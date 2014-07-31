Hangover 3 Plays Out In Real Life As Highway Bridge Kills Giraffe In South Africa

Just when you think reality couldn’t get any more awful, it starts imitating The Hangover 3, one of the most awful movies of the last five years. God, it’s like Ted Nugent quoting Big Bang Theory.
A giraffe has been killed after smashing its head on a bridge while being transported dangerously on a highway in South Africa, wildlife officials said Thursday. Several horrified witnesses tweeted pictures of the open-air flatbed truck carrying two giraffes with their necks jutting high out of the vehicle. “Look how low that bridge is and how tall the giraffes are,” tweeted Pabi Moloi. “Who thought this one through? I wish I hadn’t seen this.” Rick Allan, of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, confirmed the pictures and the animal’s death to NBC News: “The way that these giraffes were being transported was incorrect and not up to standards.
“Their heads were above the vehicle which meant that one of them cracked their head one the bridge. That’s something we are very concerned about and we will be looking at a prosecution under animal cruelty legislation.” He said early indications showed the animal died instantly. [NBC News]
So, maybe The Hangover 3 wasn’t horrible simply because the writing was horrible, maybe it was horrible because people are horrible. Horrible.
Oh jesus what a tragedy. I mean that anything would remind anyone of a Hangover sequel.
R.i.p.
How goddamn fucking stupid can that driver be?
I can’t wrap my mind around that.
Neither the giraffe. Or maybe now it would.
Only one died? Did the other one duck?
Just thinking the same thing
Survival of the fittest.
One situation when being the lead elephant isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. HA, cracked!
The driver DID yell “Duck” but the giraffe that was killed just looked around and said, “Where? I don’t see any duck.” Then KABAM!
^Alternately, the giraffe that was killed didn’t hear the driver because it had ear-buds in its ears and was listening to heavy metal on its iPod.
It certainly wasn’t listening to Wu-Tang on that iPod.
Maybe The Hangover 3 wasn’t horrible simply because the writing was horrible, maybe it was horrible because the writing was actually an apocalyptic prophecy foretelling the end of days.
Was the bridge OK?