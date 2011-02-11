Frotcast 34: A Steven Seagal meme, a movie premiere, Paul Blart Westerns

(the player below takes a second to load. here’s a direct link to the file.)

This week on the Frotcast: We discuss Steven Seagal and his inability to keep track of space and time, which spawns our idea for a new meme: the Steven Seagal “Inventor Steve”, presented here for the first time. I tell the gang about my trip to the I Am Number Four premiere and resulting brief encounter with Michael Bay, and then we bring on Lindy West to talk Paul Blart Westerns and C-Tates’ penis. Pretty standard.

We were overwhelmed by your Paul Blart Presents Westerns (CHECK OUT YOUR POSTER SUBMISSIONS BELOW). We nearly drowned in them, in fact. This week: we’d love to hear your ideas for an opening show catch phrase, which we can soon drive into the ground in, “The Daily Shoehorn.” Frotcast@gmail.com