Gathering of the Juggalos Tour Diary: Day Two

I’ll have some shorter pieces and a gallery with some of our professionally-shot photos coming, but in the meantime, here’s my account of day two. If you enjoyed day one, this one is much crazier, and includes: a wet t-shirt contest, extreme nipple trauma, oil wrestling, a drug overdose, a Vanilla Ice performance, another overdose, a girl with no pants, and other events too surreal to explain succinctly.
Day Two: Heart of Dankness
We sleep six deep in our rented RV, including one in the passenger seat, and when we wake up it is HOT. The RV’s jacked in to an electricity hook up and the air conditioning has been running all night, but when we wake up it’s iced over and blowing 70-degree air. The smell in here is practically visible, the humidity thick enough to make snowmen. I step outside and it’s even worse. There’s no escape. It’s like we’re all stuck inside a sweat sock together. I don’t know how people live like this. It’s 10 am and I already hate everyone.
We meet our camp neighbor, Mike, a big dude from Indiana with a limp mohawk. He tells us about past Gatherings, deciding to come to this one at the last minute, and the journey from junk yard to junk yard trying to find a new… fuel pump? something, I can’t remember – for his pick-up, an early 90s Ford F-250 with giant dual exhaust coming out behind the bed and up past the roof like batman horns. He has a bumper sticker on the back that says “Juggalo Dad,” and a hatchet man on the front license plate. The hood has paint missing in a perfect, lived-in-jeans kind of way that actually makes it look more badass. It’s probably the manliest truck I’ve ever seen.
Mike’s truck would’ve fit right in with the cowboys at my high school who wouldn’t let me park my ’82 Cutlass Supreme in their corner of the lot, but he’s way nicer. We sheepishly explain what we’re doing here, and Mike laughs in a ball-busting kind of way. From this point on, he’ll yell “SHUT THAT F*CKIN’ CAMERA OFF” every time he sees us as a joke. It makes me wonder about all the people flipping us off and cursing us out the day before, and whether it was legitimate animosity or just a running joke. I’m about fifty-fifty on it. This does seem like a very flipping-off-the-camera-because-it’s-cool kind of place.
All the while, the sound of exploding firecrackers is near constant, and if I fail to mention them,it’s only because we’ve gradually become inured to the sound of a black cat going off every sixty seconds or so.
I attempt to feed seven people bacon and eggs on one burner with three plates, splattering grease all over the RV, setting off the smoke alarm three times, and feeling very Lord of the Flies. KILL THE PIG. MAKE IT SMOKE. FAM-UH-LEE.
After breakfast, we head down past the carnival stuff, over the drug bridge, and back towards the main stage. Everything looks even grimier in the daylight. On the way there, a group of people sitting in chairs underneath a tree yells at us to stop. Living in big cities for the last six years, my normal reaction to being yelled at by strangers is to go full tunnel vision and feign deafness until I’m out of their sphere of influence. But Lieb stops to talk and it seems safe so I stop too. We are here to mingle, after all. Turns out, the guy just wants us to offer a sacrifice to his tree. Okay, sure.
People from all over have been pinning trinkets and doodads to it, the guy explains, this sacrifice tree. “Use anything you have. Just a sacrifice. To pay our respect to this tree that’s here giving us all life right now, you know?” the guy says earnestly. We nod.
“There’s even a $100 bill in there,” the guy says, and sure enough, there is, sticking out of the bark.
Lieb pins a condom he had in his wallet to the tree. I don’t have much in my wallet, but I eventually settle on a BART card. Later I realize that I probably should’ve just stuck five dollars in the tree, since the BART card probably had ten bucks on it and I’ll actually be taking BART from the airport a few days from now. I kind of suck at money.
As we’re walking away, the tree guy yells to his group about breakfast, and we watch as he takes the $100 bill off the tree to go pay for it. This all happened in the space of about five minutes. It seems too perfect to be true.
