Get Your Boners Out, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Has A New Trailer

I know, I know, I spend probably a third of every day ripping on my dumb generation for their stupid nostalgia – Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Dumb To, Etc. Etc. – and now here I am getting all tumescent with hyperbole over a new Mad Max. So yes, maybe I’m a huge hypocrite, but I swear this boner isn’t nostalgia-based, this just looks really cool. It’s also partly sexually-based, because, you know, Tom Hardy. This looks like Burning Man, if it was run by Slayer fans.
From director George Miller, originator of the post-apocalyptic genre [citation needed -Ed.] and mastermind behind the legendary “Mad Max” franchise, comes “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a return to the world of the Road Warrior, Max Rockatansky.
Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa. They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.
The film is scheduled for release on May 15, 2015.
Wait, his name is “Max Rockatansky?” Was Mad Max’s name always “Max Rockatansky?” That sounds like the name of a pelican who plays the records on The Flintstones.
In any case, I think I found next year’s Halloween costume:
Good to see that Beetlejuice and the yellow bastard from Sin City are still getting work.
Considering the original Mad Max was in 1979 and the last one was in 1985, I would suggest you had one hell of a premonitory childhood before sperm even met egg if this is what you’re “nostalgic” for, son. Or did this franchise gain popularity again 15 years or so later?
I said I *wasn’t* nostalgic!
Does one have to see a movie in the theater to be nostalgic about it? I was born in 1980 and saw every Mad Max movie by the time I was 12 and love the hell out of them.
I was born in 1987 and The Road Warrior is very important and seminal to me. Basically it’s just growing up in the VHS age, not necessarily the exact year you were born
You are correct, of course, but don’t argue with me today, Mancini. Others of your generation clearly are nostalgic for it.
Alcoholics Gratuitous – it wasn’t exactly a kids’ movie, so to be nostalgic about it as young (or unborn) as you were at the time is a bit weird to me, but whatever floats your boat. And that also answers the question – yes, it obviously did gain popularity again later.
’84 baby here. I don’t know if I’ve watched any of the movies all the way through. But I do love yelling “THUNDER DOME!” when there might be conflict.
I was born in 72 and these movies all suck.
doesn’t hurt that the first 2 are great fucking movies nostalgia or not.
Yeah I was born in 1991, I watched all 3 Mad Max on cable on one night I couldn’t sleep and completely blow my mind. So I do feel nostalgic for this too, son.
I liked them too, but given my taste in movies, that’s hardly a shining endorsement. That, and also that I haven’t seen them in about 20 years. I might not be so impressed with them today. And I can’t watch the trailer right now, but Tom Hardy can mumble his way all the way through it as long as he gets out of his gear, and I’m in.
@diss–the two movies I watched most on VHS were Road Warrior and Risky Business, so I’m right there with you. Loved Mad Max but the only version available for years was *dubbed with American accents.* Baaaarely tolerable.
Just watched the original again on Netflix. Rules. The completely analog stunts are amazing–pretty sure some of those shots required actual deaths.
Did anyone else ever have to go and rent a laserdisc player pre-VHS ownership? I still remember thinking Clash of the Titans was epic as fuck. And the first 2 Mad Max movies were completely insane, like something from another planet. Certainly awkward family entertainment.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. – the original gets overshadowed by Road Warrior a little unfairly in the sheer lunacy and what the fuck department. I always feel like i need a shower after watching the original Mad Max.
@underbra Holy shit, I didn’t think you could live that long being such a contrarian, piece of shit, dickhead.
Congrats, I guess. Please die in a fire soon.
The original was fucking crazy as shit, and the Road Warrior really took it up a notch. Watched & loved them in the early 80s when we first got a VCR. We watched & rewatched Max & Road Warrior so many times.
Was always slightly disappointed in thunderdome – wasn’t bad, but wasn’t nearly as good. Just nearly a caricature of the former.
Man you guys all had a way cooler childhood than me. 7 year old me watched Sister Act 2: Back in the Act like 6 times in one day because I thought I saw Tommy from Power Rangers in it.
@Mixhail – 7-year-old me stared at the drawings on the cave wall.
I was born in 1958. I saw all three in the theater. Real cars. Real stunts. You puppies.
Born in 1990- had these films hyped up for years by my dad, and they definitely lived up to their reputation. They age really well, and are all different enough from each other that they don’t feel interdependent or like a traditional “trilogy.”
