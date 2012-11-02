Review: Flight is basically an infomercial for AA with planes

If a critic’s first responsibility is to help the reader enjoy a particular work – and I’m not sure I agree, but I’ve heard that – with Flight that’s an easy one: stay for the first 20 minutes and then leave. You’ll get an awesome nude scene, Denzel ACTING, and a harrowing plane landing, and you’ll leave forever wondering what could have been. I promise, it’ll be better in your mind, for the same reason your teachers always used to tell you to read a book instead of watching TV. “Go on a FLIGHT, on the wings of your own IMAGINATION!”
If you do happen to stay, though, you’ll be treated to an extended infomercial for AA, an important after-school special about the dangers of alcoholism, a very special episode of the Denzel Show.
Flight is your basic example of a good premise in search of a movie. We open on Denzel, morning, in his hotel room full of empty Miller bottles, where he’s been up all night banging a preposterously proportioned, ludicrously hot flight attendant who has just woken up and is walking around stark naked, as hot babes are wont to do (as I know from my extensive research). Nadine Velazquez plays the flight attendant, and it would be impossible to overstate how fantastic her breasts are. They just sort of haunt the background for a while like chubby apparitions, all perky and ready to greet the day, while Denzel smokes a cig and argues with his ex-wife over the cell phone. He’s got family problems, you see, the poor guy. He takes a bump of coke to sober up and they hit the airplane.
Inside the plane, Denzel is completely in his element, though his glib, salty manner frightens and confuses his wet-behind-the-ears whiteboy of a co-pilot. Can you imagine a wackier pairing, by the way? Denzel and a fresh-faced young Caucasian? It’s practically unprecedented. After a hairy takeoff through bad weather, Denzel squirrels away a couple mini vodka bottles, which he secretly pours in his orange juice, chugs, and promptly passes out while the co-pilot handles the autopilot cruising. He wakes up with the plane in an uncontrolled dive, alarms going off, and none of the flaps and the stabilizers and whatnot working. Denzel being Denzel, he refuses to panic, dumping the fuel, inverting the plane, and gliding it to the softest landing he can in a field. His methods are unorthodox, but the crazy thing is, they work!
What you already know from the trailer is that Denzel accomplished a landing that no other pilots can recreate in a simulator, all while sloshed to the gills. We learn that he worked his flap magic with a Blood Alcohol Level of .24 (sidenote, a .24 from three mini vodka bottles and a hangover? f*ck off), which, despite the fact that he landed the plane and saved 96 of the 102 passengers, is going to be a problem for him. Even worse, the dead include his hot flight attendant. See, in hack screenwriter land, girls are mainly useful as corpses, eye candy, and crutches for male protagonists, and she manages to combine the first two.
Denzel meets his crutch at the hospital, a big-breasted (Denzel has a type) wounded dove recovering from a heroin overdose. Played by Kelly Reilly, she’s, get this, a hooker with a heart of gold, AND an aspiring photographer. Ooh, does she also collect vintage records?? She’s probably been super deep her whole life, but no one’s bothered to find out ;-(
The last good sequence of the movie is a monologue delivered by a terminal cancer patient played by James Badge Dale, who shares a cig with Denzel and his magic hooker, glibly mocking the idea of submitting to a higher power. “Why bother praying when God already has a plan for you and whatnot, I prayed for him to take away my cancer and he obviously had a better plan and so forth.”
Refusing to admit that you’re not in control is a theme from the very beginning, and the God-mockery eventually becomes so mean-spirited that you know the movie has nowhere to go but a final act conversion. Get it?? He even crashed the plane through a steeple!
You’d hope that the tension in Flight would come from a generally-good guy with demons having to fight for his reputation in the court of public opinion, or the difficult notion of whether a guy who does a great deed through force of will (landing the plane) even in the midst doing something wildly irresponsible (flying drunk) should be punished. Both of these are non-starters in Flight. Instead we get Denzel battling his addiction. Over. And over. And over. You’d think watching a loser constantly sabotage himself while everyone begs him to stop would make you sympathize with his struggle, but surprisingly it gets kind of dull.
The best part of the whole movie was at the end when Denzel was in the middle of a tearful speech about how he’d been lying to himself his whole life, and just then, someone in the back of the theater kicked over an empty beer bottle. The whole room exploded in laughter.
Flight feels like it was written by an alcoholic who just went into recovery and wants to tell you how great it is. That’s great, but have you ever met one of those people? They’re unbearable. The writer isn’t the only one to blame. As competently directed as the plane-landing/crashing is, Robert Zemeckis’s penchant for cheese is in full effect from the very beginning. The musical choices, my God. “Under the Bridge” and “Sweet Jane,” during the heroin overdose… “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone” when he’s pouring his booze down the drain… “With A Little Help from My Friends” when he’s getting a little help from his friends… Come on, man, get it together.
