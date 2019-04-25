Frotcast Bonus: Matt And Vince #DontSpoilTheEndGame In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

This bonus episode of the FilmDrunk Frotcast is available exclusively to our Patreon subscribers. Join us today!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that this week brings us the release of the world most important movie, Avengers: Endgame, a movie event so huge that you’re legally allowed to kill a man if he spoils it for you. Matt and I saw this movie and did the entire first half of this extra special bonus frotcast SPOILER FREE. Don’t want to hear spoilers? Don’t worry, we warn you before we start in with the spoilers.

But after that? Ooh, child, you’re on your own. Because we are (*clap emoji*) spilling (*clap emoji*) all (*clap emoji*) of that Avengers tea. Matt and I differ distinctly in how much we enjoyed this movie, but if we’re in lockstep agreement on one thing, it’s our reflexive dislike of Anthony Mackie. Infinity Stones. CGI battles. Gwyneth Paltrow’s hair. New portals. A raccoon. We discuss it all, and you’re going to love it. #DontSpoilTheEndGame by not listening to this podcast. You’ll never be lonely when you have the Frotcast, or the Avengers.

