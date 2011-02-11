Frotcast 34: A Steven Seagal meme, a movie premiere, Paul Blart Westerns

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the file.)[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2011/02/filmdrunk34.mp3%5D
This week on the Frotcast: We discuss Steven Seagal and his inability to keep track of space and time, which spawns our idea for a new meme: the Steven Seagal “Inventor Steve”, presented here for the first time. I tell the gang about my trip to the I Am Number Four premiere and resulting brief encounter with Michael Bay, and then we bring on Lindy West to talk Paul Blart Westerns and C-Tates’ penis. Pretty standard.
DOWNLOAD IT HERE. SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES. NOW AVAILABLE ON ZUNE MARKETPLACE.
We were overwhelmed by your Paul Blart Presents Westerns (CHECK OUT YOUR POSTER SUBMISSIONS BELOW). We nearly drowned in them, in fact. This week: we’d love to hear your ideas for an opening show catch phrase, which we can soon drive into the ground in, “The Daily Shoehorn.” Frotcast@gmail.com
I gotta get a job like inkyP’s. The hell does he do anyway?
I am sorry that I am a chemically induced retard so much these days, but I don’t fully understand this request.
Are you essentially looking for a “Space, the final frontier…” type thing?
And if so, do you mean for the Frotcast, or Paul Blart Presents?
And if so, OH FUCK IS THAT KEANU REEVES?
Wow, inkyP. Those are masterpieces.
The Frotcast: Rubbing you the wrong way since 2010.
The Frotcast: We’ll keep rubbing until something comes out.
the bas rutten parody was done by daryn jones from mtv canada, used to do a show called buzz, too.
but bas rutten is awesome, that self defense video really shows you how to mess people up, but he seems like one of the nicest guys ever, does an mma show called inside mma every friday.
he did commentary on a lot of his fights, it was pretty funny when he was talking about a guy he was fighting complaining to the ref that he was making illegal blows when he wasn’t, so bas got pissed off and punched him in the liver like, five times. the dudes face was hilarious, just in so much pain.
Since I didn’t get a chance to come up with a synopsis I hope someone else came up with “Quigley Brown Under.”
CHAY-reth. CHAY-reth Cutestory.
Welcome to the Frotcast — GRAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH
/sound effect of jizz hitting the floor
Yeah, Vince. “Chair-eth” Cutestory. I swear, sometimes it’s like you’ve never even obsessed over Arrested Development.
Someone hates (real) Brett? He’s the best one!
C’mon, Vince. Show the man some respect. He is, after all, a licensed maritime lawyer.
♪ ♫ You’re…a…crook, Captain Hook, Judge won’t you throw the book, at the pirate–♪ ♫
I don’t know if anyone submitted this , but how’s about 3:10 to FUPA.
Dammit, Ben pronounces patina “PATTinuh” and all you guys can do is rip on me for mispronouncing the name of a fictional lawyer from a long-canceled TV show? I love you guys.
Segal pronounced “athelete’ as “ath-A-lete”. I imagine if the Honey Badger were able to talk, it’d be a total dick to everyone because of how badass it is. So, if the Honey Badger could twitter, when it eats a snake it would tweet: “About to eat a snake, time for dream land!! Oh what’s that? You guys can’t eat snakes cuz the venom’ll kill you? Pwned.”
Welcome to the Frotcast: Shit, if this gonna be that kind of party, I’m gonna stick my dick in the mashed potatoes
We who are about to frot salute you! – Or, if I remember my pervy latin: Fricaturi te salutant!
Frotcast: We taught Machida Koon!
Please put out more Seagal Memes. PLEASE.