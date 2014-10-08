‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Opening In China As ‘INTERPLANETARY UNUSUAL ATTACKING TEAM’

I’m always fascinated by foreign-market title changes, because even in the age when global box office is king and corporate products trump national boundaries, title changes put a fine point on those “little differences” Vincent Vega was talking about. In Japan, for instance, Fast Five was called Wild Speed: Mega Max, perhaps the best title for anything. Vin Diesel’s The Pacifier was inexplicably called Gnome in The Philippines. Saving Silverman became Evil Woman in Australia, I suspect because ‘Strayans are mostly unfamiliar with the Hebrew persuasion. And in China, As Good As It Gets became Mr. Cat Poop and Free Willy turned into A Very Powerful Whale Runs To Heaven.
Now, at long last, the highest-grossing movie at the US box office, Guardians of the Galaxy, opens this Friday in China. Seems like a pretty straightforward title, no? Not straightforward enough, apparently. (Or maybe too straightforward? I dunno.)
INTERPLANETARY UNUSUAL ATTACKING TEAM! That’s actually kind of sweet. It sounds much more like a prog rock album that way. Regardless of title, Guardians, will have to earn $400 million in China and remaining territories in order to catch the $1.08 billion worldwide take of the year’s highest-grossing film worldwide by a long shot, Transformers: Age of Extinction. Which I believe was called “Madame Bayhem And Her Amazing Logo-Covered Smashing Machines” in China.
“I am Gloot!”
Japanese do the soft r. Know your racism.
This article doesn’t mention that they used CGI to replace Dave Batista with Bolo Yeung, Zoe Saldana with Maggie Cheung, Rocket Raccoon with a wisecracking panda, and Groot with a bamboo tree.
New Frotcast game – “Chinese translation of American movie title or actual Wes Anderson movie title.”
I think you’ve cracked Anderson’s naming convention: Make sure it translates to Chinese perfectly.
Okay, but what do they call Rocket, Incindiary Device Woodland Creature?
Riffing on racism (also the name of my future daytime talk show) lead me to realize Loquet LaCoon is a great name for a tophat wearing black gangster in New Orleans.
Would he be played by Snoop Dog / Snoop Lion, or would Snoop just do the voice, like he did for that Oklahoma pimp Alabaster Jones on “King of the Hill?”
For the Chinese release all of the clothing and accessories in the film now have photoshopped Coco Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Prada logos plastered everywhere. Like an inverse Idiocracy.
Gamora’s name had to be changed to avoid leaving the audience wondering when the giant turtle would show up.
Man, wait until they see Michael Bay’s reboot of the New Style Ninja Tortoises
Love this. I’m guessing the tortoises are named differently too, perhaps after members of the Pre-Raphelite Brotherhood: so there’s Dante Gabriel Rossetti, William Holman Hunt, John Everett Millais and Frederic George Stephens. Their sensei is a mole named Marvin. The villain is, oh, something else entirely; a rollerskate or a baby’s rattle. Maybe a snake?
@Charlie Br0nze naw they’re named after famous classical musicians: Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and Wagner.
“Free Willy turned into A Very Powerful Whale Runs To Heaven.”
I don’t think this will ever be beat.
“Sideways” was released in China as “Vagina.”
Always makes me think of Newsradio: “Macho Business Donkey Wrestler”
