.
“I don’t (know) anything about it,” she said. “But I know that nobody wants to do it unless it’s great. If it is, I will show up wherever those ladies are.”
Seeing as Bridesmaids grossed a ridiculous $288 million worldwide on a $32 million budget, a sequel will be made despite the best efforts of McCarthy, Wiig, her writing partner Annie Mumolo, director Paul Feig, or Jon Hamm’s dreamy ass. Universal execs just shouldn’t act all surprised when the sequel tanks and people like me call it one of the Worst Movies of the Year. And you can bet your ass I’ll be shaking my fist when I do it. That’s how serious I’ll be.
Hold on, unless this is all a big misunderstanding and Universal wants to make a sequel to Revenge of the Bridesmaids, starring Raven Symone, in which case, yes. That absolutely needs to be done.
What really pisses me off is that they’ll probably make some cliche Katherine Heigl romcom bullshit that completely undermines everything that was great about the original.
Chelsea Handler’s Bridesmaids 2. New and improved with Blackhawks.
Well, they made the Hangover II, and it didn’t ruin the first one. I’ll just never ever watch The Hangover II again.
I’ll watch Bridesmaids 2 if it’s a special TV movie with Leslie Knope and her Parks Dept. Girls (Ann Perkins too I guess.)
How do you top a finale with a reunion performance by Wilson muthafuckin Philips??
Answer: You don’t. Universal’s gotta look that shit up in the Big Book Of Movie Magic. It’s under the chapter called “Going Out On Top”, or my name ain’t Philip Wilson!
Wiig and Co. do what the cast of “A Fish Called Wanda” did. They’ll make a totally different movie with essentially the same cast. And it will be terrible, because Bridesmaids was decent, but it wasn’t so much “WOW THIS IS BRILLIANT” as right place, right time, right diarrhea jokes.