The original is kind of a grindhouse exploitation movie, but done as well as that genre possibly could be. It’s like, Miller had $100 to make the first one, and it was a hit, so they gave him about $1M to make Road Warrior–it’s much more polished than MM, but still pretty economical. He whiffed on Thunderdome (presumably with a much bigger budget) but got his groove back with the Babe movies (I said it), so I’m optimistic.
The sequel will be called “2 Mad 2 Furious.”
Mad 2: The Max
Mad Max 2: Electric Boogaloo
Mad Mad 2: Max Madder
Mad Max: Booze Control will follow Mel Gibson’s recovery from alcoholism in the apocalypse.
Mad Max Power.
Mad Max Dugan Returns
Mad Max Baer, Jr.: Australian Hillbillies
Mad Max 2: The Maxxening
Or Mad Max 2: The Maddening.
Both work.
It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad Max.
Mad’m Ass: Behind Plunderdom wait what were we doing here?
It LOOKS insane, but I’ve been fooled by trailers before. This movie should be balls out Australia-psycho insane which is the reason the original was so popular. PLEASE DON’T LET THIS BE A SERIOUS ANGSTY MOVIE.
(drinks rest of Sunny-D out of Star Wars Thermos, put thermos back in Jurassic Park Lunch box)
Captured and wallpapered. That is AMAZING.
Fingers crossed that Greasy Sax Guy from Lost Boys jumps up onstage too.
Playing a guitar with a fucking sword on the end.
Holy hell.
@K.G. Holy. Fucking. Shit.
I won’t judge you for ripping on this nostalgia summer we have coming up because I’m in the same boat. Jurassic World and Terminator Genisys (urgh) look like hot garbage, but god damned if I’m not pumped about this. I wouldn’t call myself a huge fan of the originals, though I think they are great, but the way the trailers present this movie it just looks balls out fucking weird and violent and crazy.
I love it and it’s not out until mid-Summer. Everything about this movie looks feckin’ awesome. SOLD!!!
Are there people out there really nostalgic for the dinosaur movies? I fucking hated them. Fucking lizard.
You’re so preoccupied with whether or not you could hat lizards that you never stopped to think whether you should hate lizards.
Hat lizards. I want!
I watched the trailer and now I’m pregnant with a brood of dingoes.
That is okay, once they’re born said dingo will consume the babies.
@Biff A dingo ate me baby dingo ate me baby dingo ate me baby dingo ate me baby dingo ate-
MMHHAAAAAAARRBB
(* how you “BRAAAHM” in the Southern Hemisphere *)
Would a womb full of dingoes eat themselves?
@silance, thanks a lot, I was brushing my teeth while reading that and now I have toothpaste all over my screen.
@silance I want to hear that actual MMHHAAAAAAAAAAAARBB so bad!
His mother was a jackal.
RIP Pete Postlethwaite
This looks like a personal challenge to Michael Bay and his pyrotechnic engineers. Their response will likely ignite the Earth’s atmosphere.
It very much does seem like a Michael Bay movie with a better art director.
I was going to say this is Transformers for people with good taste.
As I was scrolling down to the comments I noticed one of your tags was “BEEG FAWKEN BONERS” and i spit all over my keyboard. Magnificent.
Some solid articles in there
I reckon that’s a Mel Gibson cameo at 1:30… Would be awesome if it was true.
Noticed that too. No chance though I think since Hardy is Max–whose last name has always been rockatansky–now.
Nah, no chance Sugar Tits is in this.
That looked more like Gary Oldman anyway.
I think a cameo by the Bushwack Brothers is also appropriate.
That’s Braveheart Mel fo sho!
That’s most definitely Mel
The Mighty Feklahr fervently hopes there is an homage to pig shit.
Who run Bartertown?
I think Mel Gibson gets a lot of advice these days from Blaster.
Curious to know why Charlize wouldn’t use her natural accent. Hardy and Holt are, why wouldn’t she? I know she has kinda gone away from it and learned to speak with an American accent, but she still could fall back to it if necessary.
Cause she is South African.
LOL
@Horsecop – Duh, that’s my point. Why would someone from South Africa speak with an American accent when everyone else in the movie is speaking in an accent closer to her natural accent?
Sewth Ehfrriken.
Had the same thought.
Well, godamn
So the car getting destroyed isn’t a spoiler? unless it happens in the first 5 minutes I’ll say it is.
You obviously didn’t see the first trailer.
Yes
“The last of the V8 Interceptors. Would’ve been a shame to blow it up.”
Katank, katank, katank.
There seemed to be an overwhelming use of CGI, as far as I could tell. everything happening during that dust storm scene was clearly awful CGI. and lost of those explosions were CGI.
holy shit, i feel like a little girl who just saw her new pony.
