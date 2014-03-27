Frotcast 196: Author/Basketball Player Paul Shirley

That's Paul back there, playing for Malaga. Sorry, Paul, I just found this picture and couldn't not use it.

Can I Keep My Jersey?: 11 Teams, 5 Countries, and 4 Years in My Life as a Basketball Vagabond” author Paul Shirley joins us on the Frotcast this week. SF Comedian Matt Lieb also replaces Bret, in preparation for our FilmDrunk Frotcast Comedy Meet-Up tonight (Thursday March 27th) at Lost Weekend Video in San Francisco. We talk Noah, 12 Years a Slave, Bad Words, and Paul and Brendan compare their journeyman stories from pro basketball in Greece, Spain, and Russia; and pro football in Germany, respectively. What do coaches say when they have to cut you? Is Mark Madsen still a virgin? Brendan and Paul know. Plus, Ben partied with with Party President SkyBlue of LMFAO in Hawaii, and the tall guys (Brendan, Paul, and Matt) have a good cry about how hard it is being of God-like stature. Enjoy.

Also! I think I finally fixed the low-volume issue this week.

Listen on the player above, or download as an mp3 here (right click, save as).

