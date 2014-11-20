Frotcast 230: ‘Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood’ (1976), With Jane Harrison

http://filmdrunk.podbean.com/mf/web/fts5r7/Frotcast230.mp3 –

“I’m problematic? THIS WHOLE INTERNET IS PROBLEMATIC!” -Climactic quote from Mr. Smith Goes To Thinkpieces. (Our collective joke of the week)

Bret, Brendan, and San Francisco comedian Jane Harrison are live in the Frotquarters this week to talk Won Ton Ton: The Dog Who Saved Hollywood, a 1976 film starring Madeline Kahn, Bruce Dern, Shecky Greene, Art Carny, and a million other people, which I was sort of hoping would be terrible in a hilarious way, but is actually just not something I would ever recommend to anyone. Ever. Jane described it as “Sort of like a dark The Artist if the dog was trying to f*ck the girl.”

Other topics include:

The survivorship bias as it relates to SNL and Peanuts nostalgia. Can we see through our childhoods enough to ever be accurate about whether something was good?

Hey, what’s up with Vine stars? We need a tween to explain this.

The Serial backlash and the state of god dammit why can’t you just let me enjoy this?

Dave & Busters and the “No Juan” joke bitched about ’round the world.

Enjoy.

