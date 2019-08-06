Frotcast 415: Once Upon A Time In Frottywood

Click to download here.

This week on the Frotcast, we took one of our very special movie episodes that are usually only available to the Patreon subscribers and made it free for all the fans. Our topic this week? Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (here’s my review and spoilery post-movie discussion). That’s right, this week’s Frotcast harkens back to a simpler time when the Frotcast actually attempted to discuss movies. And this week, for better or worse, we actually succeeded.

With Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, there’s actually a lot to discuss. Like, is this the least plotty Tarantino movie ever? And how about that ending, did it make the movie or was it just Tarantino going back to being Tarantino after seemingly evolving for the previous two hours? Also, what were we to make of Brad Pitt’s character’s past? Was he intended as an antihero or just a super cool guy who maybe also did some pretty messed up stuff? We get into whether Once Upon A Time is reactionary, and of course discuss the backlash over the Bruce Lee scene and Margot Robbie-didn’t-get-enough-lines gate.

We get pretty serious, but we’re still us, so we left plenty of time to discuss a porn star’s incredible obituary and whether Aaron Carter has been flipping rescue dogs to make ends meet.