I wonder aloud about buying a “stoner bowl,” a carnival food concoction of cheese, fried potatoes, and gyro meat, served in a bowl and slathered in gravy. Overhearing me, a juggalette walking by says, “Yo, try the chicken sticks, the chicken sticks are dank.”
We lazily wander our way through the campground with no real destination in mind – the proper state of mind for a place this humid, I imagine. Behind a stand of blue porta-potties, we come upon a skinny guy with a scraggly beard and buck teeth passed out flat on his back like a corpse, mouth open, toes pointed toward the sky. His hands are laid flat against his sides, his right gripping a three-fourths drunk two liter of red Faygo, his left a big plastic handle of off-brand whiskey with about a shot left in it. The mouths of both point up to the sky at a forty-five-degree angle like baby birds. He looks dead, and I have to lean in close before I can see that his chest is still moving. I want to take a picture, but feel like I’d be breaking some unspoken rule about letting sleepy ninjas lie.
Again, it seems like something I would’ve made up, not something that would realy happen, and I actually stop and look around us, searching for clues that this is all some elaborate piece of performance art, a Juggalo Truman Show staged for our benefit. I find no indication of that.
Next we pass a dunk tank next to a Chevy pick-up that’s selling used tires out of the bed. For $5, you get 15 baseballs (15!) to try to knock Skinny Larry, a guy in clown make up and a tie-dyed shirt, into the dunk tank. That’s two things you should know about Juggalos, they’re constantly creating their own markets – for used tires, pipes, drugs, shirts, food, etc – and everything is ridiculously cheap. Our documentary director, Mike, an ex-pitcher who was throwing 94 in his days in the Cleveland Indians farm system, is an obvious choice to try the dunk tank, so we pay the guy in the sleeveless t-shirt manning the booth 10 dollars. Mike starts throwing. He hits the red target to Skinny Larry’s right at least three times, hard, and nothing happens.
“Yeah, that one’s f*cked up,” sleeveless shirt guy says, a cigarette dangling from his lips. Mike starts aiming at the target on Skinny Larry’s left.
All the while, Skinny Larry’s heckling us in a meth head rasp that’s a dead voice ringer for Sirius Radio’s Scott Ferrall. “Show me what you got, Beanpole!” he shouts at Mike. Skinny Larry makes a raghead joke about the bandanna I’m wearing on my head, but I don’t catch all of it. I think he’s missing his front teeth. Mike grazes the target on Skinny Larry’s left a couple times, but without the kind of direct hits he was getting on the right. He’s just throwing and throwing. I don’t know how many balls we have left, and no one seems to be counting. Finally, Sleeveless Shirt just walks up and punches the left target with his hand, dropping Skinny Larry into a waist deep tub. We walk away as Skinny Larry hoists himself back up onto the chair, muttering to himself and smoking a cigarette, suddenly looking melancholy. Hey, it’s a living.
The documentary guys walk off to shoot scenery while Laremy and I hang in front of the Freakshow stage awaiting the wet t-shirt contest. Between yesterday’s rain and the general environment of breezeless, stagnant humidity, everything is a giant mud pit, including the area in front of the stage. There are about 25 dudes milling about, and though we’re there at the show’s stated start time, the show is showing no signs of starting. I’ve begun chain smoking Newports, either out of Stockholm Syndrome or a desperate need to have something to do with my hands. A guy near the stage is selling Bud Lights and water out of a backpack. I buy three Bud Lights for five dollars. I think I paid eleven dollars for one at my last Giants game.
The emcee of the wet t-shirt contest is a forty-something, heavy-set Everlast type with a backwards baseball hat, basketball shorts, and a big gut. “We got four contestants, we need 30!” he exhorts the crowd in a plea that seems absurdly optimistic. “I see Juggalettes walking around out there, get ’em up here!” he croaks in the froggy Ferall voice that seems so prevalent here.
“Yo, we already talked to ’em!” a guy shouts back. Most people here treat the person on stage like they’re talking directly to them.
