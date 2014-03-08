Frotcast 193: The Oscars, Fruitvale Station, True Detective

You ever get to the end of the week and think, Hey, I forgot to post the Frotcast! Probably not, seeing as how I’m the only one who posts Frotcast, but I was simply trying to get you to see it from my perspective. In any case, it was a great ‘cast and you should definitely listen and tell all your friends about it. Especially pretty girls.

This week on the Frotcast, comedian Matt Lieb is back in the Frotquarters, doing impressions of dead British men and freestyling to the song composed entirely out of Jeff Goldblum’s creepy laugh. The FilmDrunk.com & friends gang talk about the Oscars, including the various 12 Years A Slave controversies, and we listen to Steven Seagal’s latest assessment of Russia and their policy towards the Ukraine. Bret, Vince, and Matt all saw Fruitvale Station, so we talk about that and the nature of “based on a true story” movies in general. We wrap things up by talking about True Detective, and the basic suicide theories going around.

Enjoy, and remember, if you don’t tell your friends about the Frotcast, you’re not a real fan of the Frotcast.

