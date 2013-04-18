Finch from American Pie’s one-night-stand had to be removed by the SWAT team

Never underestimate the amount of strange poontang even the most unflattering of movie roles will get you in LA. As Jason Biggs once told a friend of mine, “bro, I’ve gotten a lot of pussy from American Pie. …Like, a LOT of pussy.” (True story). But there’s a fine line between capitalizing on your stardom and, say, having a crazy person throw her pube shavings at you. A lesson Eddie Kaye Thomas, best known as Paul “Shitbrick” Finch from American Pie, learned recently when a woman TMZ describes as a one-night stand barricaded herself in his house and had to be taken out by flash-bang grenades. What do you think here, Stifler’s mom joke or Natasha Lyonne joke?
Los Angeles police on Wednesday evening fired flash bang grenades and tear gas into the home of “American Pie” actor Eddie Kaye Thomas after a woman barricaded herself inside the dwelling and allegedly refused repeated commands to leave, authorities said.
The woman, allegedly armed with a knife, was taken into custody after SWAT officers surrounded the Hollywood Hills home about 6:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Poliice Department said. Thomas was not at the home at the time.
The unidentified woman spent the night at the home, Neiman said. In the morning, when she was asked to leave, she refused and pulled a knife, and also destroyed property at the residence, authorities said. [LATimes]
You’ll have a hard time convincing your friends she was cute when they needed a SWAT team, grenades, and tear gas to take her down. “Dude, did you sleep with King Kong?” Anyway, you’re probably wondering where one finds a fine lady such as this. The answer? Mel’s Diner, apparently.
But here’s the best part — according to law enforcement sources Eddie met the chick the night before at Mel’s Diner, and brought her back to his place.
Typical one night stand, we’re guessing … until Wednesday afternoon when Eddie says they got into an argument, and she pulled the knife.
During the standoff, we’re told the woman smashed up a phone, a guitar … and generally trashed Eddie’s house before cops smoked her out. [TMZ]
“Typical” one-night stand except for the part where they met at a diner. I wonder what she was so mad about? Maybe he just ran out of syrup. I can understand how she feels, I hate that fake corn syrup bullsh*t too. It’s 100% maple for me or else somebody’s getting cut.
Instead of a one night stand, he got a….flash bang.
I hear “flash bang” is Vince’s nickname.
Louisiana Cane Syrup. I’m telling you, you guys do not know what you’re missing.
Is it made from real Lousianans? Or however you say it, those Gambit people?
Shitbreak. They called him “Shitbreak” because he couldn’t shit in school and had to take a break to go home to shit. *facepalm*
Vince just got owned in American Pie trivia.
That makes sense, but it also sounds like they’re saying “shit brick.” Keep in mind this is an American Pie movie we’re talking about. Check the subtitles.
Its not even on the American Pie Wiki. NOTHING MAKES SENSE.
[americanpie.wikia.com]
It’s not just any American Pie movie… it’s from the original, which is a classic, albeit now way over-copied teen sex comedy. The Sequels are shit, and absolutely unnecessary, but the original is pretty damn funny still. Anyway – they explain it right in the dialog of the movie.
Really, they explain it in the movie? Because I also thought it was shitbrick this whole time.
I’m not onboard with American Pie being a classic. The premises are that a bunch of guys wait until the end of senior year to make getting laid a priority, fingering a girl is like fingering dessert and Chris Klein quits being a lacrosse bro to invent Glee.
American Pie was aiiight, and memorable in its own way, but Can’t Hardly Wait shits on it.
I was more of a Road Trip guy. Yeah, i’ll show myself out.
Ok, I gotta take issue with the suggestion that the sequels to American Pie were unnecessary.
Did you even SEE the naked girl in American Reunion?
Her getting naked would be reason enough to see a Ski Patrol sequel.
That really was some incredible nudity. A+++ boobies on that one.
Finch knows how to party.
Wait, it was “shitbrick”? I always thought it was “shitbreak”.
That woman has clearly seen all the American Pie movies, and the cops thought using weapons designed to violently assault a person’s eyes and ears was gonna faze her?
Whatever, I heard he gets most of his pussy from Freddy Got Fingered fans.
Take a look at my HOOOOOOOOOOVES
Could have gone with a Linda Lavin joke.
Lady wants her grits kissed, you kiss those fucking grits.
One time a guy at a grocery store told me to kiss his grits. I gave him the head-cocked-sideways-quizzically look and he said, “I fucking hate cops.” I don’t know why he would say that. I’m not a cop. I was however beating him with a night stick.
This is why, if you’re a “celebrity,” you should have a neutral safe house that you can bring one night stands to and walk away from at any moment, should that evening’s arm-candy turn out to be a total psycho
Much like Patrick Bateman using Paul Allen’s condo.
Well en garde Mr. Biggs, as I’ve gotten a lot of pie from American pussy.
(my mom mostly)
En garde? Lovely. Are you Del Boy Trotter by any chance?
“and generally trashed Eddie’s house…” It was totally worth it for the great story Eddie will be able to tell.
“Dudes, I am SO hot in bed that this one chick refused to leave. Had to get the SWAT team to drag her away, she wanted more of the Ed-ster’s lovin’!”
Talking of shitting bricks, I passed something the size of a baguette earlier. My anus has handed in its notice.
Off to Porn Valley with you!
Somehow they’ll work this plot point into the script of American Funeral. I’m calling it now, Stifler dies by means of auto-erotic asphyxiation. Hijinks ensue.
I have a feeling this was Tara Reid…
Me too, sadly. It was all down-hill after she got fake pepperoni nipples.
A woman that crazy must’ve been a queen size freak in the sheets.
What a great cast. I thought at the time all of them were going to be major movie stars.