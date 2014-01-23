Frotcast 187: Ben Returns, Matt Lieb, The AVNs

#Frotcast
01.23.14 4 years ago 22 Comments

frotcast-graphic-bennett1

Listen on the player above, or download this week’s episode as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

This week on the FilmDrunk Frotcast, the world’s best sort-of movie podcast, Ben returns to the Frotcast for the first time since surgery, Matt Lieb is in Frotquarters, and Vince went to the AVNs. Vince plays interviews a dude who made some sex swings as well as porn industry dude Lee Roy Meyers. He also has clips from a roundtable of new porn starlets. We discuss Vegas and how Vegas-y it is, talk about the porn industry. Then we talk a bit about high horsed sports writers, and finish up on Ya Ya from Sandlot fighting a dude and some TV talk.

Thanks to everyone for your kind words, concern and for staying #FROTSTRONG. I am now completely cancer free. No more chemo or surgeries for this dude. Celebrate accordingly. – Ben

Email us at frotcast@gmail.com. Write us some reviews, and send us links to them!

Subscribe to the Frotcast on iTunes. Listen to us on your phone with Stitcher. AND, now you can catch us on Mutiny Radio, every Wednesday from 2 – 4 pm, Pacific Time.

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSAVN AWARDSFROTCASTMATT LIEBPODCASTS

