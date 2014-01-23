Frotcast 187: Ben Returns, Matt Lieb, The AVNs

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, the world’s best sort-of movie podcast, Ben returns to the Frotcast for the first time since surgery, Matt Lieb is in Frotquarters, and Vince went to the AVNs. Vince plays interviews a dude who made some sex swings as well as porn industry dude Lee Roy Meyers. He also has clips from a roundtable of new porn starlets. We discuss Vegas and how Vegas-y it is, talk about the porn industry. Then we talk a bit about high horsed sports writers, and finish up on Ya Ya from Sandlot fighting a dude and some TV talk.
Thanks to everyone for your kind words, concern and for staying #FROTSTRONG. I am now completely cancer free. No more chemo or surgeries for this dude. Celebrate accordingly. – Ben
I am happy that Mia Malkova won best new cummer. Definitely deserved.
I’ve only heard of four of those 15 girls for Starlet (arguably the best and most talked about award for those on the fringes of the industry), but Dillion Harper was robbed, snubbed, screwed, et al. No one had a look like her without trying too hard. That’s a dig on Christy Mack.
But holy rollers, welcome back Ben! The greatest podcast in the world just doesn’t feel the same without it’s swoll, ear raping intro man and reputed bad ass. Stay well, Ben, and never leave (until Vince blows up nationally and drops all you guys for dudes named Walrus and The Scum!!).
No love for Natalia Starr?
Whoa guys, I’m not saying I don’t appreciate the work of those other gals, all I’m saying is that Mia is my favorite of the bunch.
Also good to have Ben back. I plan on taking your advice and not getting cancer.
Frotstrong gentlemen.
No way, Dillion Jackie Robinson’d Irish tan lines into the industry this year. Tan lines EVERYWHERE in 2014 is this guy’s prediction.
Why is Matt cryin’?
COS HE JUST GOT QUEEFED ON
Awesome Ben. I will be drinking in your honor this weekend instead of the cop who arrested Bieber today. #FROTSTRONGFOREVER
Second this. It’s great to hear that you’re cancer-free. Congratulations.
#FROTSTRONGFOREVER
Sometimes I think I know a lot about porn. Then I look at the nominee list and realize that like Jon Snow, I know nothing but how to eat pussy well.
The one actress I figured Matt would mention as being somewhat famous would be Stoya, but I’m actually glad he didn’t mention her.
I’m also reasonably certain that no woman can or will work seven straight days filming porn, and anyone who does isn’t making $1,000 a shoot.
Stoya got real big when I was managing at my porn shop, so I saw a lot of her stuff with Digital Playground. The filter on their camera, or whatever they used that gave their whole set an airbrushed look made Stoya’s vagina look disgustingly deep red. Very similar to what I thought an actual fresh hatchet wound actually looked like. Eccchk.
I can’t begin to comprehend the unspeakable horrors of Bret Vegas.
Hey how come frotcast.com doesn’t get updated anymore? The frot used to be uploaded there first for a while but now that site hasn’t seen a new post since December 4th
Probably because the guy who updates it HAS CANCER. (Sorry, I had to shame someone with it just once).
lol oh. Well that makes so much sense.
Bret’s nihilistic view on the importance of internet think pieces was a joy to slit my wrists to.
Shouldn’t it be Spoogebob Squarepants?
And the “true” Frotcast has returned. Good to have you back, Ben! Glad you curb-stomped that bitch!
The triumphant return of the Motorcycle Riding Jew. #FROTSTRONG
Welcome back Ben!
Yay Ben. “The Bret and Ben Show: A Frotcast Spin-off” is still a possibility. I listen to the pilot episode all the time.
In regards to the fart/shit comments, George Carlin said it best: Kids know farts are fun. Kids know, farts are shit without the mess. Same funny sound, same vile smell, kids. No fuss, no muss!!
I’m picturing SNL’s old “How much ya bench?” skit but called “How much ya poop?” and it’s just Vince and Lieb ripping on shit pics sent in by viewers.
They’re wearing all gray sweats and headbands, sitting on toilets the whole time. And instead of ripping off their limbs when they get mad like on SNL, they squeeze out really difficult turds.