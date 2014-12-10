Get Your Boners Out, ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Has A New Trailer

#George Miller #Mad Max: Fury Road #Charlize Theron #Tom Hardy #Trailers
Senior Editor
12.10.14 130 Comments

I know, I know, I spend probably a third of every day ripping on my dumb generation for their stupid nostalgia – Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Dumb To, Etc. Etc. – and now here I am getting all tumescent with hyperbole over a new Mad Max. So yes, maybe I’m a huge hypocrite, but I swear this boner isn’t nostalgia-based, this just looks really cool. It’s also partly sexually-based, because, you know, Tom Hardy. This looks like Burning Man, if it was run by Slayer fans.

From director George Miller, originator of the post-apocalyptic genre [citation needed -Ed.] and mastermind behind the legendary “Mad Max” franchise, comes “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a return to the world of the Road Warrior, Max Rockatansky.

Haunted by his turbulent past, Mad Max believes the best way to survive is to wander alone. Nevertheless, he becomes swept up with a group fleeing across the Wasteland in a War Rig driven by an elite Imperator, Furiosa. They are escaping a Citadel tyrannized by the Immortan Joe, from whom something irreplaceable has been taken. Enraged, the Warlord marshals all his gangs and pursues the rebels ruthlessly in the high-octane Road War that follows.

The film is scheduled for release on May 15, 2015.

Wait, his name is “Max Rockatansky?” Was Mad Max’s name always “Max Rockatansky?” That sounds like the name of a pelican who plays the records on The Flintstones.

In any case, I think I found next year’s Halloween costume:

