Your Name Of The Year Fantasy Draft 2020

Every year, the fine folks over at Name Of The Year Draft release their March Madness bracket of the funniest real humans’ names that they’ve discovered over the course of the past year. Here at the Frotcast, we’ve been doing an annual name of the year draft based on those names for… God, at least eight or nine years now. Maybe a decade. Anyway, Name of the Year released their 2020 bracket this past week. It’s our favorite time of the year by far, and this year we brought back one of our Founding Frotters, Brendan, who gets more joy out of silly names than probably any human alive. Also joining for the draft is Laremy Legel, who has been guesting since Whoop Dreams.
Other topics include: Laremy’s vast tracts of lands, getting quarantine haircuts from your significant other, and your voicemails. But let’s be honest, you’re here for the name draft. Here are the squads:
Team Brendan
Rembertus Beerepoot
Mathdaniel Squirrel
Nazareth Pantaloni III
Carmelo Mustaccio
Gimadiah Scrogum
(from Vince) Dr. Floun’say Caver
Team Vince
Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd
Learjet De La Cruz
Hannah Moody-Goo
Gravity Goldberg
Dudley Onderdonk
(from Laremy) Robespierre Bolivar
Team Laremy
Kokaine Mothershed
Dhanmite Slappey
Lowell Snorff III
Courvoisier Dingle
Green Wix Unthank
(From Matt) Rod Ghods
Team Matt
Smoki Bacon
Zebulon Vermillion
Gennaro Bizzaro
Adolphus Hailstork
Stetson President
(from Brendan) Fatjon Cake