I give out cigarettes while we wait, and we end up talking to a couple early twenties-ish Juggalos from Dallas, a big guy in a wifebeater and his smaller friend, a slightly-built guy with ear plugs and shaggy bangs laying diagonally across his face. I offer them beers, but they’re straight edge, both in recovery. Lieb, a former heroin addict in recovery himself, gets to talking to them about about the program. “So is being a Juggalo your higher power?” he asks, still wearing his yarmulke.
“No, man, God’s my higher power,” the big one says, respectfully.
They talk about the dumb shit they’ve done while high, how being around “the family” like this is their new high, and being able to make better decisions now. “These are the kind of decisions you make when you’re high,” the big one says, pointing to his pockmarked arm, which is dimpled with either cigarette burns, or abscess scars from shooting up (he seems young for the latter). Then there’s tattoos. The smaller guy shows us his new Twiztid ink on his shin. “Almost all of these I got when I was sober,” he says. Lieb shows off the Far Side tattoo on his inner arm: “I was not sober when I got this.”
Not having tats here definitely marks you as an outsider. I’d estimate probably 30 to 40 percent of the total crowd has Hatchet Men tats, specifically. Both Dallas guys are wearing Hatchet dogtags around their necks, which almost everyone here has.
The guys from Dallas start listing off old friends not in recovery who’ve died recently, seven in the last year, the big guy tells us, including someone named Skinny Pete, and another friend who passed the day they left for the Gathering. The distance between SNL’s “RIP, Ass Dan” running joke on SNL’s Gathering of the Juggalos sketch and reality is so small you’d need a special microscope to see it. RIP signs are everywhere, including a guy dragging around a big white flag that just says “RIP Uncle Ken.”
100% true He swears on Kahless’ Sword, right as He started reading this, a little black kid in a commercial said, “I’m about to go ninja on this!’ and poses a karate style in the mirror!!! GUY’CHA!
“The Gathering is the kind of event that illustrates just how many different types of brains there are.”
This should be the byline to the entire diary. Great stuff Vince.
You’ve gotta think that Vanilla Ice looks at ICP and the Juggalos and wonders what could have been…
Also as everyone else has said, this shit is great and keep it coming! Thanks for enduring non-san francisco weather and murder rap to bring us this experience.
God, I can’t wait for the video.
Honest question: how many people attend The Gathering? 30-40,000?
Way less. The press contact hasn’t gotten back to me with official numbers, but I think it’s 10,000 or fewer. You end up seeing the same people over and over. The only thing that sucks about having to post these diaries episodically is that the characters recur in different contexts.
Anyone who names their daughter ‘Skylar’ should be brought up on child abuse charges. I mean, why even bother putting diapers on a baby named ‘Skylar,’ just go ahead and get her started adapting to the feel of cold drafts against her vagina.
Not to crap on your joke, but it’s not her real name.
I recently had my water heater changed out by a dude named Skylar. He was at least competent at that task.
If you don’t name your kid something fucking weird they may grow up to be successful and boring (and what’s the fun in that?)
If they ever make a XXX version of To Kill a Mockingbird, I vote Juggalo Laremy as Boo Radley
+1
Boobs Radley.
Man, this is like some Heart of Darkness shit.
Next year bring a briefcase of drugs and do it Fear and Loathing style.
Kickstarter to send Vince and friends to the Congo?
Or we could just kill them and fake their trip to the Congo.
“The emcee of the wet t-shirt contest is a forty-something, heavy-set Everlast type” Are you sure it wasn’t Everlast?
“Yo, for real, if you’ve ever been grifted by a tree and then tacitly endorsed a sex offense, then raise your motherfuckin’ giant-ass thumbs!”
There’s a part of me (admittedly the douche-y, touchy-feely side) that worried this was just going to be a Honey Boo Boo-esque “look at these fuckin’ yokels!” but there’s an inherent respect here that I enjoy.
No, you’re right. The “journalists” that go to these things just to condescend and act superior to the whole thing are bigger pieces of trash than any juggalo in my opinion.
