A Girl With Brain Cancer Listed ‘Kiss Channing Tatum’ As The No. 1 Thing On Her Bucket List

Getty Image

Alisa Finley is an 18-year old student at Colby High School in Kansas, but she has more recently found herself on the path to Internet stardom. After being diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma, the most malignant stage of this type of brain tumor, Alisa decided to make a very long and ambitious bucket list that includes everything from throwing a big party (coming up on April 26) to holding a baby lion, and just like our fellow UFC fan Jake Stoneking, Alisa’s bucket list soon started making the rounds on the web, and people couldn’t resist trying to help, or at least showing waves of support.

But Alisa’s most ambitious task was right there at No. 1 and involved FilmDrunk’s favorite former male stripper and hardest twerkin’ man in show bizna$$$ty – “Kiss Channing Tatum.” Now, thanks to the fact that our boy C-Tates really does seem to be one of the genuinely nicest guys in Hollywood, she has at least added “almost done” to her top item, because C-Tates recorded not one but two video messages for Alisa, including one with his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, from the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The fact that he recorded two videos, including one from the red carpet while he seemed to be a little loopy (at least from the high of Oscar A-list status), is truly incredible. But come on, C-Tates. Be the man and get this “almost done” tag knocked off of Alisa’s list by giving her the smooch of a lifetime. Actually, her friends should set it up so they get into a cab and tell the driver to “Follow that car!”, but it turns out that the car they’re following is actually being driven by Channing Tatum. I’m pretty sure that video would cause the Internet to flood. Get it done, son.