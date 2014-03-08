Frotcast 193: The Oscars, Fruitvale Station, True Detective

You ever get to the end of the week and think, Hey, I forgot to post the Frotcast! Probably not, seeing as how I’m the only one who posts Frotcast, but I was simply trying to get you to see it from my perspective. In any case, it was a great ‘cast and you should definitely listen and tell all your friends about it. Especially pretty girls.
This week on the Frotcast, comedian Matt Lieb is back in the Frotquarters, doing impressions of dead British men and freestyling to the song composed entirely out of Jeff Goldblum’s creepy laugh. The FilmDrunk.com & friends gang talk about the Oscars, including the various 12 Years A Slave controversies, and we listen to Steven Seagal’s latest assessment of Russia and their policy towards the Ukraine. Bret, Vince, and Matt all saw Fruitvale Station, so we talk about that and the nature of “based on a true story” movies in general. We wrap things up by talking about True Detective, and the basic suicide theories going around.
Enjoy, and remember, if you don’t tell your friends about the Frotcast, you’re not a real fan of the Frotcast.
Damn I should have checked podbean, I’ll save this for next week. I only listen to the frotcast when I’m on the clock. #cubemonkey
The Mighty Wrecklahr knows that feel bro.
Ben throwing down the C card is an early favorite for “2014’s Best Frotcast Moment.”
Why are you drinking psyllium husks when you can just swallow the capsules at about 4 cents per half gram? Or eat fiber one brownies cause they’re goddamn delicious?
The capsules have never worked as well for me.
Did you take the capsules with a full glass of water?
True dat, the orange drank Metamucil was always #1 for my #2.
No La Remy on the first post-oscars Frot? Shit ain’t right.
I have been a consistent psyllium pill user for years and assumed the drink was just for elderly people, who’re liable to choke on capsules. But you’re telling me the psyzzurp produces superior poops?
First I thought Matt was talking about Mel Smith and I was sad. Then I was confused. Then I realized he was talking about Uncle Monty and I was sad all over again.
This has been an emotional journey.
Lieb’s really turned into a favorite. I didn’t have a witty way to say that. So there.
Dallas Buyers Club should have stuck to its original title True GRIDS.
When Bret said something about “Chinese apple slaves” I thought he was talking about orchard workers chained to the trees.
