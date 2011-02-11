Frotcast 34: A Steven Seagal meme, a movie premiere, Paul Blart Westerns

#Frotcast
02.11.11 18 Comments

This week on the Frotcast: We discuss Steven Seagal and his inability to keep track of space and time, which spawns our idea for a new meme: the Steven Seagal “Inventor Steve”, presented here for the first time.  I tell the gang about my trip to the I Am Number Four premiere and resulting brief encounter with Michael Bay, and then we bring on Lindy West to talk Paul Blart Westerns and C-Tates’ penis. Pretty standard.

DOWNLOAD IT HERE. SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES. NOW AVAILABLE ON ZUNE MARKETPLACE.

We were overwhelmed by your Paul Blart Presents Westerns (CHECK OUT YOUR POSTER SUBMISSIONS BELOW).  We nearly drowned in them, in fact.  This week: we’d love to hear your ideas for an opening show catch phrase, which we can soon drive into the ground in, “The Daily Shoehorn.”  Frotcast@gmail.com

TOPICS#Frotcast
TAGSFROTCASTINVENTOR STEVENLINDY WESTPAUL BLART PRESENTS

