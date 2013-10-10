A ‘Facial Features Expert’ Says Jax Teller Is All Wrong For ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

If you thought that the people complaining about Ben Affleck as older, wiser Batman would be the craziest fanboys of 2013, you have entirely underestimated the power of the Fifty Shades of Grey faithful. The Anastasiacs, as I like to call them in formal settings, have been shaking their vibrator-clenching fists in rage over the casting of Charlie Hunnam as Christian Grey since day one, because they either wanted to flick the magic bean to Matt Bomer or they just don’t think that Hunnam is right for the role.
Either way, Cosmopolitan is bringing out the big guns now to prove that Hunnam is, in fact, a bad choice, as the publication interviewed “Facial Features Expert” Jean Haner to tell everyone why Jax Teller is just horrible for the big screen adaptation of the best-selling book that began as Twilight message board fan fiction.
“The patterns of his facial features show that this guy doesn’t have a kinky bone in his body, so it doesn’t make him believable in the role,” says Haner. “If the author wanted to choose someone more suitable for this part, she would have picked a guy with sharp cheekbones and hollowness to his cheeks — both features of someone who likes to be in control. He’d also have a strong brow bone and deep-set eyes, which are signs of someone who likes to be domineering, and a widow’s peak, which usually means the person has natural sex appeal and charisma, and tends to enjoy kinky sex.”
Additionally, his “slightly-rounded hairline” suggests that Hunnam is the type of guy who wants to have sex to procreate and not so he can chain a girl to a wall and play dungeon master, while his rounded eyebrows tell us that he is “not so interested in weird or unusual sexual lifestyles.”
So how does one become a facial features expert anyway? Is there a special school for that or do you just naturally need to be full of shit?
If they think he looks all wrong, wait until he opens his mouth and starts directing dungeon traffic in that hearing-impaired Liverpool stoner accent of his.
He’s from Newcastle, Geordie is such a fucked up accent that there’s a Wikipedia page devoted to deciphering what the hell they’re saying [en.wikipedia.org]
Can’t turn a hoor into a hooswife.
“So how does one become a facial features expert anyway? Is there a special school for that or do you just naturally need to be full of shit?” I love you…xD
*anastasiologists.
That’s a good one.
Well played, sir.
Gullible horny middle-aged twihards.
Nah, Anastasiologists is still more concise.
Charlie Hunnam sure is lucky that Heath Ledger killed himself.
I chained a girl to a wall and played dungeon master once, but she wasn’t interested in a second date after she found out my human paladin of Lathander was only fourth level.
After much web research I’m more of just a Facial Expert.
Well-played, sir. I salute you. One handed, of course, because I’m doing some web research.
He has the sloping brow and cranial bumpage of a career criminal though, which explains the Sons of Anarchy casting.
This remind anyone else of when Mr. Burns displayed his vast knowledge of Phrenology?
Sure, but then I have the brainpan of a stagecoach tilter.
Thanks Curious, that made me laugh
He feels and interprets the size of Walt’s asshole.
*I seriously wonder if I will be the only one to remember that reference
I still can’t believe that anyone dumb enough to like that series is smart enough to actually read it.
Isn’t it just like Twilight in that even my dog can read it?
Yeah, but you’d think that the fans would possess Charlie Kelly levels of illiteracy.
I just assumed it’s a pop up book full of mini-vans and krispy-kream adds
So I click on the link to the Cosmo article, and what’s the first thing I see? An article titled “So He Wants To Finish On Your Face . . . ” Coincidence? I think not.
Normally I’m not a reality show guy but I will be tuning in for this “So You Think You Can Dance” spin-off.
I think anyone with faces is all wrong for this adaptation. Or normal faces. Why not make it entirely with people in Chewbacca masks and “Elephant Man” makeup?
So, Dracula. She’s describing Dracula.
“I vant to suck your cunt!”
What’s this bitch got against SoA?? Her previous article was simply titled “Ron Pearlman’s Face is All Wrong”.
Doesn’t matter what his face looks like. The audience will be leaning back with their eyes closed, picturing bon-bons anyway.
Can I be the guy who starts all the “Why Can’t Christian Grey Be Black?” hullabaloo?
Willem Dafoe?
I have a widow’s peak and I don’t enjoy kinky sex.
I just want my partner to dress like a cheap hooker and pretend she has f**cked 50 guys for 10cents a pop. Then I verbally abuse her with sexual pejoratives like c**t, c**dumpster, dutch oven, c**k addict, cheap s**t, wh**e, f**k puppet, village bicycle, human toilet, loose c**t, dirty hole, mother of wh**es, p**s bucket, disease magnet, STD dispenser, c**k gobbler, bastard breeder, and daddy’s smelly a** princess.
You know, vanilla stuff like our own parents’ enjoyed.
Jesus dumptruckin’ Christ, this is really a thing? Both facial fucking experts and the fact that they had one analyze some dudes face for a soft-core porn novel screen adaptation? I am now dumber for having read this. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul!
So… this is basically phrenology, right? The bullshit pseudo-science that was discredited, like, 100 years ago, and which the Victorians used to justify racism?
sharp cheekbones and hollowness to his cheeks – also have a strong brow bone and deep-set eyes – a widow’s peak.
