Frotcast 396: Das Crapital, With Paul Palmeri And Francesca Fiorentini

Comedian Paul Palmeri and Bitchuation Room host Francesca Fiorentini stop by the Frotcast this week to talk about NPR firing their film critic David Edelstein over his bad Last Tango In Paris joke, and bad NPR comedy in general. Also, why does the punishment seem so much worse when the person actually apologizes lately? Isn’t it supposed to be the opposite? We discuss screenwriter Terry Rossio saying calling someone “anti-vaxx” was like calling them the N-Word. We also dig into the “tankie” phenomenon and the left’s small but exhausting pedant wing. Oh, and Creed II, which Paul has seen. Was it apolitical because Sly is buddies with Trump? Matt and I recorded a new review for the Patreon patrons this week but you can’t listen to it yet (still embargo’d). frotcast@gmail.com, 415 275 0030, patreon.com/Frotcast.
Matt and I argued about whether this episode should be titled “Das Crapital,” in honor of Matt’s butt eating, or “Da’s Kapital,” in honor of (*terrible Irish accent*) “Be a good boy ‘n go ‘n foight yer da’!”
That’s just a little inside baseball for you. Whatever happens, just remember that the Frotcast loves you and wants you to be happy.
This was the NPR takedown I’ve been waiting for. The “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” audience is a fucking cult. It’s like listening to the true believing Jonestown members mixing the Cool Aid for the rest of the victims.
When NPR became non-stop Trump in 2015 it became unbearable, but the reality is that it was always shit.
It’s a shame it took me so long to hate Terry Gross, but her Trump and Russia obsession injecting itself into literally any interview she can find a way into cemented that hatred.
Vince, are you going to review Jon Bois’s and Felix B’s Fighting in the Age of Loneliness?
Apologies if this is a dumb question but how can I listen to older eps of the Frot? This podcast has given me lots of joy, thank you.