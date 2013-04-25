Gus Van Sant Shot A Test Scene For ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ With Alex Pettyfer

Thanks to his already strong relationship with Focus Features, director Gus Van Sant may be the man for the job of directing the big screen adaptation of E.L. James’ best-selling Fifty Shades of Grey erotic Twilight fan fiction. I mean, bondage romance. Sorry, I get those two descriptions confused sometimes. And if he’s not the favorite, Van Sant is at least making his presence known as he recruited Magic Mike star Alex Pettyfer to film some test sex scenes.

But ladies, before you go making “He can pet my fur” jokes, please know that this doesn’t mean that Pettyfer is going to be cast as Christian Grey. That role could still very well go to Kevin James.

Insiders stressed that Pettyfer was cast as Grey just for the tape, not the movie, though Universal just got into bed with the 23 year-old actor on its sexy remake of “Endless Love,” which he is currently shooting in Atlanta. TheWrap was unable to confirm the identity of the actress cast at Steele, the impressionable young woman who falls for kinky billionaire Grey. (Via The Wrap)

Obviously, as my amazing and now wasted banner image for 50,000 Shades of Grey Under the Sea shows us, Emma Watson was the most recently rumored actress to be up for the role of Anastasia Steele. That was according to some documents or something that were intercepted by hackers in the most unexciting hacking since your teenage sister left her Facebook logged in at the Apple Store.

As for Van Sant, he is not currently working on any films so his schedule is open, but Focus never asked him or Pettyfer to do this, so this is basically a story about an older man who tricked a young actor into having simulated sex on camera. Or Thursday, as people in Hollywood call it.