Vince is tiptoe-ing up to that line but hasn’t crossed it yet, admirably.
I’ve actually never read a condescending piece on the Gathering, though. USually the narrative every journalist pushes is “I expected these people to be idiots, but they were really all nice.” Which, honestly, is kind of condescending in its own way, but I’ve read pieces like that enough to be kind of tired of them.
Vince’s above piece is actually refreshing in that it shows some of the ugliness of things.
I think this is where Vince’s piece diverges from the “Heart of Darkness” thinger. Instead of being dehumanized by it, he’s finding the humanity in it.
Vince is usually self-deprecating and self-aware and that continues here.
Don’t forget, I may have lived in places like San Francisco and New York as an adult, but I spent my first 18 years in Del Rey, CA, (not Marina Del Rey) which is definite yokel country. I don’t want to excuse any of their weirdness or insanity, but I’m not going to condescend to them as bumpkins because I can’t stand that smug, city attitude. Aaanyway, thank you all for the kind words. I’m just glad that if I write this many words, you’ll still read them. Makes me really really happy.
I grew up in Richmond, VA, so I know both sides of the coin.
I’ve hung out with my fair share of juggalos, it’s impossible not to in my county in Missouri. The culture and music isn’t my thing personally, but I understand the appeal and entertainment of it all. So I guess I have a defensiveness to the whole thing when people who aren’t overly familiar try to dissect it or talk about it. Juan Carlo, I have definitely read many shitty pieces on the Gathering and Juggalos in general that are simultaneously mocking them while cutting that with “they’re nice!” in a failed attempt to save face.
I wonder if the guy took the change from the $100 breakfast and stuck it back on the sacrifice tree?
More the likely they smeared it with the shit they took after eating their $100 breakfast.
Laremy is THE BEST!!
The entire Juggalo culture just seems like prolonged adolescence.
This is fascinating. I hope they survive the rest of the trip. It is like Heart of Darkness
Hit me with any suggestions you have on what to cover next. I’d definitely like to do the AVNs.
Can you get undercover access to a furry/cosplay orgy party for Comic-con? Clown orgy that Pam went to?
AVN’s would be good. So would a hippy wellness festival or something like that.
Burning Man…100%
I agree with the Burning Man idea.
Burning Man sucks, and The Frotters would end up seeing the same people they know in San Francisco. That would defeat the purpose.
AVNs just seem sad like the AVN Expo. I couldn’t support that. Comic Con is barely about comics, but maybe forcing them to do the cosplay fetish stuff like evilbanker said. But I doubt they could get video. Actually, Dragon*Con is the most cosplay-heavy convention, complete with a cosplay parade through downtown Atlanta (My idea of Hell). Gen Con began today through Sunday in the Land of Fat Humps (Indianapolis for you non-Kommenters). Craigslist this weekend will be equal parts hilarious and tragic.
We need to send them someplace that they have no earthly context for or concept of doing without prodding. Sturgis or something.
How about Boston? I’d love to see them try and survive while speaking only in their Bawstawn accents.
I could do Burning Man, but honestly it seems like The Gathering without the culture shock. Sturgis could be interesting. That’d actually be scarier than The Gathering, because the bikers aren’t about non-violence, and a much greater proportion of them could feasibly kick the shit out of me.
Maybe Easter Island, or a container ship bound for the indies.
Stampede in Calgary.
Canadian cowboys and bullriders and their many fans.
I don’t think anything can top The Gathering, but if you have to do something I’d say Kid Rock’s party cruise.
You could do Thanksgiving at my father’s house. Christ, I’ve been trying to make sense of that event for years.
They’re bringing “Running of the Bulls” style bull running to America. Included in that is the “Tomato Royale” which is a huge tomato fight. They’re doing SoCal on March 8 and NorCal June 21.
[www.thegreatbullrun.com]
You can buy a separate ticket for the Tomato Royale btw.
