Frotcast 230: ‘Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood’ (1976), With Jane Harrison

–
“I’m problematic? THIS WHOLE INTERNET IS PROBLEMATIC!” -Climactic quote from Mr. Smith Goes To Thinkpieces. (Our collective joke of the week)
Bret, Brendan, and San Francisco comedian Jane Harrison are live in the Frotquarters this week to talk Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood, a 1976 film starring Madeline Kahn, Bruce Dern, Shecky Greene, Art Carny, and a million other people, which I was sort of hoping would be terrible in a hilarious way, but is actually just not something I would ever recommend to anyone. Ever. Jane described it as “Sort of like a dark The Artist if the dog was trying to f*ck the girl.”
Other topics include:
- The survivorship bias as it relates to SNL and Peanuts nostalgia. Can we see through our childhoods enough to ever be accurate about whether something was good?
- Hey, what’s up with Vine stars? We need a tween to explain this.
- The Serial backlash and the state of god dammit why can’t you just let me enjoy this?
- Dave & Busters and the “No Juan” joke bitched about ’round the world.
Enjoy.
Finally! Thursday is complete.
This is an abbreviated version of a post I made on KSK last week that I think is equally applicable to this episode. I am going to have to take my own advice, and it appears that’ll be sooner rather than later. And while I know that in general any older asshole who’s achieved even a modicum of success can say anything, especially without the burden of having any attachments like friends and family tying me to one place or job, the latter is the one thing that I do expect most frotters to also share.
I fucking love this video.
[youtu.be]
I generally shit on the law students I deal with, but for as fuck up as it was, I spent almost my entire youth also having sunshine blown up my ass, and while I’m not going to get on a soapbox about BEE’s Generation Wuss bullshit, by virtue of being the best and brightest that we hire, almost all of them didn’t know what real criticism was until they got to law school. And I see some of them not getting it.
So I’ve tried to make it very clear to a lot of them who have no real experience and get pissed about losing points or prestige in moot court over the fucking reality of the situation — something that becomes more and more clear with the fact that they very well may never set foot in a courtroom in their entire careers they way the practice of law is going.
I also use Alec Baldwin’s speech from Glengarry, Glen Ross, but I also remind them that there’s some merit to his line “You can’t take this, how do you expect to take abuse on a sit?,” but there’s also a point where they can fire a client and tell them to shove their case up their fucking asses. Not that it matters. The reason why I like this video is because cutting through all the bullshit, they just want a job that pays well. Most aren’t in it for the pursuit of justice. The rest have any desire beat the fuck out of them almost immediately in law school.
So for that, I quote Steve Jobs’ 2005 “three stories” commencement address at Stanford:
I also read a neat article about creativity, especially since I see a lot of creativity that’s been buried down or beaten down, but at heart, they’re not doing IP work because they’re especially interested in the Federal Circuit’s oftentimes unique take on federal law or making sure someone complies exactly under trade secret law. There’s a love of art or the art of invention or the romance of economic espionage. They want to tell stories.
Don’t be Thomas. Life’s too fucking short and we’re all going to die. Don’t die having only done just enough to pay the fucking rent.
Counterpoint: nihilism. Embrace it and rest content in the knowledge that nothing you do matters. It’s very reassuring.
No one believes in Nihilism (Wakka, Wakka).
Counter Counter Point:
Mom’s Spaghetti.
Counterpoint: tommy’s tombstone: “here lies tommy, who did great work but didn’t pay the fucking rent and died of exposure. “
What does this have to do with the Frotcast?
On the topic of Cillian Murphy, the Irish spell things in Gaelic to fuck with the English, since the pronunciation of the names in no way resemble the english spelling.
Example, the Gaelic word for “Prime Minister” (or at least the equivalent) is Taoiseach, pronounced TEA-SHOCK or TEE-Shuch.
I met an American named Siobhan, pronounced “SHUH-vahn”.
Or they are just drunk when they are filling out the birth certificate.
Curiosity killed the cat and 50 other people after following that Vine stars link: [vine.co] Fuck existence!
Won Ton Ton trailer summary:
Dog jumps through five brick walls in three seconds = HELL YEAH!!
The other two minutes and 29 seconds = FUUuuuUUUUuuuuuUUUUUck this.