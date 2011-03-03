Gay Oscar producer censored straight-guy kiss because of homophobia

Even if you managed to stay awake through the entire Oscars telecast on Sunday, which was almost as hard as staying awake through The King’s Speech, one thing you didn’t see was Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem’s kiss, which occurred entirely while producers awkwardly kept the camera on Penelope Cruz. Why did they do it? Was a joke about two straight guys kissing (which Saturday Night Live has based an entire recurring sketch on, in at least three separate shows — still hilarious, btw, guys, no really, it never gets old) too hot for the network owned by Disney? Clearly, the answer is yes. These gay-bashing bullies need to be punished. Punished FABULOUSLY.
As if on cue, openly gay Oscarcast co-producer Bruce Cohen is facing the ultimate Web sanction for that censored Javier Bardem-Josh Brolin smooch from Sunday night: an attacked Wikipedia bio calling him a “liar” and homophobe in cahoots with ABC.
“Bruce Cohen is a liar who claims he does not partake in the homophobia of the ABC network when clearly he does,” reads the recent addition to Cohen’s bio — a bio that includes Cohen having married his partner Gabriel Catone in 2008, worn a White Knot to the 2009 Oscars in support of same-sex marriage and earned his second Best Picture nomination that same year for co-producing Milk. [Also, he’s named ‘Bruce.’ -Ed]
[Movieline]
ABC has issued a response saying that they have no comment on the incident. Now, I’m no expert on tolerance, but it seems to me that blowing a dude would be the ultimate rebuttal to accusations of homophobia. Better get going on that Twitpic, Cohen.
Ha, “rebuttal.”
Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin kissing? Somewhere John Wayne is crying.
Who knew that the whole “Call it, friend-o” thing was to chose who was pitching and who was catching?
After that moment, if you listened closely, you could hear every middle-aged woman’s vagina fall to the ground.
Cohen should’ve been more worried of James Franco’s idea to top that by giving Bill Murray a rusty trombone.
Last time I saw an Anglo kiss a Latino with that much passion is when my neighbor came home to find his crab grass infestation had been completely eliminated.
Yeah, like the gayest part of broadcasting the Oscars is two dudes kissing…
That’s one handsome kiss.
Oh ya Disney, because nothing is gay about 7 dudes that live together pounding away in a dark hole all day.
Hiiii, hoooooo…indeed.
Somebody over at Disney needs to touch up on their Leviticus, because is a jew lays lips on a gentile they are getting tossed into the same pile as the hellbound man layers.
Adapted screen play? Mawr like nawt moving to Bah-ston if they wah-nt to adah-pt a child. Am I right?
*Gets knocked unconscious by Mark Wahlberg*
So much for my New Year’s Resolution not to jerk off at work.
Old dudes kissing are always funny until someone loses a brown eye.
‘Cause they’re uh, decrepit and… nah, I don’t know either.
@ Jacktion!- Remember this important rule: If someone catches you they’re the pervert, not you.
That’s why I always pitch, anceMa.
Bardem only agreed to the kiss because he thought he was presenting with James Brolin.
They cut this out so Brolin wouldn’t have to get drunk, dress Bardem in drag, and kill him.
Rules is rules.
New up. WINNING! Bring it! The Giving Tree?!!
Jack!, I thought your new year’s resolution was not to work?
I gotta call bullshit on Jacktion!.
There’s no way that resolution lasted eight weeks.
Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin kissing? Somewhere John Wayne is sucking Roy Rogers’s dick. While Trigger fucks his butthole.
To make that twitpic rebuttle really stick, it should capture those last few moments when Bruce is gently sucking out the last few remements of semen. You know the stringy ones that if you blew them onto a tissue you would twist the paper like a spool of thread to gingerly pull the cum strands out slowly, just so you can feel it in your urethra?
Yea, just slurping those out like angel hair pasta in Alfredo.