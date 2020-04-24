Your Name Of The Year Fantasy Draft 2020

Download the mp3 here.

Every year, the fine folks over at Name Of The Year Draft release their March Madness bracket of the funniest real humans’ names that they’ve discovered over the course of the past year. Here at the Frotcast, we’ve been doing an annual name of the year draft based on those names for… God, at least eight or nine years now. Maybe a decade. Anyway, Name of the Year released their 2020 bracket this past week. It’s our favorite time of the year by far, and this year we brought back one of our Founding Frotters, Brendan, who gets more joy out of silly names than probably any human alive. Also joining for the draft is Laremy Legel, who has been guesting since Whoop Dreams.

Other topics include: Laremy’s vast tracts of lands, getting quarantine haircuts from your significant other, and your voicemails. But let’s be honest, you’re here for the name draft. Here are the squads:

Team Brendan

Rembertus Beerepoot

Mathdaniel Squirrel

Nazareth Pantaloni III

Carmelo Mustaccio

Gimadiah Scrogum

(from Vince) Dr. Floun’say Caver

Team Vince

Katie Smrcka-Duffy Fudd

Learjet De La Cruz

Hannah Moody-Goo

Gravity Goldberg

Dudley Onderdonk

(from Laremy) Robespierre Bolivar

Team Laremy

Kokaine Mothershed

Dhanmite Slappey

Lowell Snorff III

Courvoisier Dingle

Green Wix Unthank

(From Matt) Rod Ghods

Team Matt

Smoki Bacon

Zebulon Vermillion

Gennaro Bizzaro

Adolphus Hailstork

Stetson President

(from Brendan) Fatjon Cake

EMAIL us at frotcast@gmail.com, leave us a voicemail at 415-275-0030.

SUBSCRIBE to the Frotcast on iTunes.

SUPPORT at Patreon.com/Frotcast. You can add the bonus feed to regular podcast app!