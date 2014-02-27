Frotcast 192: Captain Phillips, The Oscars, And Is The Google Glass Lady Real?

Comedian/recovering heroin addict Matt Lieb joins the crew on this week’s Frotcast. Ben, Vince, and Matt are live from San Francisco, Bret joins us via Skype from New York. We all saw Captain Phillips this week, which we discuss. Matt liked Tom Hanks in shock at the end. Returning from his travels, Vince talks about Berlin, London, and Budapest, and how the locals never take you to eat cuisine of the country you’re in. We talk about the Oscars this Sunday, which Ben and Bret refuse to watch and wonder how anyone can watch it. Matt talks about why he doesn’t like Her, and why he hates museums.
Finally, we wrap things up with a discussion of San Francisco’s Google Glass lady (pictured, above), who said she was a victim of a “hate crime” when people at a bar (Molotov’s) yelled at her and pulled off her Google Glass. Matt wonders if we’re just being mean to her because it seems acceptable because she looks dumb, when pulling off someone’s glasses and bullying them is totally unacceptable behavior. Then we listen to her talk and we all wonder if she’s actually another anti-gentrification group plant meant to represent “clueless techie,” which would actually make a lot of sense. (Like the time they used a fake Google employee at a bus protest.)
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
Here’s Google Glass Lady’s Twitter background, for instance, which definitely seems a little too good to be true:
Anyway, more news on that as it comes.
:(
Wait!… Ah shit yo! Did I just hear that y’all are coming back to Chicago for the premiere of Whoop Dreams?! Hells yeah!! AND YOU KNOW YOURE BRINGIN BURNSY SON!!!!! We’ll do another Live Frotcast after too!
:)
Bring a bodyguard, Burnsy.
Burnsy don’t need a stinkin bodygaurd. Back in college, I seen him house this samoan dude from Sigma Nu for bumping into him while he was trying to impress some babes with his cabbage patch. And you don’t even wanna see what happens when you fuck up his sprinkler!!
I wanna see tha boat movie.
Shirley Temple is a lock for last in the In Memorium.
And I agree with Matt Lieb, Her was so far-fetched and crappy.
Far fetched. That’s your criticism. Come on, man.
Ha, well as a computer programmer I can’t imagine anyone ever writing an OS that acts like a dumb flirty girl at a bar. Like Matt said the main character just buys into it way too easily as well. And casting Scarlett Johanson as the voice was an awful choice, it was impossible for me to suspend belief and think he was talking to some sort of AI and not her.
I don’t think kazoshay professionally reviews movies. “Crappy” perfectly sums up how I feel about most things in life, though.
Good thing it wasn’t a documentary.
Hey! Oh.
Plus there were no dongs going in…
I mean, that’s like saying you can’t believe that Michael Keaton could clone himself in Multiplicity, or that Bill Murray would keep repeating the same day in Groundhog Day. That’s the high concept. It’s the central conceit of the movie.
Yeh, I guess mostly I just found the movie boring and kind of pointless. But Joaquin Phoenix did an awesome job as usual. And I liked the future phones and technology, especially the video games he played.
Multiplicity wasn’t a movie, it was a documentary. And it was filmed in real time.
I’m conflicted about the lack of Ramis nostalgia, but that glasshole just needs to die in a fire and I’m baffled by how long you talked about her.
Come on. How did no one respond to Matt asking Vince “Isn’t it weird holding a microphone and not cracking anyone up?” with “Why would that be weird?”
Funny coincidence. Today I found the reddit alt account of the son of a certain movie-star. There is a subreddit named /buttsharpies, and it is more accurately named than I would have imagined.
How many can he cram up his ass?
Links please.
The “treading water” criticism makes me think of Fruitvale Station. It was just an hour and a half of foreshadowing.
i still don’t know what that museum-loving fruit brett thinks of this week’s true detective. fuck.
Agreed. Was looking forward to the True Detective discussion.
Apologies, I wasn’t caught up for this week’s episode. We shall do it next week if people are enjoying it.
Can we order a hardcopy of Whoop Dreams or just a digital one?
Drink at any mention of lesbianism. Finish your beer if there’s a joke about women named Ellen being gay.
Did I hear correctly when Brett’s sabBATical was announced – Ben will be gone too (again)?
Bret’s kid is going to grow up to be Cameron Frye as a teenager.
Google Glass has an easy way to fix this: if the camera is on, they send an optical ray that makes the wearer uncontrollably wet themselves. Good luck hiding that, techie! Qaplah!
*snaps fold phone shut triumphantly*