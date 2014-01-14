Follow-Up: The Man Who Killed Another Man For Texting During A Movie Was A Former Police Captain

More details are coming to light in the story of the man who was shot and killed at a screening of Lone Survivor yesterday, and pretty much all of them make the story seem even worse. 71-year-old Curtis Reeves Jr. shot 43-year-old Chad Oulson once in the chest at the Cinebistro 16, an upscale theater where you can order a bone-in porkchop with your movie. The disagreement began over Oulson’s texting (Oulson was sitting in front of Reeves). But it wasn’t even texting during the movie (never okay), it was texting during the previews (arguably okay).
[Witness Charles] Cummings said the man in the back row — later identified as Reeves — got up and left the auditorium, presumably to get a manager [after arguing with Oulson about texting]. But he came back after a few minutes, without a manager and appearing upset. Moments later, the argument between the two men resumed, and the man in the front row stood up.
Officials said Oulson asked Reeves if he reported him to management for using his phone.
Cummings said the men started raising their voices and popcorn was thrown. Authorities said Reeves took out a gun, and Oulson’s wife put her hand over her husband, and that’s when Reeves fired his weapon, striking Nichole Oulson in the hand and her husband in the chest.
Cummings, who said he was a combat Marine in Vietnam, said Oulson fell onto him and his son.
“Blood started coming out of his mouth,” said Alex Cummings. “It was just a very bad scene.”
Charles Cummings said his son went to call 911, while Cummings and another patron who claimed to a nurse began performing CPR on the victim.
A man sitting next to the shooter grabbed the gun out of his hand, and the suspect did not attempt to get away, Cummings said. [BradentonHerald]
According to his Facebook page, the victim, Oulson, worked at Sky Powersports and lived in Land O’ Lakes with his wife and three-year-old daughter (who he’d said he was texting before he was shot). The killer, meanwhile, was a retired police captain.
Reeves, 71, retired from the Tampa Police Department in 1993 as a captain, according to Tampa police. Reeves was instrumental in establishing the department’s first Tactical Response Team, police said. His son, Mathew Reeves, is now a Tampa police officer and has been with the department since 2003.
After retiring from the police department, Curtis Reeves worked at Busch Gardens until 2005 as the Director of Security, according to Busch Gardens Tampa, but no further information was available about his employment with the park. […]
Reeves is charged with 2nd degree murder. He’s being held at the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center. [ABCActionNews]
Hey, maybe you shouldn’t get to carry a concealed weapon 20 years after you retire. Or hey, maybe everyone should have to check their cell phones before they can sit down to watch the movie. Or better yet, everyone has to check their guns.
fuck. nothing about this story is good….but it does prove that there is def something wrong with florida…and that there are few things scarier than an old white dude with a gun…to me at least
Better yet – just stop letting every fucking moron with an inferiority complex own a fucking gun in the first place. The 2nd amendment was written 274 years ago by farmers and blacksmiths who intended it’s point to protect themselves from incursions from Native American Tribes and British Military forces. It’s outdated and retarded in 2014.
When I go looking for some factual and well thought out political arguments, my first thought is always……Filmdrunk!
Unless this guy was trying to gather up other filmgoers to amass a well regulated militia against the cellphone douche empire tyranny, the fact that he took a gun into a movie theater is really just more evidence of paranoid delusion on his part. Actually, it’s evidence of that either way.
Guns are for cowards. Scaredy-cat, pussified, cowards who stand quivering in a puddle of their own piss with snot bubbles running down their noses.
I’m just trying to end this thread before I have to read a thousand angry gun argument comments. Nothing against any one comment in particular.
Good thing you have a 274 year old law, written for farmers and blacksmiths, that entitles you to say what you want without fear of retribution from the state.
“Good thing you have a 274 year old law, written for farmers and blacksmiths, that entitles you to say what you want without fear of retribution from the state.”
Good analogy. Words we use now are 1000 times more deadly then the words we used 274 years ago.
I think you missed the point entirely. Having a civilized disagreement over the efficacy of a law written a very long time ago is perfectly fine. What’s not fine is assuming that such a law is now “outdated and retarded” while exercising the freedoms that were established at exactly the same time. If I was a neo-con (Hell, or even this current administration) I’d be able to argue that your right to be free of illegal searches and seizures are “outdated and retarded” due to the heightened risk of terrorism something something fear-mongering something something. Once we start making the argument that something is outdated the flood gates open to challenge everything else from that era, which is not altogether productive.
“Would she go down on you in a theatre?”
Only in Canada, Alanis. In Florida, she’ll shoot you in the face.
For fuck sakes.
In the song Alanis gets shot in the face. Just say’n…
It’s really hard to follow this flame war.