Mmm hmm.
I will see this three times on opening weekend.
Wait, so this isn’t a documentary about Australia? My bad.
No Claptrap cameo?
that’s exactly what I was wondering where is claptrap?
Everyone do yourself a favor and go to the IMDB page for this movie and read the character names. Youre welcome.
thank you
Damn sir, you are absolutely correct. Listen to Solverson and go check these out. I’m usually pretty skeptical of remakes or sequels well beyond their time, but between the trailer and the names, this looks good.
I believe in the first mad max his last name was rockatansky or whatever
This is correct.
I had to scroll PRETTY far before somebody said it. Poor form everybody. C-
We need to talk about the rock-n-roll chastity belt at 1:31 with vagina dentata.
Who run Bartertown?
Master Blaster!
You’re goddamn right.
This trailer has got everything except for a slot where I throw my money.
*UNGH* Ahhh…that was good for me, was that good for you?
“In any case, I think I found next year’s Halloween costume.”
One man’s Halloween costume is another man’s sex face.
Not to be that guy… but if the world was really running out of oil, wouldn’t they be using more fuel efficient vehicles? Maybe less flames shooting out the tail pipe?
Fuckin’ hippie
You mean like modern America?
[www.youtube.com]
why would modern america be running out of oil?
@D Dusty I had that exact same reaction. If you guys are running out of oil it seems that you are missing the point about your plight.
Exactly… “Hey everyone, we’re almost out of oil AND water, let’s use it recklessly with abandon by chasing each other with internal combustion vehicles that burn both AND blow shit up with lotsa flames that require an accelerant!”
Shut up and eat your awesome, son!
They do it so they can roll coal on the pussies with a Prius!
I’m more excited about this than fucking Star Wars, Terminator, and Jurassic Park. Isn’t that sad we can’t have a fucking NEW universe to be excited over?
Nolan threw you fuckers the Interstellar bone. Look what happened to that.
I like to think that all of Kevin Hart’s movies exist in the same terrifying universe.
Well it’s not as if Interstellar’s a flop. And the Guardians of the Galaxy universe is new–to me, anyway.
The “See it in 2D and 3D” messaging seems silly, though. I mean, if you pay to watch this in 2D you are doing life wrong.
You’re really eating that shit right up, don’t cha? I’m definitely not going to see this in 3D because 3D is terrible.
I don’t want to admit how much I’d be willing to pay to watch this right now. Will definitely see in 3D and I hope they cover the seats in the theater, cuz I might lose my shit.
Holy freakin’ christ this excites me.
LOOKS BAD ASS BUT CAN ANYONE OUT DO MEL ? I DONT THINK SO ……..STILL GONNA WATCH IT ………………..******
Wait, his name is “Max Rockatansky?” Was Mad Max’s name always “Max Rockatansky?”
Try watching Mad Max some time.. they say it in the movie.
The mystery is how you can have that last name and not be nicknamed “Rock.”
That’s just how mad he is!
There are seriously only two colors in this whole movie. Teal and orange. As far as the eye can see.
That’s most movies.
It is, but this trailer is a worse offender than most.
I’ve heard a lot of complaints that the new Mad Moses movie is historically inaccurate, but to be honest I think this looks pretty fun anyway.
Yeah, it’s an insanely heavy CGI trailer, especially the entire end bit.
This looks insane. I wasn’t sold before the trailer. Now I wish it was coming out next weekend!
And I think they only used Max’s last name in the first movie. The next 2 (Road Warrior and Beyond Thunderdome) don’t really have anyone who’s known him from before the world went to shit.
telling me to get my boner out feels a little redundant. i mean, it doesn’t really get any more “out” than out…
I am the Nightrider! I am a fuel-injected suicide machine!
Duh. I asked the Toecutter.
Come to think about it, Nolan’s Bane as portrayed by Hardy (demeanor and wardrobe) would fit in just right in Mad Max’s world.
3D is usually superfluous, but in some movies it’s amazing (Gravity, Cave of Forgotten Dreams). Really depends on whether it’s shot in 3D and how it’s used.
I wonder if there will be a new Humungus.
You can spot Nathan Jones in there at the 1:26 mark, surely his character will be some sort of riff on Lord Humungus.
@Mike Keesey your mom’s superfluous.
IMDB credits a few people as ‘3D camera designer’ or ‘3D camera constructor’, so that’s definitely a positive. Lots of 3D compositors, too, but that’s expected if you have any visual effects. I’m also cautiously optimistic about the long list of credited stunt players.