Hot Rumor: Adrian Grenier Is Always Messing Up Gary Oldman’s Hedges

The other day, Gary Oldman made headlines when he said of Mel Gibson and Alec Baldwin “we’ve all said those things.” That sounds pretty bad if you take it out of context and hold him to the part about screaming that you hope the mother of your children gets raped, but his larger point about hypocrisy and word policing was on point. Moreover, I think the main thrust of it was the accepted invasion of privacy, where you can secretly record a private conversation and then punish someone for the way they use words. That does seem messed up. And Gary Oldman is certainly someone who values his privacy.
In fact, after Burnsy wrote up the Gibson/Baldwin comments, a friend sent me this tidbit:
I saw your article about Gary Oldman. I live a block away from him and he’s not kidding about wanting to live in a gated community. His house has 12-foot high walls, four security cameras, 15-foot high hedges IN FRONT of the 12-foot walls and a set of 10-foot hedges behind the wall that’s behind the other hedges. Yet he parks his Porsche on the street. The best part is that he lives across the street from Adrian Grenier who is constantly having parties where people throw trash in Oldman’s hedges.
Man, that’s a lot of hedges.
Also, you have to love the idea of him living next to Adrian Grenier.
“LAPD, how can I help you?”
“Vinny Chase is having another party. Bring me everyone.”
“Everyone?
Gary Oldman vs. Adrian Grenier may soon join the pantheon of celebrity neighbor feuds alongside Tarantino v. Alan Ball, Nikki Finke v. Bret Easton Ellis, George Lucas v. Marin County, James Franco v. everyone, and the curious case of Reese Witherspoon’s donkeys.
He really puts the Oldman in Crazy Old Man.
Damn fine actor, though.
That’s a lot of bush up front. Are we sure your friend doesn’t live a block away from Gwyneth Paltrow?
12 foot walls are a must for backyard wackin’. Just sayin’.
Walls? Shrubs? Dude, if you want to disappear, just be Adrian Grenier.
*9 am on a Saturday morning*
*Oldman, clad in a grey bathrobe, is using a rake to fish Grenier’s used condoms out of his hedges*
Grenier? Oldman? Hedges? I smell a conspiracy. Call the Dove phone!
Can’t blame him. The ol’ leave the Porsche out front to bait the cooks in for some vigilante justice. He sleeps in there from time to time too I bet.
But yeah, I’d build a series of walls and fences around my property. Stop trying to sell me vacuums.
The Dark Nut
Drexl’s Privy
I would have gone for Commissioner Garden, but that’s just me.
Not to be confused with Dark Knuts a porno staring Lex Steele.
Die Hard With A Hedge Fence? Read it fast a couple of times.
With each article I’m liking Gary Oldman even more. Keep them coming, guys.
Yep, time to get more shrubbery. I new I needed a second row.
If there’s a bustle in you hedge row
don’t be alarmed now
It’s Grenier tinkling
on a gay queen
Why so Sirius?
It really is amazing that Grenier has overachieved to the extent that he can afford to live in the same neighborhood as Gary Oldman.
Or sad that Gary Oldman hasn’t gotten the sort of pay he deserves and has to slum it with Grenier.
im picturing oldman’s porsche to be yellow. i don;t know why.
And then Gary Oldman saw Queens Boulevard and they made up over weed and strippers with ten seconds left in the episode. Man, fuck Entourage.
Aw, thanks for the Knights of Ni, Vinny. You and Burnsy have been keeping me off a ledge for two days running.
That kind of obsession with privacy is pretty weird. Glad I’m not famous.