GRADE: D+
So basically, take out the last 20 minutes of Cloud Atlas and splice in the first 20 minutes of Flight and we have…The Perfect Movie ?
THE CHICK FROM MY NAME IS EARL‘S TITS, YES.
I get overly excited when super hot actresses whose tits I haven’t seen for years eventually succumb and pop ’em out.
Wait, she also plays Ruxin’s wife on The League. Yeah, even given how many breasts I can see on the web for free, it may be worth a Redbox rental to see those sweater puppies.
If we all rub one out in the theater to Ruxin’s wife, that makes us Eskimo brothers right?
I mean, those tits are the reason he married her, after all!
Vince, edit that shit to say Ruxin’s wife tit’s. I may or may not have googled that exact phrase several……uh…dozen times.
*tits not tit’s
This sounds like a Hallmark Channel movie plus naked breasts.
Monologue, Vince.
Both spellings are acceptable, but if you prefer the frenchy way, I’ll change it.
[www.discogs.com]
What a guy. Last time I impose any frenchiness, promise.
What an odd discussion for Discogs.
English – Monolog/Catalog/Dialog
French – Monologue/Catalogue/Dialogue
Fuck Ue, Frenchies.
Kelly Reilly was nicely nuded up in Mrs Henderson Presents…
Related: Cousin in law saw Denzel having dinner at ABC Kitchen recently. He did the underbite face at the waiter…and got exactly what he wanted.
The hot maid from My Name is Earl? I’m in.
Crap, should have read the comments first.
I haven’t been on a plane in about 15 years – is on-the-job drunken shenanigans an issue for most airlines these days or what? You still get hilariously small servings of peanuts while flying, right?
I’m a recovered alcoholic and I can tell you… you would shit your britches if you knew how many people out there were doing dangerous jobs drunk.
one thing i can always count on is if a movie has above 80% on RT Vince will probably write a negative review for it.
I generally tend to agree with Vince. Ben on the Frotcast is the one who always seem to hate everything that’s generally agreed upon as awesome. (I think it’s Ben, might be Brett)
i pretty much disagree with Vince about everything imaginable. this site’s been really good lately with Burnsy doing the lion’s share of contributions, though.
If you come to the site solely for movie reviews you’re doing it wrong. I think I agree with Vince’s opinions on movies maybe 10% of the time (People who say a movie “is just dumb entertainment so enjoy it” are stupid but Jonah Hex is awesome?) but he’s a talented writer, and hilarious to boot.
I saw his standup once and he and his lady are the nicest people imaginable SO LEAVE VINCE ALONE AND SAY HE IS GREAT
oh i agree, i don’t come here for movie reviews. just news and mainly because it’s part of uproxx which i enjoy in general.
I actually really like Vince’s reviews, mainly because, like me, he seems to have a distaste for competent mediocrity (which it sounds like this movie is). I’d much rather see a disastrous failure that at least makes some sort of impression than a tedious, competently made, mediocre film that I’ll forget two hours later (see also: “The Descendents,” “The Town,” “The King’s Speech”…..all monumental examples of competent mediocrity).
see to me that just comes across as being purposely difficult and contrarian.
Zemeckis ladled on that on-the-nose-music-cue shit in Forrest Gump too. “Don’t you love her madly as she’ walking through the door?”, while…wait for it…Robin Wright walks through the door. Christ I hated that film.
I despise Forrest Gump.
As should all right thinking people.
Forrest Gump is a fucking terrible film. I’ve had a debate running for about 3 years now on that film vs. Shawshank, and while I don’t love TSR as much as say Simmons, I don’t see how its a contest.
As someone who managed a BAC of .16 at 8 AM after stopping at 5 AM the .24 is moderately feasible if he threw the 150ml of vokka in there, unlikely, but still.
/kids, don’t drink/smoke weed/do ‘shrooms & drive at 7:30 AM!
If I had to get up that early I’d be drunk as shit too.
a buddy got a DWI the morning after and his blood alcohol level was still rising. that .24 really doesn’t seem that implausible.
Yeah, that’s not the most far fetched part. The My Name is Earl chick banging a spook is the one that could only happen in he land of fiction
Way to cut to the heart of the preposterousness.
Vince, you fuzzy-headed asshole. How dare you not mention it was Nadine Velasquez wandering around tits-naked at the beginning on the Frotcast.
From the TV ads, I thought this movie was about a man who dreamed of doing a barrel role.
That was the Star Fox movie.
I was hoping this film would be good, kinda sad to learn it’s such hokey bullshit.
Your whole review could’ve been “Ruxin’s wife’s tits” and I’d buy a ticket.
AA: Trading one higher power for another/
It’s still surrender.
What would’ve made this movie great? Denzel in a drunken haze trying to convince the rest of the plane that there’s a body-jumping demon on the wing of the plane while his honky co-pilot tries to man up and fly the plane solo.