A furry convention would be great. If you want something similar to The Gathering, Kid Rock cruise or some outdoor electronic festival would be good.
BronyCon?
The Calgary Stampede is mild.
The AVNs could be good, especially if you check out the plumpers.
I’ve worked the AVNs and they are the most depressing thing I have ever seen in my life.
Vince, please throw out any pre-concieved notion you have of Burning Man. It’s a singular experience and no two are the same, music, art, weirdos, and explosions come together in a way that would utterly fascinate me to see you experience/describe. The 4th of Ju-Playa is even weirder and involves even more explosions.
A TUF tryout?
You should cover the US National Lacrosse Convention next. You could play Lax-Bro-Name-Bingo!
Does a TUF tryout take place in the Thunderdome? No it does not.
ENMSU Jazz Camp in Hobbs, New Mexico. Ask them why I’m no longer welcome!
The US Cannabis Cup or some type of LARP event/festival.
Oktoberfest, man.
The sadder the AVNs actually are, all the more reason for Vince to do them next. I feel bad that I didn’t kick in for the kickstarter now, seriously good stuff here.
If you really want to go “fish-out-of-water” with it again, try something like a Jane Austen convention.
The parking lot at Lambeau at any Packers game. Truly a unique subculture.
Isn’t there some sort of pimp convention thing in New Orleans, Hustlers Ball I think?
So I’m guessing the Oscars are out of the question? Why can’t Laremy use his big dick Film.com connections and get you guys into some parties?
AVN would be a similar sequel to the Gathering. The porn industry is fascinating, like if a bunch of people never left high school, with all the gossip, fucking, cliques and backstabbing going on for everyone to see.
Or if you wanna class it up, try the Playboy Mansion, which something tells me is just like the AVNs but with more girls sucking up to rich folk.
For a similar experience, try a Punk Rock festival. I went to one a couple years ago. It was intense.
Whatever event they could get into at the Playboy Mansion would be indistinguishable from an episode of Entourage, and I just don’t hate the Frotters enough to subject them to that.
In highschool our English teacher had us read something by Dickens, explaining how the story was written in segments and published in the paper each week (or month, my memory is shit), so people were excitedly awaiting the next installment. He explained how online blogs were the next wave of that type of story telling (LiveJournal was popular at the time), to which I delivered a dismissive wanking motion. He was wrong; Vince Mancini is the Charles Dickens of our time. These write-ups are legitimately the most fascinating thing I’ve read in YEARS. Tip of the Faygo Chalice to you, sir
People tip chalices as a sign of respect, right?
I do. But also, I’m clumsy.
“It was the best of times, it was the whoop whoop of times.”
Speak, speak of the jugga hoes.
Damn it Vince, you shoulda said this was NSFW… I’m fully torqued over here!
I’m hoping you bag some juggalettes in the shaggin wagon, you already got the Filmdrunk tees for cleanup and Lieb’s towel in case she’s on the rag – it’s perfect!
This had serious potential for minor danger. I’m glad no one…from the staff died. Great story.
Great, great work here Vince. Fark posted this gallery of the women that were there. I’ll say NSFW only to satisfy you prudes that for some reason think that ANY Gathering article might actually be safe to share with your boss & co-workers
[deslide.clusterfake.net]
Wow. There are some attractive girls there.
And a black Juggalette! Holy shit!
I’m pretty sure i went to school with some of those girls.
i most definitely did. my town classified juggalos as a gang well before the fbi ever did.
This is really great work. I hope you have room for your Pulitzer.
Room where, my butt? On my awards mantle?
I smell Pulitzer! Oh, no, wait a minute, that’s burnt bacon and Faygo Grape.
So how long did it take Laremy to go native?
From Vince’s Instagram and Twitter, he went native during the drive from Chicago.
You gotta do a furry convention next.
Great stuff, I can’t wait for the next frotcast.
Vince, you guys set a pretty high bar with this trip, considering Lieb and Laremy made #5 on the list of “Wierdest Stuff Seen at Gathering of the Juggalos”. Impressive.
