Frotcast 196: Author/Basketball Player Paul Shirley

“Can I Keep My Jersey?: 11 Teams, 5 Countries, and 4 Years in My Life as a Basketball Vagabond” author Paul Shirley joins us on the Frotcast this week. SF Comedian Matt Lieb also replaces Bret, in preparation for our FilmDrunk Frotcast Comedy Meet-Up tonight (Thursday March 27th) at Lost Weekend Video in San Francisco. We talk Noah, 12 Years a Slave, Bad Words, and Paul and Brendan compare their journeyman stories from pro basketball in Greece, Spain, and Russia; and pro football in Germany, respectively. What do coaches say when they have to cut you? Is Mark Madsen still a virgin? Brendan and Paul know. Plus, Ben partied with with Party President SkyBlue of LMFAO in Hawaii, and the tall guys (Brendan, Paul, and Matt) have a good cry about how hard it is being of God-like stature. Enjoy.
Also! I think I finally fixed the low-volume issue this week.
Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).
No more Stitcher? Usually new episodes are up on the app before you post them online…
Never mind, just came up.
Is that Christmas wrapping paper under the Jager? You guys party weird.
I bet this Frotcast looked like three giants sitting around getting ready to cook and eat the human.
Yeah, that was my bad, I fucked up the link. Should work now.
I still enjoy going to the movies. Also, I was the best at fake praying.
Italian League is full of flopping.