This is, unfortunately, not just the usual “Florida be crazy ya’ll.” And there’s no argument. Everyone doesn’t need to carry a fucking gun. (Two middle school kids were shot today, BTW) You maniacs that disagree can all move to some fucktard island where you run around shooting each other over every minor transgression.
I want to be able to live in a world where I can occasionally choose to commit a slight breach of etiquette or company policy such as texting to check in on my daughter during a movie or calling a person an asshole when they cut me off without worrying about getting shot to death by some crazy piece of shit.
The internet, gun control, Florida, texting, cranky old people, movie theater etiquette.
Pretty sure this combination guarantees a ten trillion comment thread if you leave this open for an hour or so.
What the fucking fuck? Why would anyone ever think the appropriate action for a dispute over fucking texting during the goddamn previews is to shoot the person in the chest?
I feel so bad for the woman and her child, who is now left fatherless all because some needle-dick, possibly senile ex-policeman who still wishes he could be out there busting heads couldn’t deal with someone not doing exactly what he says at all times.
I just can’t for the life of me figure out why he’s only being charged with 2nd degree murder.
No premeditation aka he didn’t plan out his insane, idiotic shooting of a father and husband in a movie theater over texting because “GET OFF MY LAWN”.
I would say that pointing a pistol at someone’s chest and pulling the trigger is designed to effect their death, but hey, that’s just me man.
But that’s not the definition of pre-meditated Murder. 1st Degree murder is pre-meditated, meaning, you planned to kill the person in advance of meeting them where you killed this. This case is clearly 2nd Degree Murder, since the two had never met before that day.
“I just can’t for the life of me figure out why he’s only being charged with 2nd degree murder.”
Because you have no understanding of the law?
What color was the gun?
They always leave out the most important details.
Even more important: from which orifice did he produce said gun?
I’m never going to the movies again.
Or maybe Florida? I’m never going to Florida.
I’m definitely never doing something again as a result of this story.
Sorry old dude, but shooting a gun AND standing up in the theatre beats texting in the rudeness department. Tsk, tsk.
I can’t help but think that if she had just put her hand in the air instead, there’d be a much less tragic end to the story.
Considering she had that unfortunate bullseye-shaped birthmark on her palm, yes.
Captain is now claiming that he felt threatened and shot because the victim “struck him with an unknown object.” [www.usatoday.com]
FLORIDA, FOLKS!
“Oulson reportedly said that he had just been sending a message to his 3-year-old daughter.”
The old texting my 3-year old daughter while plotting to physically attack a 71-year old man in the row behind me in a movie theater con. I’ve seen it a thousand times.
Seriously, it’s a sad story and all, but what new information about this man’s former job makes it any more sad? That old man fucking sucks and I guess now he’ll die in prison. Whoops.
IDK, maybe the part where police have repeatedly shot people in the past who have posed no physical threat at all and have been shown to be more trigger-happy as a matter of protocol, rather than avoid shooting another human being at all costs.
Seriously, I feel like all of those movies where someone gets shot in the knee cap for being a smart ass were lies.
If only someone could have stopped it. perhaps with more guns.
I’m not saying this guy deserved it, but you should definitely not text during the previews. That’s just as annoying as texting during the actual movie.
You should bring a gun next time you go to a movie to make sure it doesn’t happen. SO RUDE!
This is all around depressing.
If you want to cheer yourself up, please read this story about a boy named Streelight Le Moose from Reddit:
[www.reddit.com]
I actually heard that he was shot in the head. Do we know which one? I mean, both are horrible.
The bullet went through his wife’s hand and into his chest. Unless he had a kuato, he wasn’t shot in the head
That makes more sense. I know her hand was shot & I was wondering why it would be in front of his head.
Everyday i get more and more reasons to hate old people…and FL
I hate idiots that can’t go without using their phone for 5 mins as well but I’m not a gun guy.
Only 2nd degree murder? What does it take to get 1st degree?
Pre-meditation, homes.
He left and came back and shot the guy. That could be construed as pre-meditation.
this may signal a lot of gun control nonsense or talk about old people being unstable, or florida being full of nutters, but maybe this guy is just a fucking asshole? im gonna say its probably that one.
This is tragic, but I have to say I was really hoping for the curveball of “His son, Matthew Reeves, directed Cloverfield and Let Me In.”
Okay, maybe not okay. It’s annoying, but I’ll wait until the feature before I tell a stranger to knock that shit off.
What is it taking Mark Wahlberg so long to tell me how to feel about this???
Seriously though, I’m pretty interested for a reporter to catch up with Peter Berg. I’m wondering if he’s the strict 2nd amendment originalist he smells like.
If someone’s texting during the ads, I shoot them a really catty look. I don’t want to scare anyone reading this, but it’s pretty fierce and if they ever turned around and saw it, they’d be pretty damn embarrassed.