[coedmagazine.files.wordpress.com]
Great read so far, found another article which gives a little different perspective.
[freebeacon.com]
“Dedicated to uncovering the stories that the professional left hopes will never see the light of day”
This is guaranteed to be an objective and even-handed analysis from someone who’s actually interacted face to face with Juggalos.
“They poop their pants, drop acid, drink cheap beer and cheaper soda until liquid spews from their lips, wail through the night, then sleep all day. I had a roommate who lived the Juggalo lifestyle, but my daughter left all that behind when she turned two.”
Either his daughter was a hard-charging motherninja and he is the worst parent in years, or his writing level is also that of a two-year-old’s.
GOOD HUSTLE
I don’t know where you should go next but joe king should be front and center!!!
Into the mind of Joe King. It’s like visiting Monster Island, but with more falcons making you cum.
I’m sure you plan on it, but please keep us updated on what – if anything – is going to happen with the doc footage.
Vince and the Frotcast crew should cover one of, or both, Mtv award shows. You could handcuff Brett and Brendan to their seats and then see which one tries to coyote arm his way to freedom first.
Brendan goes full King Kong and tears apart the seat to escape.
I have waited to say this for so long but could never find the right place;this seems like it will do. At a concert in phoenix Arizona about 10 yrs back out came shag (with young son , then) and V J in a limo , we had brought our son; who’s schizophrenic mind found peace with the jugs my husband caught the limo and 2dope rolled it down and tried to tell us he wasn’t really 2dope , nope we could not buy that as my stupid husband asked for something ‘a autograph’ ? for my son who’s mind had kinda stopped someplace…could not find a pen , me I wanted something personal so he gives him this paper with the limo company on it…ouch… my son was like , I think they are getting old they should of invited me to hang out. thanks for the ‘thoughts’
These write ups are terrific, but the Twitter feeds from the weekend were spectacular. Short bursts of panic from the far side of civilization. They were pretty much what the Apollo 13 transmissions would’ve sounded like if NASA had fueled its rockets with Faygo and ball sweat.
I used to work security at a concert venue, so I’ve had quite a few run ins with this culture, and my favorite thing about them is their self-referential tendencies. I once got a complaint letter written about me the ended with “SIGNED- TWO VERY UNSATISFIED JUGGALOS”. I saved it and cherish it to this very day. Side note, I once helped a buddy clear out his rental property and it turned out to be a Juggalo Crack Den.
It’s what us Midwesterners have over the coasts.
/in his best Aaron Paul voice: YO, WELCOME TO THE LAND OF $2 BEER, BITCH!
This was even better than part one. You’re quite the ethnographer. Also, I know travel writing is a genre overrun by dumbass writers these days, but if you keep doing trips like these, put them in a goddamn book and I will throw money at you
Yeah, i’d by that book for sure.
How many notes did you take during the Gathering and how did you do it (like, was it during the wet tee contest or did you run off to your RV afterwards and wrote something down)?
Laremy looks quiet depraved, actually right at home among the Juggalos. Amazing! He always sound so harmless on the frotcast.
I can’t wait to hear about Jim Norton performing at the Gathering, never has such a pairing seemed so right. Of course, I loathe Jim Norton.
I hope everyone got their tetanus shots beforehand.
I don’t feeel like reading everything, but if no one else pointed it out . . . the emcee is a wrestler named Mad Man Pondo. Pondo is a big name in the death match community and backyard wrestling.
To further develop an understanding of juggalo culture, you need to watch ICP’s wrestling program, full episodes are on Youtube.
Juggalo Championshit Wrestling. I think you will appreciate their commentary.
Little late to the party here, but in “The Neden Game” that you referenced in an earlier post, there’s the line “You know, for only 13 she got some big tits.”
Whatever happened to part three of this? The first two were great, I was looking forward to it.
It’s coming. Just got busy trying to cover the movie cycle simultaneously. Early next week.