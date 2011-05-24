Kirsten Dunst courageously washes her hands of director at the first sign of controversy

Kirsten Dunst won best actress at Cannes for her role in Lars von Trier’s Melancholia, so you’d think that when she got asked about Von Trier’s Nazi comments (which were only offensive if you’re an idiot), she might at least show an attempt at understanding. Perhaps a “he means well, but…”, or “well you know how granddad is when he drinks, glug glug glug” — something, at least out of gratitude. But of course she didn’t. She washed her hands of him at the first sign of controversy like the same prissy little idiot who started shifting uncomfortably in her seat before he’d even finished his sentence. Hey, why don’t you let me finish? Maybe I was going to say “just kidding.”

[Asked whether she thinks it’s fair that she was rewarded despite what happened with Lars] “I should not be affected by things that he said. So for me, things that he said were very inappropriate and idiotic, and I’m pleased that the festival and the jury could see beyond his words. This is a festival about freedom of speech and film, and what he did was separate, and he paid for it.”

“How dare he speak freely at a festival dedicated to freedom of speech! I’m glad he got blacklisted for something he said!”