“THERE’S AN AZAZEL ON THE WING OF THE PLANE!”
I would watch the hell out of that.
I don’t know, I thought this movie looked pretty good from the trailers, and most of the reviews I’ve read have been more positive. A couple of my DISH co-workers are going to see it this weekend and they invited me, but I’m not sure I want to spend the money on it right now. I’m planning to add it to my Blockbuster @ Home queue through my DISH account instead. When it comes out on DVD, it’ll show up in my mailbox and I’ll be able to enjoy it in the comfort of my apartment.
Is that right? Please tell me more about DISH. I don’t think I’ve heard enough about DISH and Blockbuster @ Home. I really want to know more about both of those things.
This is some really sophisticated spam, e.g. the way it references the article and such. Is DISH network paying kids in third world countries to post this shit?
But wait. Does Blockbuster @ Home also allow you to watch slightly humorous online content like this “Bedtime Movie Review” of “Flight” from The Comedy Couple?
[thecomedycouple.com]
Because, if so, I would love to hear more about Blockbuster @ Home, or any other services that DISH may have to offer!
(See that? Spam within spam! INCEPTION! SPAM-CEPTION!) <—patent pending.
So its like Jerry Maguire but with a beer bottle sound at the end instead of yelling F@CK YOU when Tom Cruise is doing his speech at Renee.
What if the ending were instead this:
Whip eludes the NTSC panel and is subsequently vindictated. (This is how reality works).
Later, he falls further into drunken depression. He jumps in the Cessna where he “learned to fly” (located in the barn), takes off for the skies, and a series of eerily silent Denzel closeups mingled with memory flashbacks begin to pepper the screen. He heads for the ocean.
His plane is then reported to have crashed, killing him.
The audience can be left to infer that it was a drunken suicide – representing Whips own way of cosmic atonement… finally taking personal responsibility for a lifetime of misdirection.
Now, THAT would have been a compellingly realistic adult ending… void of AA propaganda and after-school-special cheesiness.
The tagline for this movie should be, “Denzel Washington is on Autopilot.” Cause he basicaly is the same guy in every movie.
Vince, the stairwell God speech was the last best scene…until the scene where John Goodman feeds the plastered Denzel tons of cocaine to sober him up right before his trial. That scene was AMAZING. And then that Lifetime movie ending was fucking infuriating, on top of all the rest of the mopey alcoholic heavy-handedness. It would’ve been awesome if the movie just ended when coked up Denzel steps in the elevator heading to the trial, doors close, and BAM credits.
I agree. I would’ve been stoked if the message was “this guy is a badass and can handle his drugs, the end.”
I dislike unresolved endings, but I think your idea would have been far superior to the real ending, Lambcannon. This movie was acceptably entertaining (not phenomenal, but good enough for a weeknight outing), and John Goodman was hilarious and fantastic (as always), but that ending infuriated me.
I get it, it’s the “right” thing to do (vomit), but what kind of moron comes one answer away from being free and clear and suddenly grows a conscience? Mumble the answer the lady wants to hear, and if you feel so damn guilty, check into rehab THE NEXT DAY. AS A FREE MAN WITH A CLEAN CRIMINAL RECORD. Idiotic.
I was shocked that the movie took the turn of showing Denzel succumb to his addiction in the hotel, then appear fine and clearheaded thanks to the wonders of blow – seemed like such an edgy decision. I should have known it was just setting us up for the hokey after-school special ending. Turned a movie that could have been acceptable into a piece of crap.
I will get over my resentment for saying those in recovery are unbearable. I thought the movie was good… not wonderful. The message needs to be said. I could definitely have done with less of the nudity in the beginning…(I’m positive I’m alone in this) but yeah.. give that girl something useful to do than walk around naked back and forth… it made it SO obvious that the scene was all about her being naked. I wanted to help her find her clothes, or give her a canvas to paint on…something of purpose at least! And the “PRAISE JESUS” lady oh my God… really?
John Goodman was awesome. Dude with cancer was awesome. Denzel and the heroine recovery photographer chic was awesome. Great plot. I didn’t really like the ending much, could have been better. But I’m just glad that they are finally UNGLORIFYING alcohol in movies.
I have good friends in recovery, but everyone knows at least one insufferable one who won’t shut up about it.
Also, were they really unglorifying alcohol? He never DID anything after he stopped drinking, he just made a speech about what a shithead he’d been. As a drunk, he landed a plane and banged a bunch of chicks. As a sober dude, he… uh… well, he made a speech. Whoopty doo, the end.
I agree about Goodman and the cancer dude. As for the heroine girl… God, talk about the most cliché stock character of all time. A hooker with a heart of gold who also is a photographer who just needs someone to believe in her? Are you serious? Not saying her acting was bad, but that character was straight out of an after-school special written by Nick Sparks and Tyler Perry.