Harvey Weinstein Rejects 'The Barack Supremacy'

Iconic movie producer and poor tie-wearer Harvey Weinstein was in Paris yesterday, as French President and global poon scout Nicolas Sarkozy inducted him into the French Legion of Honor for his contributions to cinema. It probably didn’t hurt his chances that he produced The Artist, which won every single Academy Award this year, according to my attention span.

But Weinstein told a reporter from the Times of London that being around a president is no big deal for him, so long as that president isn’t pitching movie ideas at him, like a certain guy who currently occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. His name rhymes with Barack Obama.

“The President sent me a book the other day and said ‘Why don’t you make this into a movie?’” Weinstein said. “I can’t tell you [what it was]. It was a spy novel.” “I sent him an email back saying he was the most overqualified book scout I’ve ever had,” he told the Times of London. (Via The Wrap)

Obviously the story just sort of ends abruptly and Weinstein doesn’t even throw us a bone by telling us what book it is, but thankfully I have years of experience as an investigative journalist and I was able to find out which book Obama suggested to Weinstein…

“Cross My Heart and Hope to Spy” is the story of the Gallagher Academy, an all-girl spy academy, and a group of teenage female spies who take on the shady Blackthorne boys. It’s a real page-turner, and our sources tell us that Obama can’t wait to get his “Don’t Judge a Girl By Her Cover” and “Only the Good Spy Young”! #HOTTGOSS